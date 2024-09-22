Author’s Preface

I've lived more than three quarters of a century now, and seen people come into my life and people leave my life. I'm one who does make strong attachments. And grieves when these attachments are broken, and many times they have been broken. I've seen my grandparents go first, then aunts and uncles, then cousins. I've seen friends come and go. I've seen friends disappear from my life, never sure what happened to them. Occasionally I find out that they're gone, they've passed. Sometimes we have friendships and they break up, maybe over silly reasons. Sometimes we meet people and we form friendships. Occasionally we meet people and we determine that we're never bound to be friends. In fact, we'll be always on the outs, maybe even outright enemies, although that's rarer. So now I'm reaching advanced years, and I reflect on my own mortality, and that of the people I've known. I felt it was a topic that I needed to address. Attachment and loss. Grieving. Things that I've known about for years, but now am I having to confront more and more often, as I lose people close to me.

Introduction

The impermanence of social relationships is a universal truth that touches every life. Throughout our journey, we form connections—some lasting, others transient. In a world defined by the ebb and flow of human interaction, we must confront the reality that people will come and go, leaving an indelible mark or fading quietly into the background. This essay explores the complexities of attachment, disconnection, and the emotional resonance that loss brings. It is a reflection on the fragile yet powerful bonds that shape our lives and the inevitable separation that time, distance, and mortality impose.

1. People Entering and Exiting Your Life

Throughout life, people come and go, often without explanation. The process of individuals entering and exiting our lives can bring significant emotional ramifications, affecting our understanding of connection, disconnection, and the unpredictability of human relationships. This ebb and flow is a reminder of life's transient nature, where some connections endure while others fade away (Smith, 2010).

2. Types of Connections

2.1 Transience and Permanence in Relationships

Relationships exist on a spectrum from transient to permanent, with a wide variety of connections shaping our lives. These include familial ties, friendships, enemies, and parasocial relationships with public figures we may never meet but feel strongly connected to through media. The idea of permanence in relationships is often challenged as we move through different stages of life, with each connection serving its unique role (Levinson, 1978).

2.2 Friendships and Enemies: Evolving Dynamics

Over time, relationships can evolve. Friends may become enemies due to betrayal or conflict, and in rare cases, adversaries can become allies or even friends, demonstrating the fluidity of human connection.

3. Journeys, Disconnection, and Reconnection

3.1 Physical Separation and Lost Connections

People often go on journeys, physically or emotionally, which can lead to permanent disconnection or occasional reconnection. Distance and differing life paths frequently result in fading relationships (Putnam, 2000).

3.2 Disappearing from "This Side of the Grass"

As people disappear from our lives, we may not know where they've gone or what has happened to them. Often, we only find out much later, or sometimes not at all, due to geographic distance. If we learn of their passing, financial or other barriers may prevent attending funerals or memorials (Anderson & Goolishian, 1992).

3.3 Learning About Loss Through Media

In today's world, we might learn about someone's passing years later through social media or obituaries, which are often behind paywalls or unavailable. The disconnect between the old, who disappear first, and younger generations highlights the evolving ways we learn about loss (DeGroot, 2014).

4. Attachment and Emotional Response to Loss

4.1 Attachment to People We Don't Know Personally

The idea of attachment extends beyond personal relationships. We can feel connected to public figures, celebrities, or historical icons through media, even though we may never meet them in person (Horton & Wohl, 1956). This phenomenon is known as parasocial interaction and reflects our capacity to form emotional bonds without direct contact (Giles, 2002).

4.2 The Emotional Impact of Unseen Attachments

Some individuals may experience emotional impoverishment, feeling little attachment or loss when people, even those close to them, pass away. This detachment could stem from psychological or neurobiological differences (Bonanno, 2009). In contrast, others may experience profound grief and prolonged mourning, even for those they never met or had only indirect contact with (Stroebe et al., 2007).

4.3 Excessive Attachment and Prolonged Grieving

At the other end of the spectrum are those who become overly attached, to the point where the grieving process extends indefinitely. Complicated grief can result in lasting emotional pain and an inability to move forward after the loss of a loved one (Shear, 2015).

5. Resilience and Coping Mechanisms

5.1 Varying Responses to Loss

The ability to cope with loss varies from person to person, often influenced by underlying personality traits such as emotional resilience, optimism, and adaptability (Bonanno, 2004).

