Note: I once read an economics textbook. It didn’t stick, but that doesn’t matter. “Dismal science?” How about “bankrupt theology?” I confess that one of most valued friends is a retired professor of economics, so they are not all bad. N=1. ;-) I get ChatGPT to argue the case that tariffs are a really stupid idea.

Author’s Preface

As a Canadian, I have been observing the political and economic developments in the United States in early 2025 under the Trump presidency with growing perplexity. Tariffs, economic nationalism, and protectionist policies are dominating public discourse, yet the rationale behind these decisions seems questionable at best.

Economist Richard Wolff has described tariffs as a "hidden tax," emphasizing that while they are often presented as protective measures for domestic industries, their costs are ultimately borne by consumers through increased prices. In a discussion on tariffs, Wolff explains that these import taxes lead to higher costs for imported goods, which businesses typically pass on to consumers, effectively functioning as a tax that is not immediately visible to the public. This perspective highlights the indirect financial burden tariffs impose on the general population.

For a more in-depth understanding, you can watch Dr. Wolff's explanation in this video:

Despite widespread agreement among economists that tariffs generally do more harm than good, they continue to be imposed and defended. This raises deeper questions: Who actually benefits from these policies? Are these decisions based on economic logic, or are they driven by political opportunism and corporate influence?

This essay explores these questions, unpacking the layers of complexity behind tariffs, the political motivations that sustain them, and the broader implications for economic decision-making in a world where models frequently fail but choices must still be made.

Introduction

The use of tariffs as a tool of economic policy has long been debated. While economists overwhelmingly argue that tariffs create inefficiencies, distort markets, and ultimately harm both consumers and businesses, they remain a popular instrument of political and economic intervention.

This essay examines why tariffs persist despite their economic drawbacks. Are they driven by national security concerns, short-term job protection, or economic misinformation? Or are they largely a result of political opportunism and corporate influence?

Beyond tariffs themselves, this discussion also highlights a broader issue: the failure of economic models to capture real-world complexity. Policymakers must make decisions in a world where uncertainty is high, vested interests distort outcomes, and the true consequences of policies are often hidden from the public.

By exploring the rationale behind tariffs and their real-world effects, this essay sheds light on the deeper forces that shape economic decisions—forces that are often far removed from sound economic reasoning.

Discussion

1. The Economic Case Against Tariffs

Economists largely agree that tariffs:

Increase consumer prices by acting as a hidden tax on imported goods.

Distort markets , propping up inefficient domestic industries.

Trigger retaliation and trade wars , reducing overall economic output.

Lead to job losses in downstream industries that rely on imported materials.

Encourage rent-seeking and corruption, as industries lobby for protection.

Despite this consensus, tariffs remain politically attractive. Why?

2. Political Opportunism and Tariffs

Tariffs serve as a symbolic tool for politicians, allowing them to appear "tough" on trade while distracting from deeper economic issues. Politicians benefit because:

Tariffs have immediate visibility , even if their long-term effects are negative.

They appeal to economic nationalism , making them an easy sell to voters.

They shift blame for economic struggles onto foreign competitors.

This is why, even when tariffs harm consumers and businesses, they remain politically viable.

3. Who Really Benefits from Tariffs?

If tariffs are widely recognized as harmful, why do they persist? The answer lies in following the money:

Certain industries lobby for protection , ensuring higher profits at consumers’ expense.

Wealthy corporate players manipulate trade policy to eliminate competition.

Politicians use tariffs as a political tool, regardless of their economic impact.

The real beneficiaries of tariffs are not the workers or small businesses they claim to protect—but rather politically connected industries and corporate interests that use them to entrench power.

4. The Broader Problem: Complexity, Uncertainty, and Decision-Making

Beyond tariffs, this issue highlights a fundamental problem in economic policy:

All models fail in complex systems —yet policymakers must still make decisions.

Observable vs. hidden consequences —bad policies often go unnoticed until it’s too late.

Narrative control matters more than truth—those who "keep score" (economists, media, corporations) shape public perception, often distorting reality.

Tariffs are just one example of how economic policy is driven more by political and corporate interests than by sound economic reasoning.

Summary

This discussion reveals that tariffs are rarely imposed for economic reasons alone. Instead, they persist because:

Politicians exploit them for electoral gain.

Powerful industries and elites profit from them.

The public remains largely unaware of their hidden costs.

More broadly, this highlights a fundamental issue in economic policymaking:

Decisions are made in a world where models fail, outcomes are uncertain, and vested interests control the narrative.

Even when policies have demonstrably harmful effects, they persist due to political incentives and misinformation.

Understanding tariffs, then, is not just about economics—it’s about political strategy, power dynamics, and the failure of economic rationality in decision-making.

Final Thoughts

This essay attempts to unpack the reality behind tariffs, but more importantly, it serves as a case study in economic decision-making. The persistence of tariffs despite overwhelming economic consensus against them reflects the deeper dysfunctions of policymaking in a complex world—where political narratives, vested interests, and uncertainty often override logic and reason.