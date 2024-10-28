Note: this article has been prepared with the assistance of ChatGPT 4.0 for research assistance and ghostwriting. But the final results are my own.

Author's Preface

Early Academic Journey

In the 1970s, I studied experimental developmental psychology. Eventually, I went to graduate school. I wrote a couple of essays on language development in infants, especially on the recognition of phonemes like ba and pa and similar. I don't recall much about any of it—only that I did it. Actually, I did the same topic twice in the same class; must’ve been a memory lapse, not remembering what I'd covered in a previous essay. The professor didn’t seem to notice either. Regardless, I got through that class, whatever it was.

Lifelong Interest in Psychology and Language Development

Since then, I've kept one foot in the psychology door, through the years and over the decades. Recently—and even more so in recent months—I’ve been coming across things online about infants, babies, developing speech, babbling, and twins speaking incomprehensible languages. I’ve also experienced some of this firsthand. I’ve raised several children and watched their progression of language.

Personal Observations of Language Development

One in particular is my nephew, who was brought up as my foster child. During a period of his infancy, he seemingly spoke, though it wasn’t English.

Intriguing Examples of Babbling and 'Twin Speech'

Watching these videos of babies babbling and twins speaking, one that sticks out in my mind is a little girl. She could walk. She could talk. But her speech was gibberish. It was like she was dressing down her mother with angry gestures and incomprehensible language. Most people would look at that and think, “Oh my gosh, isn’t that cute.”

Another was a pair of twins. They could walk, they could talk, but their speech was gibberish. They’d speak to each other with what looked like mutual comprehension. Again, people might think, “Oh, that’s cute.”

Reflecting on 'Cute' Observations of Babbling and Twin Communication

There are other examples of this. Surely there are many more that I haven’t even looked for on YouTube and other media platforms. Generally, these instances are treated as cute little things kids do. They deserve more reflection than that—they are cute, of course, if you’re into infants.

Questions on Language Intent and Invented Speech

I have to admit, watching my own kids develop language, I didn’t reflect on it too deeply. But I did recall my nephew developing language and producing words that made no sense. The question comes up now: did they make sense to him? Did he have a clear idea of what he was trying to say? Did he invent his own little language? I’ve read reports of children inventing languages and talking to one another. I haven’t followed up on that.

Curiosity about Comprehension and Language Construction in Twins

Seeing those videos of twins talking in gibberish, I wondered: did they really understand each other? They seemed to. Did they invent their own language with semantics and syntax? Vocabulary? These are interesting questions. I’d imagine there’s plenty of research on them, though I’m not currently plugged into it. I could have continued these studies back in school but wasn’t interested in the topic at the time.

Using ChatGPT as a Tool for Exploration

I’m trying to explore these issues now with the help of ChatGPT. It saves me a lot of time, sometimes gives me nonsense, sometimes gives me good information. I have to verify it. It’s challenging at times. It often confabulates, often misunderstands what I’m getting at. Nevertheless, this is what I’m going to try to explore today.

Introduction

Language development is a fundamental aspect of human growth, encompassing a progression from basic vocalizations to complex verbal communication. From babbling to early attempts at “twin speech,” the journey of language acquisition involves multiple stages. Babbling is often seen as the earliest foundational stage, serving as a crucial experiment in producing sounds (Oller et al., 2008). Cryptophasia, or “twin speech,” showcases how closely bonded children, particularly twins, may invent seemingly private languages that fulfill their communicative needs (Bakker, 1987). As infants mature, they begin to distinguish between receptive and productive language abilities, understanding words before they can fully articulate them (Bloom, 1993). This essay delves into these critical aspects, examining how intentionality and interaction shape the earliest stages of language and communication.

Discussion

Babbling as a Foundation for Language Development

Babbling, typically emerging between 6 to 10 months, is more than a mere series of sounds. Research by Oller et al. (2008) indicates that babbling is essential for phonological development and enables infants to explore phonemes, rhythm, and intonation—key components of later language skills. This process involves not only biological maturation but also the child’s exposure to the linguistic environment. Fenson et al. (1994) argue that environmental factors play a critical role, with children in bilingual settings exhibiting a wider range of phonemic production. This adaptive response hints at cognitive readiness in infants to handle multiple linguistic inputs, which aids in their later ability to distinguish between languages.

