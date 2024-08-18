Note: Research and Ghostwriting by LLM AI; shaped by my fevered brain. No LLM AI were harmed in the production of this essay, although I was tempted. – Ephektikoi

Preface:

The rich suffer from a spiritual sickness—they never have enough. Not enough wealth, not enough power, not enough control. Maybe this sickness could be cured if they had more love for others and compassion? I do not know, but they do seem to have a sickness—a spiritual sickness. Perhaps, as Substacker Toby Rogers just said, it is related to violating all of the Seven Deadly Sins: "The Covid crisis represents an extreme example of the Seven Deadly Sins."

Introduction:

We live in a world where there is a deeply rooted pathology. Perhaps the greatest evil is that the elite—the rich and powerful—act with impunity, routinely violating all of the Seven Deadly Sins. This was highlighted by Substack essayist Dr. Toby Rogers in his recent article, "The Covid Crisis Represents an Extreme Example of the Seven Deadly Sins: A Meditation on Human Frailty" (Rogers, 2024).

While Dr. Rogers focused on Covid malfeasance, I believe his analysis applies far more broadly.

The Seven Deadly Sins: An In-Depth Explanation

The Seven Deadly Sins are ancient moral concepts that have been recognized across various cultures and religious traditions. They represent fundamental human vices that can lead to personal and societal downfall. Here’s a closer look at each of these sins:

Pride:

Pride is an exaggerated sense of one’s abilities or achievements, leading to arrogance and disdain for others. It is the source of many other sins, as it blinds individuals to their flaws and the needs of those around them. In many traditions, pride is seen as the most dangerous of all sins because it fosters an inflated ego that is disconnected from reality. Greed:

Greed is an insatiable desire for more—whether it’s wealth, power, or material possessions—beyond what is necessary or fair. This sin is driven by a fear of scarcity and a need for control. In Buddhist thought, greed (known as lobha) is one of the three poisons that lead to suffering, along with hatred and delusion. Wrath:

Wrath is intense anger that manifests in destructive actions, whether verbal or physical. Unlike righteous indignation, which can be directed towards injustice, wrath is uncontrollable and often leads to harm. Many spiritual traditions, including Hinduism and Buddhism, emphasize the importance of controlling anger to avoid its negative consequences. Envy:

Envy is the resentment one feels when someone else has something desirable. It’s more than jealousy—it’s a destructive feeling that can lead to sabotage and malice. In various traditions, envy is viewed as a source of internal suffering, preventing individuals from experiencing contentment and joy. Lust:

Lust is an overwhelming craving for physical pleasure, often at the expense of morality or the well-being of others. While desire itself is natural, lust is an excess that distorts relationships and reduces others to objects. Many spiritual paths, such as in Jainism and certain branches of Buddhism, teach the importance of mastering desires to maintain spiritual balance. Gluttony:

Gluttony is the over consumption of resources, whether food, drink, or anything else, to the point of waste. It reflects a lack of self-discipline and respect for the resources available. The concept is broader than just food; it includes any form of excessive indulgence, which is seen as harmful to oneself and others in many traditions. Sloth:

Sloth is a refusal to engage with life, leading to laziness and neglect of one’s responsibilities. It’s more than physical laziness; it’s a spiritual apathy that prevents growth and development. In spiritual terms, sloth is often seen as the failure to live up to one’s potential, which is a betrayal of the self and the community.

Spiritual Sickness: The Consequence of Embracing the Seven Deadly Sins

The constant compulsion to violate these moral precepts is a sign of spiritual sickness—a deep-seated condition where one's inner life is dominated by these vices, leading to a life driven by selfishness, greed, and a lack of compassion.

Why Is This Spiritual Sickness?

Disconnection from Inner Balance:

When individuals are dominated by the Seven Deadly Sins, they lose touch with their inner balance. This imbalance leads to a distorted view of life, where material gain, power, and pleasure are pursued at the expense of well-being and harmony. The wisdom traditions of the East, such as Taoism, emphasize living in harmony with the natural order, where excess and deficiency are equally harmful. Erosion of Ethical Foundations:

Each of the Seven Deadly Sins represents a deviation from ethical living. Pride blinds us to our faults, greed undermines fairness, wrath destroys relationships, envy erodes contentment, lust distorts love, gluttony consumes resources irresponsibly, and sloth prevents us from fulfilling our potential. Over time, these behaviors erode the ethical foundations that sustain individuals and communities. Perpetuation of Harm:

Those afflicted by spiritual sickness often harm others through their actions. Greed leads to exploitation, wrath to violence, and envy to conflict. This harm extends beyond individuals, affecting families, communities, and entire societies. The teachings of many indigenous cultures stress the importance of living in a way that honors all relations, recognizing the interconnectedness of life. Loss of Compassion and Empathy:

Spiritual sickness diminishes a person’s capacity for compassion and empathy. The more one is consumed by the Seven Deadly Sins, the less able they are to connect with others’ suffering. This leads to a society where indifference and selfishness prevail, undermining social cohesion and the common good. In many spiritual traditions, including secular humanism, empathy and compassion are seen as essential for ethical living. Disintegration of Community and Society:

When those in power are spiritually sick, their actions can lead to widespread injustice, inequality, and societal collapse. The pursuit of power and wealth without regard for moral considerations can lead to the breakdown of social bonds and the rise of conflict. This idea is echoed in Confucianism, which teaches that a harmonious society depends on the moral integrity of its leaders and citizens.

In summary, spiritual sickness driven by the Seven Deadly Sins is not just a personal affliction but a societal problem that threatens the well-being of entire communities. Overcoming this sickness requires a commitment to ethical living, self-awareness, and cultivating virtues that restore balance and harmony in life.

Further Readings:

