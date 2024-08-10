A Galaxy

Understanding the World: Important Ideas

Determinism and Indeterminism

Determinism is the philosophical concept that every event or state of affairs, including every human decision and action, is determined by preceding events in accordance with natural laws. If one had a complete and perfect knowledge of the initial conditions and the laws governing them, it would theoretically be possible to predict all future events with absolute certainty (Laplace, 1814) (Berofsky, 1966).

Note: I read Berofsky and the essays within many years ago, and had a stab at it more recently. I was particularly interested in the claim made by one of the authors that determinism was necessary for free will to exist, not just compatible, but essential. I no longer have the book unfortunately.

Key Points on Determinism:

Predictability: Determinism implies that given the same initial conditions, the same outcomes will always occur. This suggests a kind of cosmic clockwork where the future is as fixed as the past (Hume, 1748).

Note: I also read Hume many years ago.

Causality: In a deterministic framework, causality is absolute; every effect has a cause, and every cause has a preceding condition (Hume, 1748).

Philosophical Implications: If determinism is true, it raises questions about the nature of free will and moral responsibility. If our actions are predetermined, can we be held accountable for them? (Frankfurt, 1969).

Indeterminism, on the other hand, posits that not all events are determined by preceding causes. This view allows for randomness or unpredictability in the universe. In the realm of quantum mechanics, for instance, some interpretations suggest that at a fundamental level, certain events do not have deterministic causes (Heisenberg, 1927).

Key Points on Indeterminism:

Probability and Uncertainty: Indeterminism suggests that outcomes are not always predictable even if initial conditions are known, due to inherent randomness (Einstein, Podolsky, & Rosen, 1935).

Quantum Mechanics: The behavior of particles at the quantum level appears to be probabilistic rather than deterministic, supporting the idea of indeterminism (Schrödinger, 1935).

Implications for Free Will: Indeterminism introduces a level of unpredictability that could potentially provide a framework for free will, as not all events are predetermined (Penrose, 1994).

Free Will

Free Will refers to the ability to make choices that are not solely determined by previous events or natural laws. The concept is deeply rooted in human experience and intuition, where we feel we are making choices and decisions independent of deterministic forces (Kane, 2005).

Key Points on Free Will:

Intuitive Experience: Despite philosophical debates, our everyday experience suggests that we have the ability to make choices and act with agency (Libet, 1985).

Agency in Higher Species: Many higher animals exhibit behaviors that suggest intentional actions, implying a form of agency even if they do not possess complex linguistic understanding (Marino, 2005).

Debates on Free Will: Scholars have engaged in extensive debates over the compatibility of free will with determinism. Here are three prominent positions:

Free Will is Impossible in a Deterministic Universe: Argument: If determinism is true, then every decision we make is the result of preceding causes and conditions, leaving no room for genuine choice or freedom (Hard Determinism) (Pereboom, 2001).

Implication: Moral responsibility may be undermined if our actions are predetermined, as we cannot be said to choose otherwise (Pereboom, 2001). Free Will is Only Possible in a Deterministic Universe: Argument: Some argue that free will can only exist if there are consistent and predictable laws governing our actions. In a deterministic universe, free will can be seen as a product of those laws, allowing for rational deliberation and decision-making within a structured framework (Compatibilism) (Pink, 2006).

Implication: This view maintains that while our choices are determined by prior states, the structured nature of determinism allows for a coherent notion of free will (Pink, 2006). Free Will has No Relationship to Determinism: Argument: This position suggests that free will and determinism are unrelated concepts. Free will can be conceptualized independently of whether the universe is deterministic or not. For instance, free will might be understood in terms of psychological and social factors rather than strict physical causality (Fischer, 2006).

Implication: This view separates the concept of free will from deterministic constraints, allowing for a more flexible understanding of human agency and moral responsibility (Fischer, 2006).

References