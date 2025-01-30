Probably Above Anybody’s Pay Grade.

Sad That. Or to use another cliché , "It is what it is." (I think that is called a tautology).

Author’s Preface

I'm an old guy now. I've studied a bit, read a lot—sometimes fiction, a lot of non-fiction. I've bought far more books than I've ever read or finished. I've read a few: easy ones, hard ones, with some understanding, probably less retention over the decades. Some of them I bought with good intentions—would start, put aside, never to return to. Sometimes, when I'd start to read, I'd realize they were way beyond my pay grade. A few I would return to, maybe finish them, maybe not—abandon them quite capriciously. I'd stare at some of them for a while, put them aside, drop them for unknown reasons.

Still, being a reflective sort, I've thought about a lot of these issues, tried to make sense of it, and decided the older I get, the less I know. I've never read Nietzsche, but I was influenced by a quote translated from the German: “There are no facts, there are no interpretations.” That seemed to be somewhat sound to me. Not completely true, but at least points in the right direction.

Discussion

Note: I Have ChatGPT BS and Pretend to Be Me. Seems about right though.

It draws on past chats with me (always sound, of course), and Lord only knows what material in the dataset that comprises the large language model—it is a mix of the very best and arguably the very worst thought.

Understanding the world is an endeavor as ancient as human thought itself. It has driven philosophers, scientists, and thinkers across generations to build frameworks, models, and explanations that attempt to make sense of reality. Yet, despite thousands of years of effort, the task remains as elusive as ever—probably above my pay grade. More unsettling is the suspicion that it is probably above anybody’s pay grade. Sad that.

The fundamental difficulty lies in the nature of knowledge itself. We piece together observations, theories, and logic in the hope of constructing a coherent picture, yet every framework we devise has limits. Science progresses by approximations, always refining but never arriving at finality. Philosophy struggles with its own paradoxes and metaphysical quagmires. Mathematics, seemingly pure, still depends on axioms that must be accepted without proof. Even everyday reasoning, which guides most human action, is riddled with biases, heuristics, and gaps in understanding.

There is an inherent paradox in our quest: the more we know, the more we realize how little we understand. This is not mere humility but a genuine epistemic barrier. Every answer breeds new questions. Every explanation contains assumptions that may themselves be flawed. Theories that once seemed indestructible—Newtonian mechanics, classical probability, the permanence of scientific "laws"—have all been revised, replaced, or qualified by deeper insights. The same pattern will likely continue indefinitely. How do you spell “paradigm shift,” folks?

Even the most rigorous methodologies, such as logic and mathematics, do not escape this conundrum. Apparently, Gödel’s incompleteness theorems suggest that within any sufficiently complex system, there will always be truths that cannot be proven within that system. This is not just an abstract limitation but a profound statement about the structure of knowledge itself. If even formal systems have intrinsic boundaries, what does that say about our attempts to fully understand the world?

Beyond formal knowledge, there are human limitations—biological, cognitive, and practical. Our sensory apparatus filters reality in ways we cannot fully account for. Our minds construct narratives that may or may not reflect objective truth. Institutions, cultures, and historical contingencies shape what we accept as knowledge, sometimes in ways that obscure rather than illuminate. There are only abstractions, only perspectives, each necessarily limited.

Despite these obstacles, we press on. We build models, refine them, and hope they remain useful before they inevitably crumble. Perhaps the best we can do is operate with a kind of pragmatic realism—acknowledging that while perfect understanding may be impossible, incremental improvement is still worth pursuing. Even if understanding the world is probably above my pay grade, and probably above anybody’s pay grade, it is the only game in town.