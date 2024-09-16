Note: This essay was prepared with the research assistance and ghostwriting of ChatGPT 4.0. No LLMAI were harmed in the process, although I felt inclined to threaten them from time to time.

Author’s Preface:

The term "conspiracy theory" can often be used pejoratively, but it’s essential to recognize that real conspiracies, both large and small, have occurred throughout history. These conspiracies are sometimes uncovered and prosecuted, but often they remain hidden or are dismissed as mere speculation. While not all conspiracy theories can be correct, some are well-founded, and given the secretive nature of conspiracies, it’s rational to investigate them. The theories that follow are categorized by major groups and ideas, acknowledging that they exist in the public discourse without assuming their veracity or denigrating them.

I have focused on accounts of long-running and inter-generational doings and groups. These are legion, and there is enough discussion as to leave one’s head turning on its vertical axis (some might say spinning, but that would be a cliché).

I give more credence to some of these views than to others, but in the end, only the conspirators know the truth. All else is speculation, sometimes informed speculation, sometimes perhaps somewhat unhinged. All respectable authors on conspiracy can cite evidence and give their chain of logic (or perhaps illogic) and assert that they have things right often enough. Where assertions conflict, not all can be true. Are any? Not necessarily. I think that I have encountered many more views than are in this list by the way.

The quality of evidence can vary, some being highly credible, some being entirely dubious. Some of the interpretations may be true, in accord with reality. Some may be false, in part or in whole. Some of the chains of logic may be sound, some may be unsound.

Note, this essay focuses mostly on broad scale allegations of organized movements, not specific events such as covert, clandestine operations. That opens another pit of serpents.

Note that I have not troubled to vet the references as to existence and accuracy. I often recognized the names cited, but have not verified all of the details. I think that the citations represent an impoverished list of proponent’s by the way. They are roughly correct, but inadequate, according to my current (mis-)understanding.



In short, damned if I know what's what. — Ephektikoi, Guerrilla Epistemologist, Cracker Barrel Philosopher, Cheap Seats Polymath, Smart-ass.

Introduction: Integrated List of Theorized Conspiracies:

This integrated list categorizes various conspiracy theories by common organizational themes. Each grouping focuses on an overarching organization or set of actors, theorized to operate covertly across generations, and in some cases, globally.

1. Global Elites and Financial Networks:

Common Theme:

A powerful network of global elites is alleged to have maintained control over international finance, government policies, and global resources through interconnected organizations and family lineages. These elites are said to use financial institutions, think tanks, and multinational corporations to consolidate and extend their influence.

Theories:

Illuminati: The Illuminati, originally a Bavarian secret society, is often associated with global elites who allegedly control world events and push for a New World Order (Icke, 1999; Dice, 2014).

The Rothschild Family: The Rothschilds are alleged to control global finance and manipulate governments through their vast wealth and influence (Mullins, 1952; Griffin, 1994).

The Bilderberg Group: This group of elite business, political, and academic leaders meets annually in secret, theorized to shape global policy and influence geopolitical outcomes (Estulin, 2005).

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR): The CFR is alleged to manipulate U.S. foreign policy and push globalist agendas through its members in powerful positions (Perkins, 2004).

The World Economic Forum (WEF): Frequent attendees of the annual Davos meetings are theorized to promote a one-world government under the guise of solving global issues (Jones, 2012).

Club of Rome: This group of intellectuals and policymakers is alleged to use environmentalism as a cover for global depopulation and resource control (Griffin, 1994).

Key Proponents:

David Icke (1999), Mark Dice (2014), Daniel Estulin (2005), Eustace Mullins (1952), G. Edward Griffin (1994)

References:

Dice, M. (2014). Illuminati: Facts & Fiction. The Resistance.

Estulin, D. (2005). The True Story of the Bilderberg Group.

Griffin, G. E. (1994). The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve. American Media.

Icke, D. (1999). The Biggest Secret: The Book that Will Change the World. Bridge of Love Publications.

Mullins, E. (1952). Secrets of the Federal Reserve. National Press.

2. Secret Societies and Religious Orders:

Common Theme:

Secret societies and religious organizations are often theorized to be at the heart of global conspiracies, controlling political and economic systems across generations. These groups are said to operate covertly, wielding influence over governments and individuals through secretive rituals and hierarchies.

Theories:

Freemasons: The Freemasons are often accused of controlling governments, financial institutions, and global events through their secret network of lodges and members in influential positions (Robison, 1797; Webster, 1921).

Skull and Bones: A secret society at Yale University, Skull and Bones is alleged to groom future leaders who will go on to control U.S. and global politics (Sutton, 1986).

Knights of Malta: The Sovereign Military Order of Malta is said to be involved in secret dealings with the Vatican and global governments, advancing the agenda of religious elites (Coleman, 1992).

The Jesuits: The Jesuit Order is theorized to be a covert arm of the Vatican, influencing political outcomes and steering global religious and political agendas (Phelps, 2001).

Key Proponents:

John Robison (1797), Nesta Webster (1921), John Coleman (1992), Antony Sutton (1986), Eric Jon Phelps (2001)

References:

Coleman, J. (1992). The Committee of 300: The Conspirator’s Hierarchy. Joseph Publishing.

Phelps, E. J. (2001). Vatican Assassins.

Robison, J. (1797). Proofs of a Conspiracy Against all the Religions and Governments of Europe.

Sutton, A. C. (1986). America’s Secret Establishment: An Introduction to the Order of Skull & Bones.

Webster, N. (1921). Secret Societies and Subversive Movements. Boswell Publishing.

