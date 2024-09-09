Note: This essay was prepared with the research assistance and ghost-writing capabilities of ChatGPT 4.0. I guess this is the way I do things nowadays. You could say, "Quantity over quality!" That's not very nice, is it?

Author's Preface

Early Reading Inspirations

When I was in elementary school—though I'm not sure of my exact age, let’s say preteen or early teens—I read a lot of stories by Franklin W. Dixon, a collective pseudonym. He was credited as the author of the Hardy Boys series, which followed two young detectives living in the eastern USA. Their father was a detective, too, or a cop, or something along those lines. Anyway, I loved those stories as a kid. I read a lot of them. One of the stories I vaguely remember involved the Hardy Boys finding a cave with a treasure and a mummy or something like that. I think it had something to do with Mesa Verde, which translates to "Green Mesa." I could be wrong about that.

That idea of people living in caves up on cliffs stuck with me, although I didn’t think much about it at the time. I just enjoyed the book.

A Pictorial Awakening

Years later, probably in my 20s or 30s, I relocated that book and read it again. But now, at three-quarters of a century, I don't recall much about it either.

Sometime in my late 20s or early 30s, I came across a pictorial calendar featuring scenes of the cliff dwellings of the Anasazi. I still have it. The images are either black and white or sepia-toned, and I was absolutely amazed by them. The broader implications of people living on cliffs didn’t really occur to me, though. I was just captivated by how beautiful the settings were.

The Desert Drifter Connection

Fast-forward to recent months, and I discovered a YouTube channel by a man named Andrew, who runs the Desert Drifter site. Andrew’s passion—or perhaps his vocation now, since his channel is sponsored—is finding and exploring cliff dwellings in the American Southwest. His tools include a drone with a camera and, I believe, a helmet cam or something mounted on a mast. His footage is breathtaking, with the ability to zoom in and video dwellings that are nearly a mile away. He even takes shots of himself from above, presumably using the drone.

Andrew has significant climbing skills, although I’m not sure how much. He often ventures out alone but sometimes with his wife or a buddy. He’s revisited sites he first explored years ago, and the risks he takes are clear. He doesn’t use ropes in any of the videos I’ve seen, and while some climbs are too challenging even for him, he still manages to reach the most inaccessible places. There, tucked away high up on cliffs, he finds ancient dwellings—structures made of stones, mortar, and logs, along with pottery, corn cobs, and other evidence of habitation.

Intrigue and Questions

These discoveries fascinated me. I began to wonder about the lives of the people who built and lived in those cliffside homes. Why did they choose such dangerous locations? Were they hiding from human enemies? Someone suggested they might have been avoiding animal predators, but that doesn’t seem likely to me. The amount of energy required to live in such places must have been immense. Think about it: they had to grow food, haul water, and carry construction materials up those cliffs. They had to build, cook, and live, all in a precarious location.

It’s hard to imagine the logistics. How did they manage to get up and down the cliffs? Did they use ladders or ropes? What did the archaeologists find? I’m sure some of these questions have been answered, but I haven’t studied the subject in decades, and I’ve forgotten much of what I once knew. I recall a bit about dendrochronology and carbon dating as methods for determining the age of artifacts, but the details are a blur.

Managing Life on the Edge

The danger these people faced daily was astonishing. If you’re trying to raise children in such a setting, how do you keep them from falling to their deaths? Young children, after all, are natural climbers with no sense of caution. And yet, there is clear evidence of long-term habitation: pottery fragments, food remains, and more.

I can only speculate, but I’m curious to learn more. That’s why I’m turning to ChatGPT to help explore these questions further.

Introduction

The American Southwest holds some of the most extraordinary archaeological sites in the world, notably the cliff dwellings nestled into the high canyon walls. These dwellings, which are found in regions such as Mesa Verde, Canyon de Chelly, and others along the Colorado River and its tributaries, stand as testaments to the ingenuity and perseverance of the people who lived there. Known most widely as the Ancestral Puebloans (formerly referred to as the Anasazi), these cliff-dwelling peoples left behind complex architectural structures that continue to awe modern visitors and archaeologists alike.

This essay will explore who these cliff dwellers were, what drove them to settle in such precarious locations, what advantages they found in living in cliffs, what archaeological evidence we have of their existence, and the challenges they likely faced. Although other cultures, like the Hohokam and Mogollon, lived in the surrounding regions, our focus will remain on the cliff dwellers themselves.

The Geographic and Cultural Context of the Cliff Dwellers

The cliff dwellings are primarily located within the Four Corners region, where present-day Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico meet. This area, defined by rugged mesas, deep canyons, and a dry desert climate, provided a unique landscape that the Ancestral Puebloans utilized to their advantage. The most famous of these dwellings can be found in Mesa Verde National Park, but there are many other locations throughout the Colorado Plateau where similar cliffside settlements have been discovered.

