Author's Preface

Early Encounters with Unhygienic: Individuals True Stories

Throughout my life, I've encountered several people who were extraordinarily dirty and smelly. These encounters have stayed with me, and I find myself reflecting on them more as time goes by. Why you ask? A good question.

The Ditch Digger

The first time was when I was a teenager, working for a one-man electrical construction company. My task was to dig a trench for some wires. My boss brought in an older guy to help with the labour. I had no idea how old he was; as a teenager, anyone older seemed ancient to me. He could have been in his 20s for all I know, but he looked like a very old man to me then.

A Filthy Companion

The most striking thing about this man was how dirty he was. He wore a dark t-shirt that was just filthy—everything about him was grimy. He smelled, and the stench was rank - 100 degrees Farenheit too. We worked together for a couple of days, but then I never saw him again. My boss mentioned that this man lived in a cardboard house. At the time, I didn’t think much of it, but now, on reflection, I wonder about his circumstances. This was an era when drugs were not as prevalent as they are today, and homelessness was certainly not as visible. The mentally ill were often kept in warehouses and out of sight. This was before the widespread use of drug treatments and deinstitutionalization. I wonder what led this man to live in such squalor.

Captain Morgan: A Curious Case

Another memorable encounter was with a man who called himself Captain Morgan. I was in my mid-thirties, taking a road trip on Vancouver Island, and I picked him up as a hitchhiker. He was a great storyteller, sharing tales of his life as a tour bus driver in Jasper or Banff. He had been married but wasn’t anymore. The thing that stood out most was how filthy he was—possibly even filthier than the man I had worked with years earlier. He smelled terrible, yet he was an excellent raconteur.

Reflections on His Decline

It’s interesting to note that Captain Morgan couldn’t have been so physically repulsive when he was married or driving a tour bus. He wouldn’t have been allowed to be a driver in such a state, and it’s hard to believe that a spouse would have tolerated him for long. What happened? Did the loss of his job and the collapse of his marriage lead to his failure of hygiene, or did his hygiene fail first, leading to the other issues? This makes me wonder about the psychological and neurological conditions that might result in such a drastic change in a person’s ability to maintain basic cleanliness.

Repeated Encounters

I saw Captain Morgan several times after our first encounter. Sometimes I picked him up; other times, I just saw him on the streets. He never remembered me, which wasn’t surprising given how much he traveled and how many people he met. I later learned from my brother-in-law, who drove a city bus, that Captain Morgan lived near Mount Ptolemy and was still seen occasionally. Even though decades have passed, his memory lingers with me, along with the questions about what led to his decline.

Reflections on Hygiene in General

More recently, I passed by an old woman in a wheelchair on the sidewalk who emitted the same rank odour. This isn’t an isolated experience; from time to time, I’ve noticed that older people sometimes lose the capacity for hygiene. I don’t understand it—it hasn’t happened to me yet, and I hope it never does.

Personal Experience with Neglected Hygiene

Reflecting on Captain Morgan’s state also brings to mind a time in my own life when I neglected my hygiene. I was around eleven years old when I looked at my legs and realized I hadn’t washed in months. Should I blame my mother for being negligent? A cop out, but it’s strange that I let myself get that dirty. Now, as an adult, I am a clean freak (some claim I am certainly some sort of freak). Then again, I am somewhat OCD .

Observations on Animal Hygiene

I’ve visited zoos and noticed the smell in monkey houses and ape houses. The stench is abominable, and it reminds me of the people I’ve encountered over the years—Captain Morgan, the woman at the key punch machine, and the trench-digging man. That vile smell is a natural human odor, one that emerges when we don’t wash. I wonder if, in the Middle Ages, when people reportedly bathed only once a year, they dealt with similar issues. I remember reading in elementary school that spring cleaning in the 1800s involved washing clothes once a year after a long winter. But how true are these stories? I haven’t looked into it.

Hygiene Across Time and Cultures

Hygiene practices have varied greatly across different ages and cultures. Some people today still lack access to water, and I wonder how they manage to clean themselves—with difficulty, I suppose. And maybe some don’t. I once saw pictures of people living in a cave in the Philippines who looked as filthy as chimpanzees. If you’ve ever seen a hairless chimpanzee, you’ll notice they’re covered in dirt—sort of like I was as a pre-teen boy.