3. Global Institutions and Transnational Organizations:

Common Theme:

Various global institutions and international organizations are believed to be involved in long-running conspiracies to control populations, impose a one-world government, and orchestrate global events. These theories often suggest that these organizations are fronts for more covert agendas.

Theories:

United Nations (UN): The UN is theorized to be the central hub for a one-world government, using global issues like climate change and population control to advance this agenda (Koire, 2011).

World Health Organization (WHO): The WHO is accused of using public health crises, like pandemics, to control populations and impose draconian policies on sovereign nations (Kennedy Jr., 2021).

International Monetary Fund (IMF): The IMF is said to use debt to control developing nations, imposing policies that benefit multinational corporations and global elites (Perkins, 2004).

World Bank: Like the IMF, the World Bank is believed to maintain economic control over countries by offering loans with conditions that undermine national sovereignty (Dikötter, 2016).

Key Proponents:

John Perkins (2004), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (2021), Rosa Koire (2011), Frank Dikötter (2016)

References:

Dikötter, F. (2016). The Cultural Revolution: A People’s History, 1962-1976. Bloomsbury Publishing.

Kennedy Jr., R. F. (2021). The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Skyhorse Publishing.

Koire, R. (2011). Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21.

Perkins, J. (2004). Confessions of an Economic Hitman. Plume.

4. Nationalist and Imperialist Conspiracies:

Common Theme:

Certain national or imperialist interests are theorized to perpetuate long-running conspiracies aimed at dominating specific regions or the world at large. These theories often involve covert actions by national governments, corporations, or secret networks with imperialist goals.

Theories:

Cecil Rhodes and Round Table Groups: Rhodes allegedly inspired the formation of secret societies aiming to maintain British imperial control and establish an Anglo-American empire (Quigley, 1966).

British Royal Family: The British monarchy is said to maintain control over global politics and finance through their covert alliances with international elites (Icke, 1999).

Japanese Imperial Conspiracy: Japan's imperial era is theorized to have involved secret factions working to dominate the Pacific and Asia through covert political and military maneuvers (Seagrave, 1986).

Key Proponents:

Carroll Quigley (1966), David Icke (1999), Sterling Seagrave (1986)

References:

Icke, D. (1999). The Biggest Secret.

Quigley, C. (1966). Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time.

Seagrave, S. (1986). The Yamato Dynasty: The Secret History of Japan's Imperial Family. Broadway Books.

5. Ideological Movements and Cultural Manipulation:

Common Theme:

Certain ideological movements and cultural agendas are believed to be part of broader conspiracies to reshape society according to the goals of hidden elites. These movements may involve political, social, or religious goals and often operate over multiple generations.

Theories:

Fabian Society: The Fabian Society is theorized to promote a slow transition to socialism by infiltrating governments and institutions (Griffin, 1994).

The Frankfurt School: A group of intellectuals from the Frankfurt School is believed to have advanced cultural Marxism to undermine traditional Western values (Griffin, 1994).

Tavistock Institute: This British organization is alleged to use psychological manipulation to shape public opinion and drive social movements (Coleman, 2005).

Key Proponents:

G. Edward Griffin (1994), John Coleman (2005)

References:

Coleman, J. (2005). The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations: Shaping the Moral, Spiritual, Cultural, and Political.

Griffin, G. E. (1994). The Creature from Jekyll Island.

List of 100 Major Alleged Groups in Global Conspiracies:

Illuminati Rothschild Family Bilderberg Group Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) World Economic Forum (WEF) Club of Rome Freemasons Skull and Bones Knights of Malta Jesuit Order United Nations (UN) World Health Organization (WHO) International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Bank European Union (EU) Fabian Society Tavistock Institute Opus Dei Knights Templar (modern descendants) The Vatican Rockefeller Foundation Chatham House The Committee of 300 The British Royal Family Chinese Communist Party Japanese Imperial Cabal Transnational Corporations (TNCs) Monsanto Bayer CIA MI6 Mossad Federal Reserve NATO FBI Big Tech (Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft) Big Pharma Black Nobility (European aristocrats) Cecil Rhodes’ Round Table The Pilgrims Society Bohemian Grove Project Monarch Trilateral Commission Majestic 12 Deep State (U.S.) Russian Oligarchs Mossad Mossack Fonseca Davos attendees Georgia Guidestones backers World Trade Organization (WTO) International Labor Organization (ILO) NATO G7 The Bilderberg Junior Wing ExxonMobil BP Royal Dutch Shell Chase Manhattan Bank Morgan Stanley General Electric International Olympic Committee (IOC) The Pentaverate Freemasons of Latin America Davos Elite World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Skull and Bones members (alumni) The Bush Dynasty The Kennedy Family The Saudi Royal Family Rothschild Bank of England De Beers (diamond cartel) The British Commonwealth Bilderberg-linked groups MITRE Corporation DARPA RAND Corporation Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory The Hoover Institution The Heritage Foundation The Brookings Institution The Royal Institute of International Affairs The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation The Clinton Foundation Tavistock Clinic The Aspen Institute Mont Pelerin Society The Asian Development Bank Vatican Bank Swiss Bankers Association The Pope The Order of the Solar Temple The Sovereign Order of St. John The Grand Orient de France The CIA’s MKUltra program RAND Corporation Cambridge Analytica The Franklin Committee The Eastern Establishment

This list integrates proposed conspiracies, categorizes them by thematic focus, and provides APA-style citations for the most significant proponents and publications. The result is an organized overview of the wide-ranging allegations surrounding multi-generational and global conspiracies.