Note: I used ChatGPT as research assistant and ghostwriter, as usual, so sue me!

Do cat minds just go into neutral when they appear to be pondering the universe?

Author’s Preface

Those few people who read my Substack site may have noticed that I return again and again to a few themes. Quite obsessively, it would seem. One of them is consciousness and the experience of an inner life, or qualia (inner life), as the philosophers are wont to say. They are also wont to say "wont to say"—do you want to know why?

In any case, I am more of a cat person, but I have some time for a few dogs as well. I also routinely observe the neighborhood critters: birds, bugs, deer, raccoons, rats, squirrels, the odd cougar, and the occasional sasquatch (I may be lying about some of these). I am perplexed at the capabilities of these creatures and wonder how they accomplish everything they do without language. I think that the old idea, promulgated by Descartes and undoubtedly others, that they do not possess souls and are therefore automata is absurd. I think that the twentieth-century program to brand them as stimulus-and-response organisms is nonsense. What I do believe is that they experience emotions, sensations, perceptions, and thoughts in a conscious manner—that is, they experience qualia. This seems to be the best fit for an explanation to the observable, the most parsimonious way of looking at things. Note, it is also the most parsimonious way of thinking that my fellows also experience qualia, and evidence is not much more direct.

That brings us to another topic: thought without language. How is this possible? Also, do people engage in thought without language? Clearly, the answer is yes, but it presents us with even more of a mystery. What is the nature of non-linguistic thought? Also, I have an ongoing inner monologue; thoughts bubble up as words. Apparently, there are claims by some that they do not experience this. This is despite the fact that they have both receptive and productive language capabilities—that is, they can understand words and speak. What are we to make of this claim, and what does the research show? I have tried to get more information by engaging in extended discussion with ChatGPT, but still remain quite perplexed. I have had a little expansion on my thoughts prepared by ChatGPT (below), with a reference section. This list will be on the topics of language acquisition, receptive language, productive language, non-verbal cognition, cognition in animals, animal intelligence, cognition in pre-linguistic infants, and the possibility that there really are individuals who do not think in words but only in pictures and maybe sensation, and people who can barely visualize at all, and people who are super-visualizers.

Introduction

The nature of consciousness has puzzled thinkers for millennia, and with it, the concept of qualia—the personal, subjective experience of perception and sensation. While much of the philosophical debate surrounding consciousness centers on humans, a growing interest in animal consciousness has emerged. Do our animal companions, such as cats, experience an inner life similar to our own? Do they have emotions, sensations, and perceptions that are conscious in nature, or are they merely reacting to stimuli in the environment? This essay explores the question of whether animals, particularly cats, experience qualia, the possibility of thought without language, and the broader implications of non-linguistic cognition both in humans and animals.

Drawing from philosophical perspectives, modern cognitive science, and animal behavior research, we will examine how cats navigate their world and whether their actions suggest the presence of an internal experience. Additionally, the phenomenon of humans who think without an inner monologue will serve as a parallel for exploring non-linguistic thought processes. Ultimately, we seek to better understand what goes on in the minds of these creatures and whether the mystery of their conscious experience will ever be fully understood.

What Do Animals Experience?

The discussion of animal cognition and experience has evolved significantly since Descartes’ era. Descartes argued that animals were mere automata—soulless machines acting purely on instinct and external stimuli (Descartes, 1649). But this outdated view falls apart when we observe the complexity of animal behavior, especially in social and highly adaptive species like cats. Cats exhibit behaviors that go beyond simple stimulus-response; they seem to express emotions, learn from experience, and even exhibit curiosity, indicating that they engage with the world in ways that suggest more than mechanical reactions. Their intricate play behaviors, territorial disputes, and ability to form social bonds all point to a level of awareness beyond simple reflexive actions (Bekoff, 2007).

What makes this even more compelling is the growing body of research on animal cognition. Cognitive ethologists such as Donald Griffin (2001) argue that animals possess not only consciousness but also varying degrees of intentionality and awareness. Cats, for example, demonstrate abilities such as problem-solving, memory, and even empathy, suggesting they have some form of mental representation of the world around them (Horowitz, 2009).

