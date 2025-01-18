Is this what a golden rule looks like?

Systems of Thought — The Ethical Traditions — All Places, All Time

There are a number of systems of thought which fall under the rubric of ethics. They prescribe certain patterns of action and proscribe others. This seems to be universal. And they justify these prescriptions and proscriptions in various ways. Some of them invoke theological concerns. Some of them invoke metaphysical concerns. But, in general, they may be somewhat internally consistent, if not entirely. And when they look for ultimate justification, they devolve into nonsensical metaphysical concepts: ill-posed, incoherent, category mistakes, reification, circular arguments, infinite regress. So, all attempts to justify them fail.

Nevertheless, we develop these systems, and many believe in them as guides to action. I do too. That doesn't mean, I think, that they have any ultimate truth behind them. They're just things that I was brought up to believe should be done and should not be done, and with a concern for the welfare of others and myself as well. I think this has been shown to be wired right into us, and into many of the higher animals as well.

In the Western traditions, in the Eastern traditions, in the Northern traditions, in the Southern traditions, and you name the direction, there's got to be a tradition—probably many of them—of ethics, or at least systems of thought that prescribe and proscribe and talk about what's right and wrong. However, I'm not sure that all these systems are even remotely compatible. Historically, I think some of the systems were considered abominations by the other systems, and there are some arguably non-ethical systems presented as ethics. I would argue that utilitarianism is not an ethical system. It's something else.

Kant and the Categorical Imperative

I quite like Kant's idea of a categorical imperative, a universal principle, but I think that applies to logic more than anything else. Basically, it's do as you would be done by, which is the way my grandmother stated the golden rule; other formulations of it exist, of course. But I think the categorical imperative is just a philosophical restatement of the same idea, and it has its flaws too, although I tend to live by it. I think it's one of the best guides we have.

I think Kant's categorical imperative has problems when it comes to objectively observed things such as masochism. I don't think you can actually work masochism into Kant's framework, at least I think it would be a stretch.

Background on Utilitarianism

Utilitarianism is presented as a normative ethical theory that posits the best action is the one that maximizes overall happiness or well-being. This principle is often summarized as "the greatest good for the greatest number." The theory evaluates the moral worth of actions based on their outcomes, emphasizing the balance of pleasure over pain.

The roots of utilitarianism trace back to philosophers like Jeremy Bentham and John Stuart Mill. Bentham introduced the idea of quantifying pleasure and pain to guide moral decision-making, proposing the "felicific calculus" to measure the utility of actions. Mill expanded on Bentham's ideas, distinguishing between higher (intellectual) and lower (bodily) pleasures, arguing that the former contribute more significantly to human happiness.

For an in-depth exploration of utilitarianism, including its historical development and various formulations, refer to the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy's entry on the subject: https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/utilitarianism-history/.

The Reality Is That Some Suffer So That Others May Thrive

It doesn't seem to be acknowledged, but our world runs, and has run for millennia, on utilitarian ethics, de facto. And this ranges from mining, manufacturing, canal building, railway building, shipping, construction, fire fighting, policing, practicing medicine, soldiering, and any number of other professions where some might be harmed for the benefit of others who may be helped. Now, I'm saying utilitarianism is not actually ethical on my understanding of the term, and I'm saying I don't see an alternative.

I think there are not too many human activities where there is not some harm as well as some good. We can assess that probability as risk, as threats and opportunities, and that seems to be the calculus that we use. But we probably are a little too cavalier about some of the harms to those who build our railways or mine our coal, let alone those in foreign lands who are enslaved and forced into conditions of debasement in order to mine our little toys or lithium or diamonds. The list goes on and on.

I'm not sure I could list any more than a smattering of the areas of human activity where people are sacrificed for the good of many. But even a partial list would show my point: the building of railroads, forestry, mining, policing, firefighting, driving even, medicine, farming and on and on.

Warfare seems to be a special case; it's arguable that none of it's necessary, but some would argue that it's all necessary. I believe there's a lot of empire building. A lot of nastiness has gone on for millennia in terms of one group fighting another, but where we're not fighting, there's still any number of cases where we build our society on the backs of others suffering.

After the fact, we praise those who have fallen, mining our goods, fighting our fires, or fighting our wars. But, still, we continue, as a society, to put others in harm's way, implicitly assuming that the good of all outweighs the harms to individuals. I don't know that you can defend it. You can only say that's the way the world runs, and probably always has run.

I'll go a little farther in my argument and say that I see no alternative to this applied utilitarian ethics. I think it's inherent in the world that this will happen, and I cannot, in any sort of thought experiment, think of an alternative. We don't have to justify the utilitarian nature of the world. It just is. Do not try to apply an alternative moral framework to something that just is and is inevitable. I don't think utilitarian ethics is ethics. It just is. That's the way the world runs and must run. So, Bentham made a big deal of it, and apparently, he gave it a name. But all he was doing was saying this is the way the world works. And I say that's the way the world works. I don't see an alternative.