Thoughts on Neurological Conditions and Hygiene

I also wonder about the neurological conditions that might lead someone to become so dirty. Apart from being a clueless pre-teen, what could cause an adult to neglect their hygiene so severely? It’s possible that drug addiction, whether to alcohol or other substances, is at the root. But maybe it’s a mental illness in itself that leads to such a state.

Questions, Questions

The encounters I’ve had with unclean individuals have left me with many questions about the psychological and neurological factors that contribute to such conditions. Whether it’s due to mental illness, addiction, or other factors, the issue of hygiene—or the lack thereof—remains a curious aspect of the human condition.

Introduction

Hygiene is often viewed as a fundamental aspect of civilized society, a basic expectation in both social and professional contexts. Despite this, there are instances where individuals neglect personal cleanliness to an extreme degree. My encounters with such individuals have left me pondering the possible causes—both psychological and neurological—that lead to such conditions. This essay explores these encounters, reflects on the possible reasons behind this neglect of hygiene, and delves into the broader historical and cultural context of hygiene practices.

Discussion of the Issues

Hygienic Practices Throughout the Ages and Across Cultures

Throughout history, hygiene practices have varied greatly depending on cultural, geographical, and technological factors.

Ancient Civilizations : In ancient Egypt, personal cleanliness was highly valued. Egyptians bathed frequently, often in the Nile River, and used scented oils to mask body odours. They also practised dental hygiene, using a mixture of pumice and wine as toothpaste (Taylor, 2001). Similarly, in ancient Greece and Rome, public baths were common and were seen as a social activity. Romans, in particular, had advanced bathhouses with heated water, steam rooms, and even rudimentary plumbing (Yegül, 1995).

Middle Ages in Europe : During the Middle Ages, especially in Europe, attitudes toward hygiene became more lax. Bathing was often discouraged by the Church, which believed that it opened the body to sin and disease. As a result, many people bathed only a few times a year. Clothing was also rarely washed, leading to widespread issues with lice and other pests (Classen, 1992).

Islamic Cultures : In contrast, Islamic cultures have historically placed a strong emphasis on cleanliness as part of religious practice. Ritual washing, or Wudu, is performed before prayers, and personal hygiene is considered an important aspect of daily life ( Ibn Zakariya, M. S.et al., 2015) .

Asia : In Japan, bathing has long been a cultural tradition, often linked to spiritual cleansing. Communal baths, or "onsen," were and still are a common practice, with hot springs being a popular location ( Grilli, 1985 ). In China, too, bathing was a common practice, especially among wealthier classes, with bathhouses being widespread in major cities (Yang, 2004).

Indigenous Cultures : Many Indigenous cultures in North America had established hygiene practices that were both practical and effective long before European settlers arrived. These practices included regular bathing in natural bodies of water and the use of natural materials for cleaning (Cajete, 1994).

Modern Times: In more recent times, especially in industrialized countries, the advent of indoor plumbing, soap, and other hygiene products has made regular bathing and cleanliness more accessible. However, access to clean water and hygiene facilities remains a challenge in many parts of the world (World Health Organization [WHO], 2020).

Hygiene Among Animals

In the animal kingdom, grooming is a common behaviour, essential for health, social bonding, and, in some cases, survival:

Mammals : Many mammals, like cats and primates, groom themselves regularly to remove parasites, dirt, and dead skin. Grooming also plays a role in social bonding, especially among primates, where individuals groom each other to establish and reinforce social hierarchies (Kummer, 1995).

Birds : Birds engage in preening, where they use their beaks to clean and arrange their feathers. This behaviour is crucial for maintaining the insulation properties of their plumage and for removing parasites (Clayton & Moore, 1997).

Fish and Reptiles : Some fish rely on "cleaner fish" to remove parasites and dead skin from their bodies. Reptiles, on the other hand, shed their skin periodically as a form of natural hygiene (Mader, 2006).

Insects: Insects like ants and bees groom themselves and each other to remove dirt and parasites. This behaviour is essential for preventing the spread of disease within the colony (Zhukovskaya et al., 2013).

Dirty People and Why They Are That Way

In cultures where bathing is not particularly difficult, the reasons why some individuals neglect hygiene can be complex:

Mental Illness : Mental health conditions like depression, schizophrenia, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) can lead to a lack of interest in personal hygiene. Individuals may feel overwhelmed by the task, may not perceive the need for cleanliness, or may be too preoccupied with other concerns (American Psychiatric Association, 2013).