This brings us to the heart of the matter: if animals are capable of such complex mental operations, is it fair to say they experience qualia? Given the observable behaviors of cats and other animals, it seems reasonable to assume they do. While we can never directly access their subjective experiences, the parallels between human and animal responses to emotions such as fear, pleasure, and frustration suggest a shared capacity for experiencing inner life (Panksepp, 1998).

Non-Linguistic Thought: Humans and Animals Alike

The next mystery we must tackle is the possibility of thought without language. Humans have long assumed that language is integral to thought, but recent studies in cognitive science challenge this idea (Carruthers, 2002). For example, there are documented cases of people who do not experience inner verbal monologues yet have productive and receptive language capabilities (Hurlburt et al., 2016). This indicates that non-linguistic forms of thought are not only possible but common.

Animals, of course, present an even more intriguing case. Cats, like many animals, obviously lack linguistic faculties, yet their ability to solve problems, plan, and engage in social behaviors suggests they are capable of complex cognition (Griffin, 2001). The question, then, is how they manage to think without words. One possibility is that animals rely on visual, spatial, or sensory-based mental representations, rather than the abstract symbols of language.

In humans, similar phenomena have been observed. Some individuals report thinking primarily in images or sensations, while others lack the ability to visualize entirely (aphantasia), showing that cognition can be highly individualized (Zeman et al., 2015). These findings highlight the possibility that there are multiple modes of thought—verbal, visual, sensory, and perhaps others—that can function independently of language.

Research in child development also supports this idea. Infants, for example, engage in problem-solving and exhibit signs of understanding long before they acquire language (Gopnik, Meltzoff, & Kuhl, 2000). This suggests that thought, or at least a rudimentary form of cognition, does not depend on language, but language may enrich and enhance it.

Qualia and the Diversity of Mental Experience

The question of whether animals experience qualia is deeply intertwined with the question of non-linguistic thought. If animals think without language, as many researchers believe, then the experiences that accompany their mental activities—sensations, emotions, and perceptions—are likely non-verbal as well. But this doesn't diminish their richness or complexity. Indeed, some animals, like cats, may experience the world in ways that are difficult for us to imagine, colored by sensory input and immediate perceptions rather than abstract reasoning (Panksepp, 2004).

In humans, the diversity of cognitive experiences is equally striking. Some people are highly verbal thinkers, constantly engaged in an inner monologue. Others think primarily in images or feelings, and still others may experience very little conscious thought at all, relying more on instinct or automatic processes. This cognitive diversity is a subject of increasing interest, not only in psychology but also in neuroscience and philosophy (Carruthers, 2011).

For example, research on individuals with aphantasia—the inability to visualize mental images—demonstrates that cognitive experience can vary widely from person to person (Zeman et al., 2015). Similarly, people who possess exceptional visualization abilities, or “super-visualizers,” experience the world in vivid mental pictures. This raises the question of whether qualia itself might differ significantly between individuals. If some people live primarily in a world of mental images and others in a world of verbal thoughts, then their subjective experiences—what it is like to be them—might be fundamentally different.

Summary

The question of what goes on in a cat’s noggin—and by extension, in the minds of all animals—continues to perplex us. The evidence strongly suggests that animals like cats experience qualia, even though their thought processes are non-linguistic. They navigate the world with a complex set of sensory inputs and emotional responses, pointing toward a conscious experience of life. Similarly, humans are capable of thought without words, and this phenomenon challenges traditional views of cognition. Whether in animals or humans, thought and consciousness remain rich, diverse, and enigmatic, prompting us to continue exploring the nature of inner life.

References

Bekoff, M. (2007). The emotional lives of animals: A leading scientist explores animal joy, sorrow, and empathy—and why they matter. New World Library.

