Author’s Preface

Decades ago, I was in a master’s program in experimental psychology. I had completed all my coursework and designed and conducted an experimental investigation. The topic was psychophysics, something about time uncertainty and choice reaction time. It involved looking for lights to flash and pushing buttons. Silly, eh?

My immediate task was to write up a thesis, but I got stuck there. I struggled to understand much of the research for various reasons—one being that it required a knowledge of mathematics that exceeded my own. Although I had a substantial background in math, I lacked expertise in some specific areas necessary to comprehend certain books and papers. My secret fear is that the key reason was that I was just not bright enough. Maybe yes, maybe no.

To make matters worse, my experimental study revealed no clear pattern; it seemed to tell me nothing. I can’t even remember if anything was statistically significant, but the variability and diverse patterns showed no consistent themes. My thesis advisor, a cynical bastard, told me in a somewhat threatening manner (he was drunk) that I didn’t need to understand it—just write something up and get it over with. Feeling belligerent, I told him he wasn’t big enough to threaten me. We didn’t come to blows.

Anyway, using the primitive library databases available at the time, I conducted an extensive search and compiled over 100 article references, which I—obsessive as I am—photocopied and read. That only deepened the confusion. I kept up my registration until the year the administration said, “Time’s over.” I never did write that sucker up.

Conceptual Overview

"God's Wiki" imagines a hypothetical, all-encompassing database that contains every piece of recorded information, spanning all forms and mediums, from the digital to the physical and even the long-forgotten. This vast network of interconnected knowledge would be organized into nodes (individual pieces of information) and edges (the connections between them). In this idealized system, every fact, concept, idea, or piece of data is part of a unified structure, accessible through various paths of exploration.

Information Organization & Search:

Nodes & Edges: Explicit References: Citations, bibliographies, and hyperlinks are the explicit connections between nodes (pieces of information), structuring knowledge in a way that can be systematically explored.

Implicit Connections: Beyond direct citations, implicit connections represent thematic or inferred relationships, such as similarities in topics or concepts that are not directly linked but share underlying principles. Search Algorithms: Breadth-First Search (BFS): Ideal for exploring a broad scope of related information, such as following all hyperlinks or references from a single source.

Depth-First Search (DFS): Useful for deep, focused exploration of a specific topic, following a chain of references to its deepest layers.

Random Walks: These provide an opportunity for serendipitous discovery, wandering through the information network without a fixed destination. Cycles, Stopping Conditions, and Closed Worlds: Cycles: Understanding cycles, where paths loop back on themselves, is important for recognizing the evolution of ideas and the way concepts are revisited and refined over time.

Stopping Conditions: Defining when to stop an exploration is crucial, whether it’s after reaching a specific depth, satisfying a search goal, or encountering diminishing returns.

Closed Worlds vs. Open Worlds: While some areas of knowledge might seem fully mapped, the open world of ongoing discovery means new information and connections are always possible.

Real-World Analogues:

Tracking in Real Systems: Wikis and the Internet: Tracking What You’ve Read: In practical systems like Wikipedia or broader internet research, tracking what you've read can be a challenge. Methods might include browser bookmarks, note-taking apps, or dedicated research tools that mark pages as "read" or "to be read." Path Tracking: Keeping a log of the pages or topics visited helps in understanding the research journey. Tools like Zotero or Mendeley can help organize and track these paths, especially when dealing with academic research. Summarization and Note-Taking: Summarizing key points from articles or web pages ensures that important information is retained and easily revisitable without needing to reread entire documents.

Journal Articles and Books: Bibliographic and Reference Sections: These sections in journal articles and books are critical for tracing the intellectual lineage of ideas and understanding the context in which a piece of work was created. Tracking these can be managed through citation management software, which allows researchers to store and organize references. Honest vs. Superficial Citations: Some bibliographies are carefully curated, reflecting genuine engagement with the referenced material, while others might include citations to lend unwarranted credibility. Researchers need to critically evaluate the relevance and integrity of these references, rather than accepting them at face value. Citation Chaining: Following citations from one work to another—citation chaining—can reveal the evolution of ideas and is a powerful way to dive deeply into a topic.

The Challenge of Traceability in LLM AI: LLM-Generated Content: In-Line Citations and Errors: Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT-4 can generate in-line citations, but the accuracy of these references is often questionable. Unlike human researchers who carefully choose citations, LLMs may generate references that seem plausible but do not correspond to actual sources. Traceability Issues: The current state of LLM technology struggles with traceability—identifying the specific sources that influenced a generated piece of content. This lack of traceability makes it difficult to verify the accuracy of information and to understand the true intellectual foundation of the generated text. Ethical and Practical Implications: The inability to trace sources raises ethical concerns, especially in academic and professional contexts where citation accuracy is crucial. The research community is increasingly aware of these limitations, leading to discussions about how to improve AI systems and their integration into research workflows.



Augmenting with Modern Technology:

Large Language Models (LLMs): Understanding & Synthesis: LLMs have the capacity to synthesize vast amounts of text, potentially connecting disparate ideas and creating new insights. However, their ability to accurately track and cite sources remains limited.

Dynamic Content Generation: LLMs can generate new content that builds on existing nodes of information, but the reliability of these connections is not always guaranteed.

Contextual Search: LLMs can enhance search capabilities by understanding nuanced queries and retrieving information that is contextually relevant, even if not directly linked. Library Science and Information Management: Metadata and Organization: Library science principles remain critical for organizing vast amounts of information. Metadata, taxonomies, and ontologies are essential for making sense of a complex network like God's Wiki.

Information Overload: The sheer volume of information available today can be overwhelming. Effective organization, summarization, and prioritization strategies are necessary to prevent cognitive overload and ensure that critical information is not missed.

Preservation and Accessibility: Ensuring that information remains accessible over time, regardless of medium or technology, is a key concern for both library science and the hypothetical God's Wiki.

Traversing Networks and Managing Information Overload:

Tracking What Has Been Read in Real Systems: Marking Nodes: In systems like Wikipedia or during broader internet research, tools and methods like browser extensions, digital note-taking apps, or research software can help mark what has been read, preventing redundancy.

Path Tracking: Keeping detailed notes or using tools that log the sequence of visited resources is essential for reconstructing research journeys, especially when revisiting a topic after some time.

Summarization: Creating summaries of what has been read ensures that the core ideas are captured and easily referenced, aiding memory and comprehension. Tracking Through Journal Articles and Books: Bibliographic Tools: Citation management software like Zotero, EndNote, or Mendeley can help researchers keep track of references and the relationships between different works, ensuring that the intellectual journey through the literature is well-documented.

Critical Evaluation of References: Not all references in academic works are equally valuable. Researchers must critically assess the relevance and reliability of cited works, recognizing that some references may be included more for appearance than substance.

Citation Chaining: Following the trail of citations from one work to another can lead to a deeper understanding of a topic, uncovering the foundational studies and significant developments in a field. Challenges with LLM AI: Accuracy of Generated Citations: While LLMs can generate citations, they often do so with a high error rate, producing references that may not exist or misrepresenting sources. This makes it difficult to trust the information without manual verification.

Traceability and Influence: The opaque nature of LLM training and generation means that it’s often impossible to trace specific pieces of output back to their original sources. This lack of traceability complicates the verification process and raises concerns about the integrity of AI-generated content.

Ethical Considerations: Given these challenges, relying on LLMs for academic or professional research requires careful scrutiny and an understanding of the limitations of current AI technology. Researchers must remain vigilant and use LLMs as supplementary tools rather than primary sources.

