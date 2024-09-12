what to leave in, what to leave out

Note: This essay was prepared with the research assistance and ghostwriting of ChatGPT 4.0. No LLMAI were harmed in the process, although I felt inclined to threaten them from time to time.

Author's Preface:

Now the selection of topics in an essay is pretty arbitrary. It only covers certain aspects of the topic, but that's a problem in essay writing. What topics do you cover? What do you omit? There are probably all kinds of things you have not thought about, and then you've got to work from that which you understand or know about. You can slice up the world in different ways. So every time you do it, you'll slice it up differently. Every individual who looks at the same general topic will slice things up differently. It's a problem with essay writing in general. It's just a problem with thinking. What do we decide to include? What do we decide to leave out? Against the Wind has that lyric, "what to leave in, what to leave out." In a different context, I suppose, but still the same issue. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Against_the_Wind_(Bob_Seger_song)

This essay seeks to explore how these decisions are made, both consciously and unconsciously, and how the various influences affect the final product. It’s an issue that every writer faces.

Introduction:

When writing an essay, one of the most fundamental challenges is deciding what to include and what to leave out. These decisions shape the final product and reflect the writer’s unique way of interpreting the world. This problem is a universal issue in writing and thinking: How do we choose which pieces of information are essential, and which can be omitted?

This essay explores the cognitive and practical mechanisms that drive these decisions, from arbitrary choices and personal biases to more structured heuristics and practical constraints.

Body:

1. Arbitrary Decisions: The Role of Subjectivity

Writers often make arbitrary decisions when selecting topics. These choices are based on what seems immediately relevant or interesting but might not always align with the central argument of the essay. Such decisions are shaped by personal preferences or the writer’s past experience with similar topics. According to the WAC Clearinghouse, many writers start with broad subjects they are familiar with and gradually narrow them down to specific topics of interest, influenced by their expertise and personal concerns. This method helps writers gain momentum by focusing on areas they already understand and care about (WAC Clearinghouse, n.d.). However, without careful reflection, this can lead to disjointed or biased essays.

2. Considered Decisions: Purpose and Audience

More deliberate choices involve careful consideration of the essay's purpose and its intended audience. Writers may ask themselves: What is the essay trying to achieve? Who is it intended for? The Purdue OWL emphasizes the importance of understanding the assignment before making decisions about topic selection. Aligning the topic with the assignment's objectives and the target audience ensures relevance and clarity in the writing (Purdue OWL, n.d.). In academic writing, the significance of originality and relevance plays a central role. The Grad Coach highlights that a topic's contribution to the field, its novelty, and the available resources to explore it are key factors in making thoughtful decisions (Grad Coach, 2024). This reflective process allows writers to include only the most pertinent material while discarding irrelevant points.

3. Heuristics: Mental Shortcuts in Decision Making

Writers often use heuristics, or mental shortcuts, to simplify the decision-making process. These shortcuts help writers quickly decide which topics to include or exclude, based on relevance or familiarity. For instance, the process of brainstorming or freewriting, as suggested by the WAC Clearinghouse, allows writers to generate a wide range of ideas, which can later be narrowed down. This approach streamlines the decision-making process and helps writers focus on the most relevant aspects of their topic (WAC Clearinghouse, n.d.). Heuristics are essential when faced with time constraints or the need to cover broad topics efficiently. However, over-reliance on familiar subjects may limit the scope of exploration and reduce the originality of the essay.

4. Practical Constraints: Time and Space

Word limits and deadlines often force writers to make tough decisions about what to include and what to leave out. These practical constraints shape the final content of an essay, requiring writers to prioritize the most important information. As Purdue OWL explains, writers should carefully plan and brainstorm early in the writing process to identify key points and avoid unnecessary detours (Purdue OWL, n.d.). Moreover, the Grad Coach emphasizes the importance of time management in topic selection, as overly ambitious topics may lead to insufficient depth or missed deadlines (Grad Coach, 2024). This balance between ambition and practicality ensures the essay remains focused and thorough within the given limitations.

5. Intuition and Emotion: Personal Bias

Personal preferences and emotions also guide topic selection. Writers are often drawn to subjects they feel passionately about, which can shape the direction of their essay. However, the WAC Clearinghouse warns against letting personal bias overwhelm the need for objective analysis, especially in academic settings. Writers must balance their enthusiasm with critical thinking to avoid skewing their essays toward personal interests at the expense of broader perspectives (WAC Clearinghouse, n.d.).

6. Evolving Decisions: The Drafting Process

The process of deciding what to include and omit in an essay evolves over time. Early drafts may cover a wide range of topics, but as the writing progresses, the focus narrows. Revision allows writers to reflect on initial choices and refine their argument. According to Purdue OWL, the drafting process is essential for maintaining clarity and coherence, as it gives writers multiple opportunities to reassess their decisions (Purdue OWL, n.d.).

Summary:

The process of deciding what to include and omit in an essay is complex and influenced by various factors, including personal interests, practical constraints, and the need for relevance and originality. Writers must navigate these challenges by balancing intuitive choices with considered reflection, often using heuristics to simplify the process. Practical limitations, such as word count and time, also shape the final product, while revision ensures that the essay remains focused and aligned with its original objectives.

References:

Grad Coach. (2024). How to choose a research topic: FULL tutorial & examples. https://gradcoach.com

Purdue OWL. (n.d.). Choosing a topic. https://owl.purdue.edu

WAC Clearinghouse. (n.d.). Choosing and refining topics. https://wac.colostate.edu