This book delves into the emotional and cognitive worlds of animals, arguing that they are not mere stimulus-response organisms but beings capable of complex emotional experiences. Bekoff highlights the importance of empathy and other emotions in animal behavior, supporting the notion that animals experience qualia.

https://www.amazon.ca/Emotional-Lives-Animals-Scientist-Explores/dp/1577316290

Carruthers, P. (2002). The cognitive functions of language. Behavioral and Brain Sciences, 25(6), 657-726.

In this extensive review, Carruthers discusses how language and cognition are intertwined but also explores evidence that thought can occur without language. This is particularly relevant to understanding non-linguistic cognition in animals and humans alike.

https://doi.org/10.1017/S0140525X02000122

Carruthers, P. (2011). The opacity of mind: An integrative theory of self-knowledge. Oxford University Press.

This book provides a comprehensive theory of self-knowledge and cognition, arguing that many of our thoughts, especially non-verbal ones, are opaque to introspection. Carruthers offers a valuable perspective on how different modes of thought, including non-linguistic ones, contribute to our conscious experience.

https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-opacity-of-mind-9780199596195

Descartes, R. (1649). Passions of the soul. Hackett Publishing.

Descartes' work, central to the debate on consciousness and animal cognition, argues that animals are automata. This text remains influential in discussions of whether animals experience qualia, despite modern criticism of Descartes' mechanistic view of animal minds.

https://www.earlymoderntexts.com/assets/pdfs/descartes1649.pdf



Gopnik, A., Meltzoff, A. N., & Kuhl, P. K. (2000). The scientist in the crib: Minds, brains, and how children learn. HarperCollins.

This book explores how infants and young children engage in problem-solving and cognitive development before they acquire language, providing evidence that thought can precede linguistic ability. It supports the idea that cognition is possible without verbal thought, relevant to both human and animal cognition.

https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2000-07101-000



Griffin, D. R. (2001). Animal minds: Beyond cognition to consciousness. University of Chicago Press.

Griffin is one of the pioneers of the field of cognitive ethology, and his book is a landmark text in arguing for the presence of consciousness and subjective experience in animals. The work discusses the implications of animal behavior for our understanding of consciousness and qualia.

https://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/A/bo3640817.html



Horowitz, A. (2009). Inside of a dog: What dogs see, smell, and know. Scribner.

Horowitz offers insights into how animals, particularly dogs, perceive the world through non-verbal forms of cognition. While focused on dogs, much of the discussion is applicable to other animals, including cats, and emphasizes their capacity for complex thought processes without language.

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Inside-of-a-Dog/Alexandra-Horowitz/9781416583431

Hurlburt, R. T., Heavey, C. L., & Kelsey, J. M. (2016). Toward a phenomenology of inner experience. Journal of Consciousness Studies, 23(1-2), 54-78.

This study examines the variability in human cognitive experience, including the phenomenon of people who report having no inner verbal monologue. It provides valuable insights into the diversity of thought processes, supporting the idea that non-linguistic cognition is common.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24184987/



Panksepp, J. (1998). Affective neuroscience: The foundations of human and animal emotions. Oxford University Press.

Panksepp's work in affective neuroscience explores how animals experience emotions and offers a scientific basis for understanding qualia in both humans and animals. He argues that emotions are a core component of conscious experience, making this a foundational text in the study of animal cognition and emotion.

https://global.oup.com/academic/product/affective-neuroscience-9780195178050

Panksepp, J. (2004). At the interface of the affective, behavioral, and cognitive neurosciences: Decoding the emotional feelings of the brain. Behavioral and Cognitive Neuroscience Reviews, 3(1), 5-18.

This paper builds on Panksepp's previous work, emphasizing the role of emotions in conscious experience. It is essential reading for those interested in the neurological basis of qualia and how emotions contribute to conscious thought in both humans and animals.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12812799/



Zeman, A., Dewar, M., & Della Sala, S. (2015). Lives without imagery—congenital aphantasia. Cortex, 73, 378-380.

This groundbreaking article discusses aphantasia, the condition where individuals cannot form mental images, highlighting the diversity of cognitive experiences. It is particularly relevant to understanding how non-linguistic thought processes, such as those in animals or people with aphantasia, contribute to cognition.

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cortex.2015.05.019