Oller et al. (2008) emphasize that babbling is a phase of vocal experimentation, where infants produce and refine phonemes foundational to speech. Repetition and caregiver interaction enable infants to develop communication patterns that are responsive to auditory stimuli, contributing to the gradual mirroring of sounds and rhythms present in their caregivers’ language (Saffran, Aslin, & Newport, 1996). Rather than being random vocalizations, these early sounds suggest an inherent drive towards communication, a bidirectional process involving the child and their linguistic environment (Vihman, 2014).

Twin Speech: Cryptophasia and Mutual Understanding

The phenomenon of twin speech, or cryptophasia, where twins communicate in a language unintelligible to others, has sparked significant research interest. Bakker (1987) describes cryptophasia as a private language arising from close twin interactions, where unique “words” and patterns may develop through mutual imitation and feedback. This phenomenon suggests that shared life experiences and frequent interaction between twins create a language exclusive to them. Dodd and McEvoy (2008) argue that cryptophasia demonstrates the potential for linguistic innovation among closely bonded individuals, even though these “languages” may lack complex syntax or grammar.

The extent of mutual understanding in twin speech, or "cryptophasia," remains an open question. Hayashi and Hayakawa (2004) suggest that twin language may arise naturally within twin pairs, providing a unique means of mutual comprehension driven by shared environments and experiences. However, Dodd and McEvoy (1994) note that while twin speech may convey a basic level of communication, it often lacks the syntactic and grammatical structures of fully developed languages. This phenomenon, therefore, may represent a transitional stage of linguistic development rather than a complete linguistic system. Nonetheless, the creation of such a semi-structured language reflects a strong communicative drive and the capacity for young children to generate systems of shared meaning, offering fascinating insights into early language inventiveness.

Productive and Receptive Language: Bridging the Babbling Phase

As infants grow, they develop receptive language skills, allowing them to understand language before they can produce it. Bloom (1993) explains that receptive language generally precedes productive language, where infants recognize familiar words and respond to verbal cues long before they can articulate words themselves. This receptive phase reflects the brain’s ability to process language cues, evidenced by infants’ tendency to show preferences for familiar phonetic structures as early as 12 months (Saffran, Aslin, & Newport, 1996).

This stage highlights the critical role of interaction. For example, caregivers who respond to babbling and engage in “conversations” with infants foster both receptive and productive skills, enabling infants to associate sounds with meaning. This interactive feedback loop is foundational for productive language, as infants transition from understanding words to forming meaningful speech (Vihman, 2014).

Intentionality in Infant Speech

One of the most intriguing aspects of early vocalizations is whether infants have specific intentions behind their sounds, particularly in gibberish or nonsensical speech phases. Vihman (2014) proposes that even early babbling can convey intentionality, with infants recognizing vocalization as a means of interacting with their surroundings. Infants often adjust their vocal output in response to caregivers’ reactions, implying that they may be experimenting with ways to influence those around them.

Cryptophasia and other unique forms of “baby talk” suggest an even deeper layer of intentionality in early vocalizations. When children, especially twins, develop private languages, they demonstrate a heightened drive to communicate and connect, using sounds that hold meaning within their small social circles (Hayashi et al., 2004). This intentional aspect in both babbling and twin speech reveals that, even before structured language emerges, infants are actively working to convey meaning through their vocal expressions.

Summary

The development of language in infants involves a complex interplay between innate biological capacities, environmental exposure, and intentional communication. Babbling is not simply a phase of sound-making; it establishes foundational skills that support phonemic distinction and rhythmic patterns essential for speech. Cryptophasia, or twin speech, highlights the potential for young children to invent semi-private languages, reflecting the creativity and mutual understanding within close relationships. Through receptive and productive language stages, infants build comprehension before articulation, with caregiver interaction playing a vital role. Finally, early vocalizations, whether babbling or twin speech, often carry intentionality, underscoring the infant's drive to communicate meaningfully. These findings emphasize the sophisticated and purpose-driven nature of language acquisition in its earliest stages.

Bakker, (Hayashi et al., 2004).