So, we can have all kinds of ethical systems attempting to govern interactions amongst people. But in the end, they can't extend to how to actually make a world work for the bulk of people. Because no matter how you arrange it, it would always be the case. That should be obvious to anybody who thinks even moderately deeply about the issue. Some may hold out utilitarianism as an ethical system, but I think they may not clearly recognize the fact that that's the way society does and has to work. It's regrettable, but I don't see how it could be otherwise in any conceivable world, even one run by deities, even one that was composed only of deities.

This is just an acknowledgment that anything we do, anything we conceivably do, there is always risk. Risk being probabilistic reasoning about threats and opportunities, both. So, risk is a formal discipline. I have studied it and practiced it, but I'd say that it applies to everything we do, and that's the basis of utilitarian ethics at heart. It's a recognition that there is risk. In some areas, greater risk than in others, but in any number of routine activities, there are both threats and opportunities. And we can't do anything about it because it's inherent in the world that there's risk.

Don't get confused with the formal study of risk management. That's not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about real-world risk, real-world threats, real-world opportunities, inherent in any number of activities. Because of the nature of risk, certain assumed ethical dilemmas, such as the trolley problem, although they may present ethical dilemmas, can also be seen as utilitarian decisions. I'm not saying that gives good ethical justification. It doesn't because it lies outside of ethics. And I think that most people don't recognize that.

Ethical Egoism – May Not Conform to Any Ethics, but It Is Egoistic by Design

Ethical egoism, I would say, is just a rationalization for narcissism and self-interest. Of course, it might claim to be nothing more than that. In terms of humanistic values, I think it sucks. It may be a strange variety of utilitarianism in disguise. This a just a suggestion, not an argument.

Category Mistakes à la Wittgenstein

Speaking of category mistakes (above), in my mind, these are words yanked out of a pragmatic context where they have meaning and put into realms where they're meaningless. This echoes, I guess, probably the only clear thing that Wittgenstein ever said, which is that we're dealing with language games. Apart from that, he was one of the most cryptic writers of all time. He wins some sort of award for that, I'm sure.

With reference to Wittgenstein, since we can't understand what he was trying to say, it's unclear if he was trying to say anything of importance or even if the ideas are somewhat coherent. I'm not sure. I remain to be convinced, given the obscurity of his pose—in translation, at least. I don't read German. I assume it's just as bad in German. I'm particularly disappointed with Wittgenstein, who, as I have noted, was such an opaque writer that I don't know if what he was saying was coherent or not, since I can't follow his thinking or his writing. However, I did like the one translated bit about language involving games to describe much philosophy. That resonates with me.

Is Utilitarianism an Ethical System – More Thoughts

I maintain that Utilitarianism is not an ethical system. It's just a description of the way we, in fact, act, and must act, and have no alternative. And we layer that over with ethical principles of various varieties, many of them not consistent even within themselves, but certainly not consistent with other ethical systems. So, it's hard to say what the commonality is amongst ethical systems, except that they give rules and prescriptions and proscriptions for what is right and virtuous and what is not. All those become metaphysical when you push them past outside of the system. Maybe it's analogous to Goedel’s theorem of incompleteness. I'm not sure how it works, but I will go back to arguing that utilitarianism fails all tests. It's not a description of prescription or proscription. It's basically a statement of, "This is the way things are." I would agree it is the way things are. That doesn't mean it's an ethical system. It's just a statement of the obvious. We act in ways that are beneficial to some and harmful to others, and the world is such that we could not do otherwise. No matter how we try to reduce the harm to others, we will find cases where we create harm with certain people, and it's inevitable. So, to call that ethics is misleading, to say the least.

The Depth of My Thought- Really?

I have always found that I have just never come up with an original idea, so I assume others have commented the same way as I have. It would require an internet search to find out.

Well, as usual, I have my thoughts, original to me but probably not original to the world. And I'm sure there have been scholars who've touched on these same issues, maybe in very similar ways to the way I have touched on these issues.

Well, what I'm trying to do is philosophy grounded in reality and pragmatism, without the obscurity, the conceptual and jargonistic baggage that is common in most philosophy (good luck with that). That is, I like to be plain spoken and far less obscure in my prose, thinking that I can do a better job of explaining difficult concepts, even if I don't carry some of the same jargon and conceptual frameworks that exist in the world of philosophy (let alone metaphysics, which I distrust entirely).

So, this may be a little bit of vanity on my part, that I think I can do a better job of probing these issues with more clarity, but that's what I think right now. So, I call myself the guerrilla epistemologist; that's partially a joke but also a statement of my beliefs. I figure philosophy lost its way a long time ago and went into a metaphysical swamp, and I'm trying to pull myself, if not my few readers, when I do write, out of that metaphysical swamp.

Of course, many philosophers would just think I'm a shallow-thinking idiot - not as good as the average undergrad in philosophy. Maybe yes, maybe no. As Nietzsche said, it is a matter of interpretation.