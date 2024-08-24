A Famous Experiment (I should look for a better AI)

Note: Research and Ghostwriting by LLM AI; shaped by my fevered brain. No LLM AI were harmed in the production of this essay, although I was tempted. – Ephektikoi

Note: References not vetted yet.

Author’s Preface

Memory – I am losing mine – this is very distressing. I used to pride myself on the quality of my memory, in general, but there have always been moments of excellence, and moments revealing deficiencies. I am aging and suffering some cognitive decline, primarily in memory creation and retrieval. I have had three periods of transient global amnesia in my adult life, where I could not form new memories or remember recent events in my life. These lasted a day or so but were disconcerting to all. Was there a residual effect? Some experts say no, this does not happen. I am not at all sure that they are correct. I have had several strokes in the past year. I believe these have seriously impacted my memory. Something has, but there are confounding factors. I am getting old, I was taking statins, and I had strokes.

When in my school days, I must have had a pretty good memory overall. I never took notes in class, never, and still did well in most subjects. However, I did once or twice write an essay in the same class on the same topic, without remembering that I had done that topic before. The professor or professors did not notice.

I once received a paycheck and cashed it. I did not remember that and made some noise with my employer about it, to my embarrassment. I smoked marijuana for a couple of years at university. At one point, I thought that my memory was suffering and I felt as if I was going around in a fog. I stopped the drug. Was it responsible? Who knows.

Once years later, I was discussing something about the word “pongo” with friends. The thought came to mind that this had something to do not with U.K. sailors, as alleged by my friend, but with apes. Later, I remembered the word Pongidae.

I used to read a large amount of fiction. If I waited maybe five years, I would be halfway through re-reading the book before I noticed I had read it before. Only some things in the text would trigger a memory. Now, I am good for several months before I forget most of the work and may not remember until I hit some part of the writing that triggers the memory that I may have read the book before. I used to have a fantastic memory for maps and routes and could see most of a route I had traversed before in my mind with visualization. Now, I might remember the quadrant for my route, but can only see a portion in my mind until a memory is triggered by some feature in the landscape.

I forget a lot. A lot of stuff does not get consolidated. Retrieval is slow and erratic. Sometimes memories that used to be crisp take hours for their recall. Sometimes, there is no recall. I can walk into another room to get something, but by the time I get to my destination, I cannot remember what I set out to do. If I go back to the first room, I may or may not remember.

I started losing memory for names in my 40s. At first, it was persons. They call this a senior’s moment. After a while, I would lose the names of folks I knew well. This was often embarrassing. Now, all kinds of memories are erratic, not just personal names. Everything degrades. It is worrisome how flaky my memory has become. Our memories are us.

Introduction

The human experience is fundamentally shaped by how we perceive and remember the world around us. Our senses provide a gateway to reality, but this gateway is neither complete nor infallible. Perception is not a passive reception of the world but an active interpretation, influenced by our expectations, experiences, and even our cognitive health (Goldstein & Brockmole, 2016). As we age, the faculties that once seemed sharp and reliable—memory, attention, and perceptual acuity—begin to wane, leaving us with a fractured understanding of reality. This essay explores the complexities of perception and memory, the inevitabilities of cognitive decline, and the limitations inherent in our human capacity to comprehend the world.

The Vagaries of Perception

Perception is often taken for granted as an accurate representation of reality. However, what we perceive is not the world as it is, but the world as it is filtered through our limited senses and cognitive biases. Our attention is selective; we often only notice what we are focused on, and even then, we may not fully understand it. For instance, consider the phenomenon of inattentional blindness, where individuals fail to perceive an unexpected stimulus in plain sight because their attention is engaged elsewhere. A famous example is the "invisible gorilla" experiment, where participants focused on counting basketball passes failed to notice a person in a gorilla suit walking through the scene (Simons & Chabris, 1999).

Beyond selective attention, our sensory limitations also constrain perception. Humans can see only a narrow band of light frequencies, hear certain vibrations, and sense only a limited range of tactile stimuli (Goldstein, 2014). For instance, while a dog can hear sounds up to 45 kHz, humans are limited to around 20 kHz. Similarly, our vision is restricted to the visible spectrum, unable to detect ultraviolet or infrared light without technological assistance. These sensory constraints mean that vast portions of reality remain beyond our direct experience.

Furthermore, the brain's role in processing sensory information introduces another layer of interpretation and potential distortion. Change blindness is a cognitive phenomenon where individuals fail to notice significant changes in a visual scene. In an experiment by Levin and Simons (1997), participants watched a video in which the main character’s shirt color changed mid-scene. Most viewers did not notice this change, highlighting how perception is influenced by cognitive factors such as attention and expectation.

