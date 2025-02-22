So much work is being done by scholars and citizen scientists alike looking at remnants of a lost civilization in Egypt, and the evidence has become incontrovertible that the technology used was of a very high order, equivalent or even surpassing current technology, and that explanations offered by the archaeological community in Egypt are intellectually bankrupt.

I'm going to make the following argument. The argument is structured logically and follows a clear sequence:

Massive and Highly Sophisticated Artifacts Exist in Egypt – In Egypt there are massive architectural structures, ruined structures, and small artifacts of incredible workmanship. This is undeniable. The pyramids, megalithic temples, precisely cut granite blocks, and intricate vases and statues demonstrate an astonishing level of craftsmanship.

Egyptologists Claim These Were Made with Primitive Tools – Archaeologists in Egypt, called Egyptologists, assert that all this was done with very primitive tools, by a primitive culture. The mainstream view insists that copper chisels, dolerite pounding stones, and manual labor accomplished everything. However, many of the artifacts exhibit precision and scale that these tools could not possibly have been able to achieve.

Experts Outside Egyptology and Lay Observers Find These Claims Implausible – The evidence, which is unambiguously evident, has been examined by scholars from various disciplines, apart from Egyptology, and by laypersons, and found to contradict the consensus of the Egyptologists. Engineers, machinists, and stoneworkers inevitably conclude that conventional explanations do not account for the precision, scale, and complexity of many artifacts. Their expertise in fabrication, materials and cutting methods, leads them to challenge the standard narrative.

Clear Evidence of Advanced Technology – There is unambiguous evidence that very advanced technology was used to create many, many of the artifacts. The evidence includes: Drill holes and drill cores of granite with feed rates and concentric striations indicative of powered machinery.

Extremely large circular saw cuts and mistaken cuts

Symmetric vases and bowls that appear to be lathe-turned with hair-breadth precision.

Massive stone blocks cut and placed with tolerances too fine for crude hand tools.

Physical Impossibilities in the Conventional Narrative – Back-of-the-envelope calculations and physical impossibilities show that the current story of much of the artifact creation is not just implausible, but absurd and impossible. Basic engineering calculations show that some proposed construction methods would require infeasible manpower, time, and effort. The idea that copper chisels were used on granite at all is nonsensical. The logistics of moving and positioning multi-hundred-ton blocks with ropes and sleds also defy practicality.

Implication: An Advanced Civilization Existed, but Its Record Is Lost – Given that high technology was clearly used, it implies that there was a civilization that left only these artifacts as traces, and their civilization itself is not recorded in history or in the current archaeological record. Since advanced methods must have been used, this requires a source—a high-tech precursor civilization. The absence of written records or known tools suggests that either: The civilization vanished without leaving additional traces.

The evidence is misclassified, ignored, or lost.