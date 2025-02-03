Tariffs and Their Effects

The application of tariffs seems to be based upon dubious interpretations of dubious data with dubious logic—none.

Detriments of Tariffs

The detriment of all parties, including the citizens of the country loving tariffs, is that they have to pay more. They frequently result in retaliatory measures and trade wars to the detriment of all parties. It's hard to say who benefits, although sometimes the illusion that the politician is doing something good for the country is hard to shake because of the propaganda accompanying the tariffs and the fear-mongering that accompanies the imposition of the tariffs.

All in all, it's very hard to see that there's ever any benefit to the country imposing the tariffs or to the country being subject to the retaliatory tariffs.

Political Motivations and Economic Views

I think tariffs are also based on political opportunism and a beggar-thy-neighbor philosophy coupled with a zero-sum view of the world, none of which are good things. However, I'm sure that there are competing opinions amongst economists on economy, economic theory. I'd say that it's called the dismal science, but I think it's more akin to half-baked theology than science.

And in particular, I'm sure that they have differing opinions, a multitude of opinions, on the benefit of tariffs—tariffs in the past, tariffs in the present, tariffs in the future—all based on their theological leanings.

Arguments For and Against Tariffs

What are some of the defenses made in favor of tariffs by economists? What are some of the arguments made against tariffs by economists? Given the wide agreement that tariffs are overall harmful, with some minority dissenting opinion, we need to follow the money to find out who benefits from tariffs.

Who Benefits?

Politicians may benefit with some sectors by claiming to be tough on their trading partners, but in general, there may be some deeper factors at play in that some corporate players and rich guys in general may actually feel they'll benefit from the tariffs.

Complexity and Decision-Making

Generally, we're dealing with complicated and complex systems with so many dimensions that all models fail—sometimes fail in the grossest ways—but we're dealing with the reality that people must make decisions. Sometimes the decisions seem to be abominable based on observable results, but sometimes the results are fairly subtle and not very observable except by those who are keeping score and can actually produce hard numbers. Such is seldom the case.