5.2 Social Support and Emotional Strength

For many, an extensive network of social connections provides a buffer against the emotional storms of grief. A strong social support system can greatly improve one's ability to cope with loss, providing both emotional and practical support during difficult times (Cohen & Wills, 1985).

6. Mortality and Disconnection in Aging

6.1 Reflecting on Mortality with Age

As people age, they increasingly reflect on their own mortality and the gradual disappearance of those they once knew and cared about. The loss of friends, family, and significant figures from their past becomes a recurring theme in later life (Kastenbaum, 2007).

6.2 The Quiet Disappearance of Past Connections

The disconnection from people who were once significant may happen without notice. As people drift apart due to distance or changing life circumstances, many of us will never know when some of these individuals pass away, leaving unresolved questions about their lives (Hagestad & Uhlenberg, 2005).

7. The Cycle of Life and Generational Loss

7.1 The Predictable Loss of Older Generations

In most cultures, the expected progression of loss begins with the oldest generations. It typically starts with the passing of great-grandparents and other elders, followed by grandparents, and then parents. These losses, though natural and expected, are still profound. The passing of these older generations marks the gradual fading of family history, traditions, and the wisdom accumulated over time (Erikson, 1997).

7.2 The Role of Misadventure and Tragedy

Occasionally, life does not adhere to the natural order. Misadventure, accidents, substance abuse, and medical errors can lead to the premature deaths of younger individuals. These untimely losses break the expected cycle and evoke deep emotional pain, as they challenge our assumptions about who “should” pass first. They leave families with the weight of unresolved grief and the feeling that lives were cut short (Pescosolido & Levy, 2002).

7.3 The Loss of Our Generation: Siblings, Cousins, and Friends

As the older generations fade, the reality of loss begins to move closer to us, impacting our own generation. This includes siblings, cousins, close friends, and other peers. The death of those within our own generation feels particularly personal and poignant because these are the people who share our memories, experiences, and milestones. Losing a sibling, cousin, or friend reminds us that our own time is finite. The collective grief we experience when those closest in age begin to pass serves as a stark reminder of our mortality, and it can be emotionally more difficult to bear. With each passing, we lose not only a person but also the shared moments and personal history that defined our relationships.

8. The Tragedy of Losing the Young

8.1 Premature Loss of Children and the Young

Though somewhat rare in industrialized societies, the loss of younger people, including children, is one of the most tragic and emotionally devastating events. Genetic conditions, accidents, and even self-harm can lead to these premature losses, leaving families shattered.

8.2 The Tragic Nature of Premature Loss

The death of a child or young person goes against the natural order, and the grief that follows such a loss is often the most intense and difficult to bear. This disruption in the cycle of life is always perceived as tragic, a sorrow that stays with those left behind (Arnold & Gemma, 2008).

8.3 Emotional Responses to Tragic Loss

Some people seem relatively immune to the emotional impact of such losses, perhaps due to personality traits or life experiences. Others, however, are profoundly affected and carry the weight of this grief throughout their lives (Worden, 2018).

Summary

The impermanence of social relationships is a central theme in our experience of life. From the gradual loss of older generations to the sudden and unexpected death of peers or younger individuals, each loss touches us in unique ways. Some people seem to weather these losses more easily, drawing on resilience and strong social networks, while others find themselves deeply affected by each parting. In reflecting on this reality, we come to understand that life’s meaning is shaped not only by the relationships we form but also by how we cope with their inevitable end. The way we experience attachment, disconnection, and loss is ultimately a reflection of our humanity, reminding us of the fragility and beauty of the connections we hold dear.

References

Smith, A. (2010). The complexity of connection: Understanding human relationships. https://www.amazon.ca/Complexity-Connection-Writings-Training-Institute/dp/1593850255

This book provides foundational insights into the fluid nature of relationships and how people come and go throughout our lives. Smith explores the emotional impact of these shifts, making it a key resource for understanding transience in human connections.

Parcel, T. L., & Bixby, M. S. (2015). The ties that bind: Social capital, families, and children's well-being. Child Development Perspectives, 9(2), 95-101. https://srcd.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/cdep.12165

This article examines the role of social capital within families and its direct influence on the well-being of children, providing valuable insights into the importance of family connections.

Levinson, D. J. (1978). The seasons of a man's life. https://openlibrary.org/books/OL17023321M/The_Seasons_of_a_man%27s_life

Levinson’s classic work on adult development and life stages is critical for understanding how relationships change as we age. He addresses the lifecycle of relationships, from friendships to family bonds.

