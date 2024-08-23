Snake Oil

Author's Preface

I woke up this morning after a nasty dream (trying to forget it) and started thinking about health, medicine, fitness, and nutrition, and the competing claims made for these things. All of these topics are of great concern to me, and I find myself bewildered by the conflicting advice out there. Much of it is delivered with an authoritative tone and great certainty by people who claim to have relevant expertise and knowledge. Let us call that unwarranted certainty. Less charitably, I might call it "snake oil." These claims come in various forms—books, journals, official pronouncements, scholars, videos, articles, journalists, friends, relatives, acquaintances, strangers, doctors, coaches, trainers, health food store employees, and so on—competing and contradictory.

One claim is that food is medicine. Some embrace this idea, while others dismiss it. We encounter medicines, treatments, supplements, herbal remedies, and just plain foods. There are pesticides, herbicides, and claims about them. There are microplastics, pollutants, and dietary recommendations that often contradict each other. Amidst all this certainty of truth and contradiction, what is one to believe? Does it even matter? In the long run, we are all dead, but quality of life is important. As we age, face health challenges, experience aches and pains, and witness the passing of those we know, we tend to focus more—perhaps obsessively—on this sort of stuff.

We look for evidence, occasionally scientific, but unless you are exceptionally bright (and even then), evaluating its worth can be challenging. We must rely on interpretations provided by others, who may be learned individuals or, just as likely, misinformed interpreters like journalists, colleagues, acquaintances, or family members. Often, we accept these assertions blindly, with little or no consideration. Admit it, you do it too. So where does that leave us? We strive to live our lives to our best advantage for health and longevity, but we have little idea which advice is sound and which is not.

Research evidence is often flawed—some is very bad, some is good. How do you distinguish between them? Interpretations and evaluations of quality often befuddle specialists. How is the layperson to cope? Statistics are used descriptively and inferentially. The inferential ones are debated ad nauseam by professionals regarding the appropriateness of the methods used. If effects are large and observable, and variability is small, inferential statistics add little value; the results are obvious. With replication, they become more obvious. When effects are small and variability large, we try to parse out the truth using inferential statistical approaches. When replication fails, as it often does, we question the worth of the study—and maybe even the field itself.

Another often overlooked factor is that average results mean little when applied to individuals. We are all different, with different problems and responses to nutritional, medical, and fitness interventions. Doctors understand this, which is why they try treatments in specific dosages, look for desired results, and then adjust as needed. One size does not fit all.

For the Record

I take a dozen supplements daily. My wife laughs at this. Do they help? No idea, but I suspect that D3 has made my flu-like illnesses less frequent and milder. I still got what the test said was Covid (effectivenes of tests is a separate topic).

Also, with respect to diets, I went to a low-carbohydrate diet maybe 15 years ago. I lost 35-40 pounds and have mostly kept that off. I never managed to get my weight down to the recommended value and still suffered several strokes. But I am old, over three-quarters of a century in age.

I am still trying to restore fitness (strength, flexibility, endurance, and balance). I’m mobile and not obviously limited to the casual eye, but there are lots of deficits.

I was taking statins for several months but have stopped. I have long been familiar with the evidence against them and the opinions supporting them but followed the doctor’s orders for a few months. Most of the medical folks I pay the most attention to are agin’ ‘em. A few do still feel that they are beneficial. So, stopping them could be a good move or a life-threatening mistake, and no one will ever know which.

Introduction

In the realms of nutrition, fitness, and medicine, we are inundated with a torrent of conflicting advice. The challenge is not merely a matter of applying critical evaluation methods to discern the truth; it is a deeper issue rooted in the very nature of expertise and disagreement. Experts themselves frequently disagree on fundamental issues, and their conflicting views can leave laypersons struggling to make informed decisions. The disparity in expert opinions highlights the complexities and uncertainties that pervade these fields.

For instance, nutrition science is rife with debates over what constitutes a healthy diet, with various experts promoting differing dietary paradigms as the best approach. Similarly, in fitness, the effectiveness of different exercise regimens is hotly contested, with proponents of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) having one view and advocates of traditional aerobic and resistance training having another. In medicine, research findings and treatment guidelines often vary, leading to differing recommendations for the same conditions.

For the general public, these contradictions can be bewildering. Even when scientific research is available, interpreting its implications requires a level of expertise that many individuals do not possess. Moreover, the uncertainty inherent in scientific inquiry—combined with the limitations of available evidence—compounds the difficulty of making health decisions. This essay explores these challenges by examining the competing claims in nutrition, fitness, medicine, pain management, herbal medicine, and supplements, highlighting the reasons behind the conflicting advice and the implications for personal health management.

