Gravity and Apples

Note: This essay was crafted with the assistance of Large Language Model AI (LLMAI), whicrved as both research assistant and ghostwriter. No LLMAI was harmed in the making of this essay—though its assertions have been met with the necessary skepticism.

Author's Preface

As a writer, I strive not to be dogmatic in my approach. I use the pen name Ephektiki the Gorilla Epistemologist, a title that reflects my commitment to questioning and exploring beliefs rather than adhering rigidly to any single viewpoint. My motto, "Don't believe everything you think," is a reminder of the importance of skepticism and critical thinking—a phrase I once saw on a bumper sticker and found to be both amusing and profoundly true.

Beliefs, however, are unavoidable. We all put a metaphorical stake in the ground many, many times a day. We all need some guiding principles to navigate the complexities of life. While it is possible to act without fully formed beliefs, we must at least believe that our actions are likely to be effective. We still believe things when it comes to the big issues that shape our lives: who to vote for, what economic policies to support, how to be an activist with respect to the avoidance of conflict and war, how to earn a living, what nutritional and exercise advice to follow, and which medical treatments to trust. These are not trivial matters; they directly impact our health, our society, and our relationships.

Beliefs are tricky, though. As I’ve discussed before, differing beliefs and values can lead to social friction, whether with friends, acquaintances, or even strangers. I’ve personally experienced objections from others when expressing sympathy for certain right-wing views, despite my overall left-wing stance. I consider myself a humanist, and a secular one at that, which sometimes puts me at odds with those in the fundamentalist Christian camp—a puzzling reaction, to say the least.

In the end, we all need to believe in something, if only to have a foundation upon which to base our actions and decisions. But it is crucial to remember that beliefs should be examined, questioned, and, when necessary, revised. This preface serves as a reminder that while beliefs are necessary, they are not immutable, and maintaining a flexible, open-minded approach is key to understanding and navigating the world.

Having said that although I have this intellectual stance, and try to put it into daily practice, I routinely fail - getting better at it maybe.

Introduction

Belief is an essential aspect of human cognition, grounding our actions and interactions with the world. Even the most rigorous skeptics must hold some beliefs, as they provide a framework for navigating life’s complexities. However, the nature of belief—its relationship to consciousness, language, and truth—raises profound questions. Can belief exist without language or consciousness? What distinguishes human belief from mere computational processes, such as those found in artificial intelligence (AI)? This essay explores these questions, examining the role of belief in both human and animal cognition, and considering the limitations of attributing belief to AI.

Defining Belief and Its Relationship to Truth

Belief is commonly understood as an acceptance that something is true,and will have both cognitive and affective components. However, this definition reveals the tenuous relationship between belief and truth, and even belief and the language used to express our thoughts. Belief is not necessarily about holding accurate or verifiable knowledge; it can be based on incomplete, erroneous, or even emotionally driven assumptions (Gettier, 1963). For the skeptic, this presents a challenge: how can one navigate the world while recognizing that many beliefs are, at best, provisional or probabilistic?

Belief as a Ground for Action

Beliefs are not merely abstract concepts; they are typically the foundation for action. When our beliefs are correct, our actions are more likely to be effective and appropriate. Conversely, incorrect beliefs can lead to misguided or even harmful actions. The reliability of our beliefs often hinges on their concreteness and immediacy. Beliefs about phenomena that are human-scaled, repeatable, and easily understood—such as the the obvious observation that removing a support from something will cause it to fall—are generally more dependable. These beliefs are grounded in concrete, observable reality, where causality is clear and the outcomes are predictable.

In contrast, beliefs about more abstract or complex phenomena, such as quantum physics or cosmology, are often more tenuous. While we can hold beliefs about theories of gravity, for instance, these are abstract and subject to much debate. Few would dispute the belief that a removed support will result in a fall—a belief so concrete and immediate that it requires no theoretical underpinning. However, beliefs about the nature of gravity itself (random thought - is gravity a reification?), rooted in advanced theories, are far more abstract and open to interpretation. This distinction highlights the variability in the reliability of different types of beliefs and the consequences they entail.

Belief and Consciousness: A Complex Relationship

The concept of belief is often linked with consciousness, suggesting that to hold a belief, one must have some level of self-awareness or subjective experience. This perspective aligns with theories of consciousness that emphasize the role of belief in shaping our understanding of reality (Nagel, 1974; Searle, 1980). For example, when we say, "Don’t believe everything you think," we acknowledge that our thoughts—and the beliefs they generate—are not infallible. This self-reflective capacity seems to require a conscious mind, one that can evaluate and question its own beliefs.

Non-Linguistic Belief: Beyond Words

Belief is typically expressed through language, but it is not necessarily dependent on it. Non-linguistic creatures, such as animals or pre-linguistic humans, appear to hold beliefs that guide their actions. These beliefs, though not articulated in words, manifest in behavior—such as a bird avoiding a predator or a dog anticipating food (Dennett, 1991). This suggests that belief can exist independently of language, rooted in instinctual or learned responses to the environment.

Language and the Articulation of Belief

While belief can exist without language, language plays a crucial role in articulating and refining belief. Language allows us to communicate, debate, and explore our beliefs with others, creating a shared understanding of the world. However, language also introduces complexities, as the words we use to express beliefs can shape, limit, or even distort those beliefs. The relationship between language and belief is therefore dynamic, with each influencing the other in profound ways (Davidson, 1984).

AI and the Limits of Belief Without Consciousness

Artificial intelligence, particularly large language models (LLMs), can process information, simulate reasoning, and generate responses that appear to reflect belief. However, without consciousness, these processes are fundamentally different from human belief. AI operates through algorithms and data patterns, lacking the subjective experience, consciousness and understanding of meaning (Searle, 1980). Thus, while AI may simulate thought and belief, it does not truly "believe" in the way humans or animals do.

The Hard Problems: Consciousness, Language, and Thought

The questions surrounding belief inevitably lead to the "hard problems" of consciousness, language, and thought. What does it mean to be conscious? How does language shape our thoughts and beliefs? And can a machine ever truly think or believe? These are profound philosophical questions that challenge our understanding of mind, cognition, and reality. While this essay does not claim to solve these problems, it acknowledges their central role in any discussion of belief, urging further exploration and debate (Chalmers, 1996).

Conclusion

Belief is a complex and multifaceted concept, deeply intertwined with consciousness, language, and truth. While skepticism encourages us to question our beliefs, it also underscores the necessity of belief as a foundation for action. Whether in humans, animals, the nature of belief raises challenging questions about the mind, reality, and our place in the world. By recognizing the provisional and often uncertain nature of belief, we can navigate these complexities with both humility and intellectual curiosity. The reliability of our beliefs is crucial, particularly when those beliefs ground our actions. While some beliefs are firm and easily justified—especially those based on concrete, repeatable, and immediate experiences—others, particularly those that are abstract or esoteric, demand more scrutiny and a cautious approach.

References