Addiction : Substance abuse, whether involving alcohol, street drugs, or prescription narcotics, can also lead to poor hygiene. Addicted individuals may prioritize obtaining and using their substance of choice over personal care, or they may lose the capacity to care for themselves due to the effects of the substance (Koob & Volkow, 2010).

Homelessness : Homeless individuals face significant challenges in maintaining hygiene, including lack of access to clean water, bathing facilities, and hygiene products. Even in societies where these resources are available, individuals without stable housing may find it difficult or impossible to stay clean ( Institute of Medicine Committee on Health Care for Homeless People. ,1988).

Neglect and Isolation: Some individuals may become dirty due to neglect, whether self-neglect or neglect by caregivers. This can be particularly common among the elderly or those with disabilities who may not be able to care for themselves and have no one to assist them (Lachs et al., 1994).

Challenges Faced by People on the Streets

Maintaining hygiene is particularly difficult for people living on the streets:

Limited Access to Facilities : Many homeless individuals lack access to basic hygiene facilities such as showers, sinks, or even clean water. Public restrooms, when available, may not offer the privacy or cleanliness needed for proper hygiene (Leibler et al., 2017).

Stigma and Isolation : The social stigma associated with homelessness can exacerbate the challenges of maintaining hygiene. Many homeless individuals face discrimination, which can prevent them from accessing facilities that might otherwise be available (Phelan et al., 1997).

Physical and Mental Health Issues: Physical and mental health problems can make it difficult for homeless individuals to care for themselves. Chronic illnesses, disabilities, and mental health disorders are prevalent among the homeless population, and these conditions can impede their ability to maintain personal hygiene (Folsom et al., 2005).

Possible Mental Illness Conditions Resulting in Negligent Hygiene

Several mental health conditions are associated with poor hygiene:

Depression : Individuals suffering from depression often experience a loss of interest in activities they once found important, including personal hygiene. They may lack the energy or motivation to bathe, groom, or change clothes (American Psychiatric Association, 2013).

Schizophrenia : Schizophrenia can lead to disorganized thinking and behaviour, making it difficult for individuals to maintain regular hygiene. They may not recognize the need for cleanliness or may be too preoccupied with delusions or hallucinations (Mueser & McGurk, 2004).

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) : While some individuals with OCD may be excessively concerned with cleanliness, others may avoid hygiene practices due to obsessive fears or rituals that make the process overwhelming (Stein , 2016).

Hoarding Disorder : Hoarding, often considered a subtype of OCD, can lead to extreme neglect of personal hygiene as individuals become overwhelmed by the clutter in their living spaces (Frost et al., 2011).

Psychosis: Individuals experiencing psychosis may have impaired insight and judgment, leading to neglect of hygiene. They may not recognize the need for cleanliness or may have delusional beliefs that discourage bathing or grooming (American Psychiatric Association, 2013).

Behavioral and Neurological Correlates in Animals

In animals, poor grooming or lack of hygiene can be indicative of underlying issues:

Stress and Anxiety : Animals that are stressed or anxious may neglect grooming. For example, a stressed cat may stop cleaning itself, leading to a matted, dirty coat. This behaviour is often linked to changes in the environment, such as moving to a new home or the introduction of a new pet (Overall, 2013).

Depression-like States : While we can't equate animal behaviour with human depression exactly, animals can exhibit depression-like states, often as a result of social isolation, illness, or loss of a companion. In these states, grooming behaviour may decline (Hennessy et al., 1998).

Neurological Disorders : Some neurological conditions can lead to changes in grooming behavior. For example, animals with brain injuries or certain neurological diseases may lose the ability to groom themselves properly.

Parasitic Infestation: In some cases, animals that stop grooming may be suffering from a parasitic infestation or skin disease that makes grooming painful or uncomfortable (Mader, 2006).

Summary of the Issues

The intersection of mental health, social conditions, and hygiene is complex and multifaceted. Historical and cultural practices around hygiene have evolved significantly, yet the challenges faced by individuals who neglect hygiene, whether due to mental illness, addiction, homelessness, or other factors, remain pressing concerns in modern society. Understanding the psychological, neurological, and social factors that contribute to poor hygiene can help in developing more effective interventions and support systems for those affected.