Topics

Nutrition: The Battle of Claims

Nutrition is a domain where competing claims can be particularly confusing. The concept that "food is medicine" suggests that dietary choices can have significant impacts on health and disease. Advocates of this view argue that the proper diet can prevent and manage chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease (1). For example, the Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes these types of foods, has been associated with reduced risks of cardiovascular disease and improved overall health (2).

However, this view is not universally accepted. Critics argue that the idea of food as a panacea oversimplifies the relationship between diet and health. They point out that while diet is important, it is only one piece of the puzzle, with factors such as genetics, environment, and lifestyle playing crucial roles as well (3). Moreover, dietary recommendations can vary widely depending on the source, with some advocating for low-carb diets while others promote plant-based approaches. This variation can be attributed to differences in study designs, populations, and endpoints used in research (4).

Fitness: The Science of Exercise

The field of fitness is similarly marked by competing claims about the most effective exercise regimens. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) has gained popularity for its efficiency and effectiveness in improving cardiovascular health, enhancing metabolic rate, and reducing body fat (5). HIIT involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by periods of rest or low-intensity activity, and studies have shown it can lead to significant health benefits in a relatively short time (6).

Conversely, traditional exercise methods such as steady-state aerobic exercise and resistance training also have strong evidence supporting their health benefits. Aerobic exercise is well-documented for improving cardiovascular health and endurance, while resistance training is effective for building muscle mass, increasing strength, and improving metabolic health (7). The choice of exercise regimen can depend on individual fitness goals, preferences, and health conditions.

Additionally, individual variability complicates the debate over exercise effectiveness. Factors such as age, genetics, and pre-existing health conditions can influence how different types of exercise affect health outcomes (8). This underscores the need for personalized exercise recommendations rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Medicine: The Role of Evidence

In medicine, evidence-based practice is the cornerstone of effective treatment, yet the interpretation of research findings can be complex and contentious. High-quality research is essential for informing clinical practice, but issues such as publication bias, methodological limitations, and conflicting results can challenge the application of research to real-world scenarios (9). For example, the use of statins for cardiovascular disease has been the subject of extensive debate, with some studies supporting their use for primary prevention and others questioning their efficacy and potential side effects (10).

The role of statistical analysis in research also plays a crucial role in interpreting findings. Inferential statistics, which aim to make generalizations from sample data, can be contentious, particularly when study results are not easily replicable or when effect sizes are small (11). The debate over statistical methods and their appropriateness can further complicate the understanding of research outcomes.

Pain Management: The Quest for Relief

Managing body aches and pains involves a wide range of treatments, each with its own set of claims, methods, and controversies. From traditional approaches like physical therapy and chiropractic care to more alternative methods such as Rolfing and deep tissue massage, the array of available treatments can be overwhelming.

Physical Therapy and Physiotherapy

Physical therapy (PT) is a widely accepted method for managing and rehabilitating various musculoskeletal issues. It typically involves exercises, manual therapy, and modalities aimed at improving function and reducing pain (12). While many patients report positive outcomes, the effectiveness of specific PT techniques can vary, and evidence supporting some interventions may be limited (13). Additionally, individual responses to PT can differ, leading to mixed reviews about its overall efficacy.

Chiropractic Care

Chiropractic care focuses on diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal disorders, particularly spinal misalignments. Chiropractors often use spinal adjustments and other manual techniques to relieve pain and improve function (14). Despite its popularity, chiropractic care is controversial. Some studies suggest that spinal manipulations can be effective for certain conditions, such as acute low back pain, while others question the long-term benefits and potential risks (15). The lack of consensus among researchers and healthcare providers can make it difficult for patients to assess the value of chiropractic treatments.

Rolfing and Structural Integration

Rolfing, or structural integration, is a form of deep tissue manipulation aimed at improving body alignment and relieving chronic pain. Proponents claim that Rolfing can enhance posture, reduce tension, and improve overall body function (16). However, the scientific evidence supporting Rolfing is limited, and results are often based on anecdotal reports rather than rigorous clinical trials (17). The subjective nature of pain and improvement can make it challenging to evaluate the effectiveness of Rolfing in a standardized way.

