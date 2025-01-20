Except for the arctic blond hair, does not look a bit like me.

Author's Preface

I've written about this before. I'll probably write about it again. I think it's important and foundational. It's about formless thoughts. We could call them inchoate, if you prefer.

What I call the inchoate is not to be confused with words, with language, or symbolism of any sort, such as gestures or body language. It's not to be confused with sensations or perceptions. It's not to be confused with motor actions. It's not to be confused with emotions. It's not to be confused with audio or visual or any other type of imagery. It might involve inner attention, awareness.

Some people may observe it. Some people may go into their entire lives without ever observing it. But it's observable through introspection.

It seems to me that in English we have various ways of expressing it indirectly. Expressions such as, "I'm fishing for words here," "It's on the tip of my tongue," or "Let me collect my thoughts," all imply that there are thoughts that are not words, or any of the other things I've mentioned.

I suspect that as one grows older, one is less glib, less facile with words; words don't come as easily. There may be time to introspect more. One may notice that they don't always have words at their command.

If this state is drawn to their attention, they may be more able to become aware of it, and it is a state of awareness.

I imagine people who are unreflective, who are glib, who are fast talkers, will never consciously experience it. Even if they do experience it, they won't notice it, because it happens all the time. I think even the good fast talkers, when they slow down before they formulate their words, experience thought that precedes words.

It could be that certain sorts of meditation allow one to detect this state. I'm not sure. I meditated for years before I noticed it myself. Now that I'm aged, it seems to be a more common state, where I'm trying to find words, but I don't have the words.

I think some philosophers—maybe Heidegger, maybe Merleau-Ponty, I'm sure others—have written about this in the most obscure terms. I'm trying to make it more clear and obvious what I'm talking about. Those writers wrote in German and French, and I think even in translation, they're incomprehensible to most, certainly to me. I'm sure there are other philosophers who've written about this as well. However, until you notice it in yourself, it will seem that I am babbling.

Introduction

The exploration of inchoate, or formless, thoughts delves into the realm of pre-verbal cognition—mental processes that occur without the structure of language. This phenomenon, though subtle, is integral to understanding the foundation of human thought and consciousness. Philosophers and cognitive scientists have long debated the relationship between language and thought, questioning whether complex cognition is possible without linguistic structures. Maurice Merleau-Ponty, a prominent French philosopher, emphasized the embodied nature of cognition, suggesting that our bodily experiences are deeply intertwined with our mental processes.

Discussion

Inchoate thoughts manifest as fleeting, undefined notions that precede verbal articulation. These are moments when the mind is active, but its activity is not yet structured into language or other symbolic forms. Expressions like "I'm fishing for words" or "It's on the tip of my tongue" reflect the cognitive struggle to bridge the gap between this pre-verbal state and linguistic expression. This phenomenon suggests that thought itself is not exclusively tied to linguistic capability, challenging a long-held assumption that language and thought are inseparable.

Research into pre-verbal cognition in infants and animals further supports the existence of thought independent of language. Pre-verbal infants demonstrate problem-solving abilities, pattern recognition, and even anticipatory behavior, all without the scaffolding of words. Similarly, certain animals, such as primates and corvids, exhibit advanced reasoning skills, including tool use and strategic decision-making, indicating that structured cognition can arise without linguistic representation.

Additionally, the documented experiences of individuals born deaf who have never learned reading, writing, or sign language provide further evidence for the presence of inchoate thoughts. These individuals are capable of navigating the world, solving problems, building relationships, and experiencing emotions without reliance on linguistic systems. Their ability to function effectively suggests that cognition and awareness are not contingent on verbal or symbolic communication. Their thoughts, by necessity, must exist in a pre-verbal or inchoate state, yet these thoughts are sophisticated enough to support complex behavior and decision-making.

Infants, who have not yet developed either receptive or productive language, also provide compelling examples of inchoate thought. Even before they understand words or produce speech, infants exhibit clear evidence of cognitive processing. They recognize patterns, form attachments, express preferences, and respond to stimuli in ways that suggest an active mental life. Their behaviors—such as reaching for a desired object, showing distress when separated from a caregiver, or anticipating an action based on prior experience—demonstrate that they can think and feel long before they acquire language. This further reinforces the idea that inchoate thoughts are a natural and necessary aspect of human cognition.

For adults, the experience of inchoate thought is less overt but remains pervasive. It often becomes noticeable during moments of introspection or when attempting to articulate complex ideas. Writers and thinkers frequently report a sense of struggling to pin down an idea that feels fully formed yet eludes precise expression. This liminal space between raw thought and verbal articulation highlights the richness of pre-verbal cognition as a fundamental aspect of mental life.

Aging appears to play a role in making inchoate thoughts more apparent. As verbal fluency and processing speed naturally decline with age, individuals may find themselves more frequently inhabiting this pre-verbal state. However, this is not necessarily a limitation. The increased propensity for introspection in later years can lead to a heightened awareness of these subtle cognitive states, fostering a deeper connection to one’s inner experiences. This introspective capability may also be linked to the wisdom often attributed to older individuals, who draw from a reservoir of complex, non-verbalized understanding rather than quick verbal responses.

Meditative practices offer another pathway to accessing and understanding inchoate thoughts. Meditation encourages the practitioner to observe mental states without immediately categorizing or labeling them. This state of mindful awareness can reveal the texture of pre-verbal cognition, allowing individuals to witness the formation of thoughts before they coalesce into words. For example, practices such as Vipassana meditation emphasize observing the flow of mental phenomena, providing insights into the foundational layers of awareness that underlie verbal thinking.

Moreover, the experience of inchoate thought underscores the embodied nature of cognition, as explored in the philosophy of Maurice Merleau-Ponty. According to Merleau-Ponty, our bodily experiences are deeply intertwined with how we think and perceive the world. This perspective suggests that inchoate thoughts are not merely abstract mental states but are grounded in the interplay between our physical bodies and the external environment. For instance, the sensation of "grasping for an idea" may metaphorically reflect the physical act of reaching, demonstrating how our embodied experiences shape even our pre-verbal cognition.

Inchoate thoughts challenge traditional paradigms of cognitive science and philosophy, which often prioritize linguistic and symbolic representations. They reveal a layer of mental activity that is dynamic, foundational, and yet difficult to quantify or study empirically. This makes them a rich area for exploration, particularly for those interested in the intersection of psychology, neuroscience, and philosophy.

By examining these formless thoughts, we gain a deeper appreciation for the complexity of human cognition. They remind us that much of our mental life operates below the surface of language, influencing our actions, decisions, and understanding in ways that are often subtle but profoundly impactful. Recognizing the role of inchoate thoughts not only enriches our understanding of the mind but also opens avenues for personal growth and deeper self-awareness.

Summary

Understanding inchoate thoughts challenges the notion that language is a prerequisite for complex cognition. By acknowledging the existence and significance of pre-verbal mental states, we gain insight into the foundational layers of human consciousness. This perspective not only broadens our comprehension of cognitive processes but also highlights the profound connection between our embodied experiences and mental activities.

Recommended Readings