Memory: The Fallibility of Recollection

Memory is often viewed as a reliable repository of our experiences, yet it is inherently flawed and malleable. Our memories are not exact recordings of events but reconstructions that can be influenced by numerous factors, including time, emotion, and suggestion. This is evident in the phenomenon of false memories, where individuals recall events that never occurred. In a study by Loftus and Palmer (1974), participants viewed footage of a car accident and were later asked how fast the cars were going when they "smashed" into each other. Those who heard the word "smashed" were more likely to report seeing broken glass, even though none was present. This experiment demonstrates how language and suggestion can alter our recollections.

Types of Memory

Memory is not a monolithic construct but is composed of various types that serve different functions:

Sensory Memory: Captures fleeting impressions of sensory experiences. For example, the brief retention of a visual afterimage after looking at a bright light is a form of iconic memory (Sperling, 1960). Short-Term Memory (Working Memory): Holds information temporarily for immediate use. For instance, remembering a phone number long enough to dial it is an example of short-term memory at work (Baddeley, 2003). Long-Term Memory: Stores more permanent memories, including: Explicit (Declarative) Memory: Involves conscious recollection of facts and events. An example is recalling the capital of France or remembering your last vacation (Tulving, 1972).

Implicit (Procedural) Memory: Includes skills and habits performed unconsciously. Riding a bike or typing on a keyboard are examples of procedural memory in action (Cohen & Squire, 1980). Episodic Memory: A type of explicit memory that involves the recollection of personal experiences and specific events. Remembering your high school graduation or a past birthday are instances of episodic memory (Tulving, 2002). Semantic Memory: Involves the recall of general knowledge and facts about the world. Knowing that Paris is the capital of France is an example of semantic memory (Tulving, 1983). Autobiographical Memory: A combination of episodic and semantic memory related to one’s life history. Remembering your wedding day while also knowing specific facts about the event, such as the date, involves autobiographical memory (Rubin, 2005). Procedural Memory: Involves the memory of how to perform tasks or actions. Playing a musical instrument or driving a car are examples of procedural memory (Cohen & Squire, 1980). Emotional Memory: Involves the recall of emotional experiences or responses associated with certain events. Feeling anxious when thinking about a past traumatic event is an example of emotional memory (Phelps & LeDoux, 2005). Prospective Memory: Refers to remembering to perform a planned action in the future. For instance, remembering to take medication at a certain time is an example of prospective memory (McDaniel & Einstein, 2007). Flashbulb Memory: A vivid and detailed memory of a significant, emotionally charged event. Many people remember exactly where they were and what they were doing during the 9/11 attacks—this is a flashbulb memory (Brown & Kulik, 1977). Iconic Memory: A type of sensory memory specific to visual stimuli, where images are retained for a very brief period. This explains why you can still "see" an image for a short moment after looking away from it (Sperling, 1960). Echoic Memory: A type of sensory memory specific to auditory stimuli, where sounds are retained for a few seconds. This is why you can often "hear" a question in your head after someone has asked it, even if you weren’t fully paying attention at first (Darwin, Turvey, & Crowder, 1972).

The Impact of Aging on Memory

As we age, our memory inevitably declines, but not all types of memory are equally affected. Episodic memory tends to deteriorate more than semantic memory, leading older adults to remember general facts but struggle with recalling specific events (Nyberg et al., 2012). Moreover, prospective memory, or the ability to remember to perform tasks in the future, also declines, which can result in missed appointments or forgetting to take medication (Kvavilashvili & Fisher, 2007).

Cognitive Decline: A Multifaceted Process

Cognitive decline encompasses more than just memory loss; it also includes reduced processing speed, diminished attention, and decreased problem-solving abilities. These declines are not uniform and can vary widely among individuals. For example, processing speed, or the time it takes to perform cognitive tasks, often slows with age, impacting everything from decision-making to the ability to follow complex conversations (Salthouse, 1996).

Attention, particularly attentional control, also wanes with age. Older adults often struggle with maintaining focus in the presence of distractions, which can exacerbate difficulties in tasks that require sustained attention (Hasher & Zacks, 1988). Perceptual acuity, or the sharpness of our senses, also diminishes. This can be particularly problematic when combined with slower processing speed, as it may lead to a decreased ability to notice and react to changes in the environment (Schneider & Pichora-Fuller, 2000).

Human Scale and Cognitive Limitations

Human cognition is finely tuned to deal with information that fits within a certain scale—neither too large nor too small, neither too fast nor too slow. For example, we can easily understand the speed of a moving car, but struggle to comprehend the speed of light or the slow drift of tectonic plates (Dunbar, 1993). Similarly, we are adept at visualizing objects within our everyday experience but find it challenging to grasp the vastness of the universe or the minuteness of subatomic particles without the aid of scientific instruments (Chalmers, 2010).

Summary

Our understanding of the world is fundamentally shaped by the limits of our perception, memory, and cognitive abilities. As we age, these faculties decline, further constraining our ability to perceive and remember the world accurately. This decline is not just a matter of memory lapses but a multifaceted process affecting all aspects of cognition. By acknowledging these limitations, we can better appreciate the complexity and vastness of the world, even as it becomes increasingly elusive with age.