Deep Tissue Massage

Deep tissue massage targets deeper layers of muscle and connective tissue to alleviate chronic pain and muscle tension. This technique is often recommended for conditions like chronic back pain and muscle strain (18). While some studies indicate that deep tissue massage can provide relief for specific conditions, the overall evidence is mixed, with some research suggesting limited benefits and variability in outcomes (19). The lack of standardized protocols and the subjective nature of pain relief can complicate the assessment of deep tissue massage effectiveness.

Graston Technique

The Graston Technique uses specialized instruments for soft tissue mobilization, aiming to reduce pain and improve function (20). Proponents argue that it is effective for conditions such as tendinitis and myofascial pain syndrome. However, the evidence supporting the Graston Technique is limited, often involving small sample sizes or methodological issues (21). The variability in patient responses and the lack of conclusive research make it difficult to assess the technique's overall effectiveness.

Herbal Medicine and Supplements

The market for herbal medicine and dietary supplements is vast and diverse, with countless products claiming to offer health benefits. From minerals and vitamins to herbal remedies, the array of options can be overwhelming. While some supplements have a foundation of scientific evidence supporting their efficacy, many others lack robust research or have conflicting findings.

Herbal Medicine

Herbal remedies have been used for centuries across various cultures for their purported health benefits. Common herbs such as ginseng, echinacea, and turmeric are often touted for their potential to enhance immune function, reduce inflammation, and support overall health (22). However, the scientific evidence supporting these claims is mixed. Some herbs may offer benefits, but their effectiveness can vary based on factors like dosage, preparation, and individual response (23). Additionally, the quality and safety of herbal products can be inconsistent, raising concerns about contamination and standardization.

Vitamins and Minerals

Vitamins and minerals are essential for health, and deficiencies in these nutrients can lead to various health problems. For example, vitamin D3 and vitamin C are widely recognized for their roles in bone health and immune function, respectively (24). However, the benefits of supplementation with these vitamins can be controversial. Some studies suggest that high doses of vitamin D3 can improve bone density and reduce the risk of certain diseases, while others question the need for supplementation in individuals with adequate sun exposure or dietary intake (25). Similarly, while vitamin C is known for its antioxidant properties, its role in preventing or treating common colds remains debated (26).

The proliferation of supplements means that individuals could spend significant time and money managing their intake of various products. Even if a particular supplement is beneficial for an individual, determining its efficacy in isolation or combination with other supplements can be challenging. The variability in individual biochemistry and genetics further complicates the assessment of supplement effectiveness.

Snake Oil: Origins and Modern Implications

The term "snake oil" originates from 19th-century fraudsters who sold dubious remedies claiming to cure various ailments. The phrase initially referred to a purported cure-all made from snake oil, marketed by itinerant salesmen as a miracle cure (27). Over time, "snake oil" has come to symbolize any product or treatment marketed with exaggerated or false claims of efficacy.

In contemporary contexts, snake oil extends to products promoted with bold claims that lack scientific backing. This includes dietary supplements, fitness gadgets, and wellness treatments where marketing often overshadows scientific evidence (28). Even when practitioners or marketers genuinely believe in their methods, their self-assurance can lead to over promising results that are not supported by objective evidence.

The danger of snake oil involves not just exaggeration but outright fraud. Some individuals and companies may deliberately deceive consumers to generate profit, while others may believe in the effectiveness of their products despite a lack of evidence. This phenomenon can be driven by financial gain, prestige, or recognition, and highlights the need for critical evaluation of health claims.

Corruption in Health and Wellness

Corruption and financial incentives can significantly influence the health and wellness industry. Pharmaceutical companies, in particular, have faced criticism for manipulating data, influencing research outcomes, and engaging in deceptive marketing practices (29). Financial conflicts of interest can lead to biases in research and marketing, undermining the integrity of health information.

For instance, pharmaceutical companies may downplay risks or exaggerate benefits to secure regulatory approval and market dominance (30). Similarly, health and wellness brands may use misleading advertising to promote products with dubious claims (31). This corruption can erode trust in health information and contribute to a proliferation of misleading or harmful advice.

Additionally, self-delusion can occur when individuals genuinely believe in the efficacy of their methods despite a lack of evidence. This can happen in both professional and consumer contexts, where confidence and conviction may obscure objective evaluation.

Summary

Navigating the complex landscape of nutrition, fitness, medicine, and pain management requires a nuanced understanding of the competing claims and inherent uncertainties. Conflicting advice, limitations of scientific evidence, and the influence of financial incentives all complicate the quest for effective solutions. By acknowledging these challenges and critically evaluating claims—whether from experts, marketers, or self-proclaimed authorities—individuals can make more informed decisions about their health and well-being.