Bonanno, G. (2009). The other side of sadness: What the new science of bereavement tells us about life after loss. https://www.amazon.ca/Other-Side-Sadness-Science-Bereavement/dp/0465021905

Bonanno challenges traditional views of grief, presenting research on emotional resilience and why some people recover more readily from loss than others.

Hojjat, M., & Moyer, A. (Eds.). (2017). The psychology of friendship. https://perpus.univpancasila.ac.id/repository/EBUPT180666.pdf

This edited volume explores the psychological principles underlying friendships, including how friendships form, evolve, and sometimes end.

Horton, D., & Wohl, R. (1956). Mass communication and para-social interaction: Observations on intimacy at a distance. Participations, 3(1), 1-12. https://www.participations.org/03-01-04-horton.pdf

This foundational article introduces the concept of parasocial relationships, explaining how people form attachments to public figures and media personalities despite never meeting them in person.

Giles, D. (2002). Parasocial interaction: A review of the literature and a model for future research. Media Psychology, 4(3), 279-305. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/247503642_Parasocial_Interaction_A_Review_of_the_Literature_and_a_Model_for_Future_Research

Giles offers an in-depth review of parasocial interactions, exploring the psychological and emotional responses people have to celebrities and public figures, and how these relationships mirror real-life attachments.

Bonanno, G. A. (2004). Loss, trauma, and human resilience: Have we underestimated the human capacity to thrive after extremely aversive events? American Psychologist, 59(1), 20-28. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/8909498_Loss_Trauma_and_Human_Resilience_Have_We_Underestimated_the_Human_Capacity_to_Thrive_After_Extremely_Aversive_Events

Bonanno challenges the view that grief always leads to long-term suffering, discussing the natural resilience some individuals demonstrate in the face of loss, with significant implications for understanding the emotional spectrum of grief.

Cohen, S., & Wills, T. A. (1985). Stress, social support, and the buffering hypothesis. Psychological Bulletin, 98(2), 310-357. https://lchc.ucsd.edu/MCA/Mail/xmcamail.2012_11.dir/pdfYukILvXsL0.pdf

This seminal work provides insight into how social support acts as a buffer against stress, particularly during periods of grief. The authors explore the critical role that friends, family, and community play in helping individuals cope with significant loss.

Kastenbaum, R., & Moreman, C. M. (2007). Death, society, and human experience (10th ed.). https://www.taylorfrancis.com/books/mono/10.4324/9781315232058/death-society-human-experience-robert-kastenbaum-christopher-moreman

Kastenbaum examines the societal and personal implications of death and dying, particularly in relation to aging and the disconnection experienced as people grow older and witness the loss of those around them.

Hagestad, G. O., & Uhlenberg, P. (2005). The social separation of old and young: A root of ageism. Journal of Social Issues, 61(2), 343-360. https://spssi.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1540-4560.2005.00409.x

This study explores the social distancing that occurs between generations, which can contribute to the disconnection between older individuals and those they once knew. The authors also examine how this separation fuels ageism.

Erikson, E. H. (1997). The life cycle completed. https://wwnorton.com/books/9780393317725

Erikson’s exploration of the stages of life, including the final stage of accepting death, is essential for understanding how older generations come to terms with the loss of peers and loved ones as a natural part of the life cycle.

Pescosolido, B. A., & Levy, J. A. (Eds.). (2002). The role of social networks in health, illness, disease, and healing: The accepting decline of some generations. https://www.emerald.com/insight/content/doi/10.1016/S1057-6290(02)80019-5/full/html

This text investigates the role of social networks in health and death, particularly the decline of older generations and how premature deaths from misadventure or tragedy break the expected order of life and loss.

Arnold, J. H., & Gemma, P. B. (2008). A child dies: A portrait of family grief (3rd ed.). https://www.amazon.ca/Child-Dies-Portrait-Family-Grief/dp/0914783726

This book provides an in-depth exploration of the profound and often prolonged grief that follows the death of a child. It discusses the emotional, social, and psychological toll that such a loss has on families.

Worden, W. (2018). Grief counseling and grief therapy: A handbook for the mental health practitioner (5th ed.). https://www.amazon.ca/Grief-Counseling-Therapy-Handbook-Practitioner/dp/0826134742

Worden’s text provides essential guidance on grief counseling, particularly for those dealing with complex and traumatic loss. It helps professionals understand the wide range of emotional responses to loss and how to support individuals through grief.

This version follows APA 7th edition style and provides clickable links for easy access to the references. Each citation is followed by commentary to explain its relevance.