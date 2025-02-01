Note: Not crippled by formal academic qualifications, I go where no sane person would dare to tread. I have ChatGPT riff on some of my ideas, with some coaching. Stupid LLM AI tricks again.

Introduction

Throughout the history of philosophy, certain thought experiments have been used to probe the nature of consciousness and the problem of other minds. Two such concepts—solipsism and the philosophical zombie (p-zombie) hypothesis—attempt to explore whether we can ever truly know that other beings possess consciousness. Solipsism suggests that only one's own mind is certain to exist, leaving open the possibility that all others are mere illusions or automata. The p-zombie thought experiment builds upon this skepticism by imagining a being that is physically and behaviorally identical to a human yet lacks an internal conscious experience.

However, upon closer examination, p-zombies and solipsism are not distinct ideas but variations of the same conceptual error. Both posit a fundamental division between "having" and "not having" consciousness, and both suffer from the same flaws. In particular, they exemplify what I call the metaphysical mire—a category of concepts that are ill-posed, unverifiable, unfalsifiable, circular, regressive, based on category mistakes, and prone to reification. This essay will demonstrate that p-zombies and solipsism fail the metaphysical mire test in identical ways, ultimately leading to conceptual dead ends rather than productive inquiry.

Discussion: P-Zombies and Solipsism as Variants of the Same Mistake

Rather than treating solipsism and the p-zombie hypothesis as distinct ideas, it is more accurate to view them as two expressions of the same faulty premise: the assumption that consciousness is something that can be meaningfully absent while all other observable features remain identical. Solipsism asks whether others might not have consciousness, while the p-zombie thought experiment asks whether others could be identical to conscious beings yet lack subjective experience. But these are structurally the same question, phrased differently. Both assume a possible world where subjective experience is either absent or illusory, but neither can define what that actually means in a way that withstands scrutiny.

How They Fail the Metaphysical Mire Test

Ill-posed problem – Both solipsism and p-zombies suffer from an ill-posed problem because they posit a distinction between "having" and "not having" consciousness without defining a testable or meaningful difference. If there is no observable way to determine whether a being lacks consciousness, then the distinction itself is incoherent. Unverifiability – There is no way to verify the solipsist’s claim that only their own consciousness is certain, nor is there any method to determine whether a being is a p-zombie. Every test of behavior, reasoning, and interaction would yield the same results for a conscious human and a supposed non-conscious entity. If a hypothesis cannot be verified in principle, it ceases to be meaningful. Unfalsifiability – Both concepts are equally unfalsifiable. No evidence could ever prove or disprove solipsism, since every attempt to refute it would be dismissed as occurring within the solipsist’s own construct. Likewise, no amount of observation could ever falsify the p-zombie hypothesis, since every outward sign of consciousness could be mimicked without "true" inner experience. This makes both claims non-pragmatic and ultimately non-explanatory. Circular reasoning – The assumption that consciousness might be absent in an otherwise fully functioning being is already embedded in the definitions of solipsism and p-zombies. But this assumption is precisely what these concepts seek to prove. Solipsism asserts that only one’s own consciousness is knowable, but to do so, it already assumes that other beings are fundamentally different in an unknowable way. The p-zombie argument assumes that consciousness is detachable from behavior, then uses that assumption to argue that p-zombies are possible. This circularity prevents either position from being independently justified. Endless regress – If we entertain the possibility that others might not have consciousness, then where do we draw the line? If I can doubt the consciousness of other beings, why not my past self? Why not my future self? If others can be p-zombies, how do I know that I am not a p-zombie right now, simply misinterpreting my own self-awareness? Nonsensical of course. Solipsism and the p-zombie hypothesis lead to an endless regress with no principled stopping point. Category mistake – Both concepts mistakenly treat consciousness as an object-like property that can be "added" or "removed" from an entity while leaving everything else intact. But consciousness seems not to be a separable trait, like having blue eyes or red hair. It is the fundamental ground for all else. The question of "having" or "not having" consciousness assumes it is the sort of thing that can be meaningfully absent while keeping all other conditions unchanged—a fundamental category mistake. Reification – Solipsism and the p-zombie hypothesis both reify consciousness into a discrete "thing" that can be present or absent as if it were an independent substance. This objectification of consciousness misrepresents the nature of subjective experience, making the problem appear deeper than it actually is.

Hallucination and the Circularity of the Argument

A final note concerns the use of the term hallucination in discussions of solipsism and p-zombies. Some might claim that consciousness itself is a kind of hallucination, or that solipsism is correct because external reality is illusory. But this argument is circular: the very concept of a hallucination depends on the existence of consciousness. To say that consciousness is a hallucination assumes the very thing it is trying to explain, making the argument self-defeating.

Summary: The Same Conceptual Dead End

P-zombies and solipsism are not separate problems; they are two formulations of the same conceptual error. Both fail to define what it would mean for consciousness to be "absent," both rely on unverifiable and unfalsifiable premises, and both collapse into circular reasoning, infinite regress, category mistakes, and reification. They are classic cases of the metaphysical mire—ideas that create the illusion of depth but ultimately dissolve upon closer inspection.

Rather than engaging with these paradoxes as serious challenges to our understanding of consciousness, we should recognize them as rhetorical constructs that obscure more than they clarify. Their persistence in philosophical discourse is more a testament to their intuitive appeal than to their validity as meaningful hypotheses.

