A roll of the dice

Practical Implications of Randomness

When observing the natural world, one can easily find examples of behavior that seem chaotic and without purpose. Consider, for instance, the actions of a grey squirrel. Watch it for a few moments, and you might notice it running in one direction, suddenly leaping onto a tree, darting back down, chasing another squirrel, and then abruptly stopping to eat. To the human observer, these actions might appear random, devoid of any clear pattern or objective. Yet, this randomness is not entirely unbounded. There is a structure within the squirrel's behavior, a kind of bounded randomness that governs its actions. But where does this randomness come from? Is it in the squirrel's thoughts, assuming it has them? And if so, how does this randomness translate to its behavior?

Thomas Nagel's (1974) philosophical exploration in What Is It Like to Be a Bat? suggests that animals experience the world in ways that are fundamentally different from humans. While we may never fully understand the internal experiences of animals like squirrels, it seems likely that their thoughts, if they have them, lack the linguistic structure that defines human cognition. Without language, their thoughts may indeed be more directly tied to their actions, creating a seamless flow of seemingly random behavior. This randomness, however, is not unique to animals. Humans, too, exhibit random thoughts and actions, despite our capacity for language and complex reasoning.

Variability and Randomness in Thought, Behavior, and Biological Processes

To understand the role of randomness in behavior, one need only observe any animal for a short period. Take 30 minutes to watch a bird, a dog, or a squirrel, and you will witness a pattern of behavior that oscillates between predictable routines and sudden, unanticipated actions. This variability is a testament to the influence of randomness in the natural world. Animals, driven by instincts, environmental stimuli, and perhaps a form of non-linguistic thought, exhibit a blend of predictable and random behaviors (Mlodinow, 2015). For example, a squirrel might consistently collect acorns in the fall, but the specific path it takes, the trees it chooses, and the moments it decides to pause and eat seem haphazard.

This randomness extends beyond behavior into the realm of thought and even to biological processes. While it is challenging to ascertain whether animals possess thoughts in the same way humans do, it is plausible that their cognitive processes, if they exist, are marked by a similar randomness. Human thoughts, on the other hand, can be observed and analyzed. Our minds are constantly generating thoughts, many of which arise unbidden and without clear antecedents. This phenomenon, often described in Eastern philosophy as the "monkey mind," reflects the inherent randomness in human cognition.

However, it is not just thoughts and behaviors that exhibit randomness. All aspects of biological life are subject to random fluctuations. For instance, the susceptibility to illness can vary widely among individuals, with some falling ill while others remain healthy, despite similar exposures to pathogens. Muscular aches and pains can also appear and disappear without clear causes, influenced by myriad small factors. Even aspects of homeostasis—the body's ability to maintain internal stability—can show variability, with physiological responses sometimes deviating from the expected norm (Egan, 2019). This pervasive randomness highlights the complexity of biological systems, where not everything follows a strict, deterministic path.

Skepticism About Randomness

Despite the apparent randomness in thought, behavior, and biological processes, there is room for skepticism about whether this randomness is truly fundamental. Some scholars argue that true randomness might only exist at the level of quantum fluctuations. At the quantum level, particles behave in ways that seem inherently unpredictable, with no discernible cause and effect (Shepard, 2001). However, when we scale up to the macro level—the level of everyday life—the world may act in deterministic ways. For centuries, generations of scholars have maintained that the universe operates according to fixed laws, where every effect has a cause, even if that cause is not immediately apparent.

From this perspective, what we perceive as randomness might merely be a concealment of our ignorance. The term "randomness" could be used to describe situations where the causal factors are either too numerous or too subtle to be easily identified. In reality, these factors may exist, but they are either hidden or too small to observe with current methodologies. By identifying some causal factors and hypothesizing the existence of others, we might one day reduce the apparent randomness in these processes. For instance, what seems like a random ache might be traced back to micro-injuries or subtle changes in posture that are not easily detectable. Therefore, randomness might not be an inherent characteristic of the world but rather a reflection of the limitations of our understanding (Egan, 2019).

Conclusion

Recognizing the role of randomness in behavior and biological processes underscores the complexity of understanding both animal and human actions, as well as the functioning of biological systems. The apparent randomness in thoughts, actions, and physiological responses challenges traditional notions of predictability and control. However, skepticism about this randomness suggests that what we perceive as random may simply be the result of our limited ability to identify and understand the multitude of causal factors at play. Whether true randomness exists at the macro level or is confined to the quantum realm, the concept remains a powerful tool for exploring the variability and unpredictability inherent in life. By acknowledging both the reality and the potential illusion of randomness, we can develop a more nuanced understanding of the complexities of thought, behavior, and biology.

References