While the Ancestral Puebloans are the group most closely associated with these cliff dwellings, it is essential to recognize that other neighboring cultures, such as the Hohokam, Mogollon, and Fremont, also thrived in nearby regions. However, their settlements were generally built on the ground rather than in cliffs. Therefore, we will primarily focus on the cliff-dwelling cultures and their specific adaptations to their environment.

Why Did They Choose the Cliffs?

The decision to build homes high up on cliffs might seem baffling to modern observers, but for the Ancestral Puebloans, these locations offered several key advantages.

Defense and Security:

One of the most accepted theories is that the cliff dwellings provided protection from enemies. By the 12th and 13th centuries, the Southwest experienced a rise in social tensions and conflict over scarce resources, partly due to prolonged droughts. The cliffs provided a natural fortress that was difficult to attack, offering some degree of security from raiders or competing groups.

Environmental Advantages:

The cliffs also offered environmental benefits. The overhanging rock formations sheltered the dwellings from the harsh sun, making them cooler in the summer, while their elevated position allowed for some protection from flooding in the valleys below. These natural features helped create a more hospitable microclimate, which may have made cliffside living more attractive.

Access to Water:

Though it might seem counterintuitive, many cliff dwellings were located near seasonal springs or other water sources that the inhabitants could tap into. Additionally, runoff from the cliffs could be captured and stored, ensuring that water was available during the dry seasons. In some cases, the Puebloans built small cisterns or reservoirs to store rainwater.

The Challenges of Cliffside Living: Danger and Access

Significant Danger to Children and Adults Alike

It is obvious to any human observer that living on cliffs presents a significant danger, especially for children. Children are natural climbers, and they lack the caution that comes with age. In cliffside environments, a single misstep could lead to fatal falls. However, these dangers weren’t limited to children—adults were at just as much risk. High places are inherently hazardous for all humans, and people fall from heights frequently even in modern times with safety precautions. The precarious nature of cliff dwellings would have required constant vigilance to ensure the safety of every family member.

The fact that the Ancestral Puebloans were able to live and thrive in such conditions speaks to their resilience and ability to adapt, but it does not negate the substantial risks they faced every day.

Navigating the Cliffs: An Inexplicable Feat

One of the greatest mysteries of cliffside living is how the inhabitants managed to access their homes, whether from above or below. The challenge is well illustrated by modern explorers like Andrew of the Desert Drifter YouTube channel, who struggles to reach these sites despite his climbing experience and modern equipment. The Ancestral Puebloans, on the other hand, had to navigate these cliffs with only rudimentary tools and techniques.

There is little archaeological evidence that provides clear answers to this question. While some sites show signs of handholds or footpaths carved into the rock, no substantial evidence of mechanical methods such as rock stairways or rope ladders has been discovered. It’s possible that wooden ladders or other tools existed but have long since decayed, leaving no trace behind. In other cases, natural rock formations may have shifted or eroded over time, making it impossible for modern climbers to use the same paths that the cliff dwellers once did.

The agility and physical fitness required to scale these cliffs would have been substantial, likely favoring the young and healthy. This raises further questions about how they managed to move children, the elderly, or those with injuries up and down these hazardous paths.

Evidence from the Past: What Archaeology Tells Us

Much of what we know about the Ancestral Puebloans comes from the careful work of archaeologists who have studied their cliff dwellings and the artifacts left behind. Pottery fragments, tools, and food remains give us insight into their daily lives. The discovery of corncobs, beans, and squash seeds in storage rooms shows the agricultural practices that sustained them.

Additionally, rock art and pictographs have been found on the walls of many cliff dwellings, offering clues about the religious and cultural practices of the people. These artworks, along with the architectural remains, suggest a deeply spiritual society with a connection to both the land and the sky.

Brief Mention of Andrew from Desert Drifter

Andrew, from the Desert Drifter YouTube channel, has made some excellent videos documenting his expeditions into the remote cliff dwellings of the American Southwest. Known for his concern about preserving these historical sites, Andrew takes care not to disturb artifacts, respecting the cultural heritage of the places he visits. His work offers a modern glimpse into these ancient dwellings, though he keeps their specific locations undisclosed to protect them from potential harm.

Summary

The cliff dwellers of the American Southwest were remarkable for their ability to adapt to an environment that was both beautiful and hostile. By choosing to live in the cliffs, they found protection and environmental benefits, but at the cost of daily challenges in acquiring food, water, and materials. The significant dangers posed by living at such heights, particularly to children and the elderly, required constant vigilance. The difficulty of navigating the cliffs, both from above and below, remains one of the great mysteries of their existence, as we have little evidence of how they managed these perilous journeys.

Through careful preservation efforts, both modern explorers and archaeologists continue to uncover new insights into this ancient way of life. While we may never fully understand all aspects of their cliffside existence, the legacy they left behind continues to fascinate and inspire.

