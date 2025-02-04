Introduction

Reasoning is often associated with formal logic, particularly deduction, where conclusions follow necessarily from premises. However, most of human thought does not operate in this way. Instead, reasoning frequently relies on induction, abduction, cumulative argumentation, and informal mechanisms for weighing evidence. These processes do not fit neatly into strict logical frameworks, yet they are indispensable to how conclusions are formed.

This discussion explores the broader landscape of reasoning, distinguishing between direct evidence-based reasoning and cumulative argumentation, as well as highlighting a non-formal analog to the law of contradiction. It also considers how we evaluate whether assertions are supported or unsupported by evidence, emphasizing that rationality extends beyond formal proof structures. Rather than being a rigid application of logic, reasoning is an adaptive and context-dependent process that utilizes a variety of cognitive tools.

The perspective presented here does not claim to be definitive but offers a reflection on how reasoning actually functions in practice, beyond the constraints of formal deduction.

Discussion

I tend to think that reasoning, in its broadest sense, extends far beyond formal deduction. The notion of "rational thinking" itself is inherently subjective—it carries assumptions about what qualifies as legitimate reasoning, yet most of what we do when we think is not strictly deductive. Even induction, often viewed as a fundamental reasoning process, is probably less common in everyday thought than abduction, at least in the broader sense that I take it to mean.

The Nature of Abduction and Its Role in Thought

Abduction is often described as hypothesis generation, but I see that as an oversimplification. It is not just about forming new hypotheses but about the process of reasoning itself, a way of making sense of information that doesn’t fit neatly into deduction or induction. When I think about how I—or anyone—arrives at conclusions, I see a mixture of inference, intuition, pattern recognition, judgment calls and an uncountable number of mental operations. These processes are not reducible to formal rules, yet they are indispensable to how reasoning actually works.

One of the challenges in discussing abduction is that it resists clear definition. It involves recognizing plausible explanations, but it also involves filtering out implausible ones. It involves seeing patterns, but also knowing when a pattern is misleading. It’s easy to assume that all reasoning must be formalizable, but I doubt that’s true. Human cognition operates in ways that may never be fully mapped into logical structures, and I think that’s important to acknowledge.

I suspect that much of what is called reasoning is a process of weighing plausibilities, recognizing patterns, and making sense of incomplete information using strategies that aren’t easily reducible to formal logic. We often describe this informally—someone has "good judgment" or "strong intuition," but we struggle to articulate exactly what those abilities consist of. My sense is that abduction encompasses these forms of reasoning, though it has sometimes been constrained to the narrower idea of hypothesis formation.

Cumulative Arguments and the Weight of Evidence

There are two important ideas for reasoning: one is reasoning based on discrete lines of evidence and a related one is reasoning that relies on cumulative arguments. The former is relatively straightforward: one evaluates whether a specific piece of evidence supports a given assertion. If there is strong supporting evidence, the assertion gains credibility; if the evidence contradicts it, the assertion weakens. This kind of reasoning can be somewhat systematic, though still not fully deductive.

Cumulative arguments, however, operate in concert. They gain strength through a network of interrelated claims, multiple lines of evidence. A single argument may not be conclusive, but when multiple arguments align, the overall position becomes more compelling. This is common in historical reasoning, legal reasoning, and even scientific inference. No single line of evidence might be definitive, yet the totality of arguments creates a weight that is difficult to ignore.

Cumulative arguments do not necessarily function in a stepwise deductive manner. Instead, they accumulate plausibility. This is a very human way of reasoning, and yet it doesn’t fit neatly into traditional logical frameworks. It also presents a challenge: at what point does the accumulation of arguments become sufficiently strong to justify belief? There is no formal answer to that, but it seems to be something that people develop a sense for over time. It is called pragmatic reasoning.

A Non-Formal Analog to the Law of Contradiction

Another aspect of reasoning that I think deserves attention is a kind of informal analog to the deductive law of contradiction. It’s not something I have seen explicitly discussed, but it seems to be a fundamental part of how people reason. If assertion A is true, then assertion B cannot be true when A and B are directly contradictory. This isn’t a matter of formal deduction but a matter of recognizing that certain ideas exclude others.

However, this doesn’t work in reverse. If assertion B is true, it does not necessarily follow that assertion A is true or false. The relationship between competing assertions is often asymmetrical, perhaps something that formal logic doesn’t capture well. This creates situations where an assertion can be weakened without being outright refuted. In practical reasoning, this happens all the time. We reject certain claims because they contradict other things we accept as true, but we also encounter cases where new information forces us to reconsider what we thought we knew.

I find it interesting that this kind of reasoning is often treated as intuitive rather than formal. It feels like a basic function of thought, yet it is difficult to systematize. People recognize contradictions naturally, yet they also recognize when two claims might be in tension without necessarily being mutually exclusive. This makes reasoning more nuanced than simple binary truth values would suggest.

Evidence, Support, and the Nature of Rationality

A related idea is the way we evaluate whether an assertion is supported by evidence. This is something we do constantly in everyday life, yet it is not a matter of formal proof. Instead, it relies on inference patterns that are deeply embedded in cognition. We assess coherence, reliability, and sufficiency, often without even being consciously aware of how we do it. Of course they proponents of Bayesian statistics have tried to give it mathematical weight, with varying views on the success of that.

There is a tendency, particularly in certain philosophical traditions, to equate rationality with formal logic. I think that’s a mistake. Rationality, as I see it, is broader than that. It encompasses our ability to make reasonable judgments in the absence of certainty, to weigh probabilities, and to make sense of incomplete information. Deduction is one tool among many, and I would argue that it is far from the most important one. Ditto for fallicies, both formal and informal.

In real-world reasoning, what matters is not just whether a conclusion follows from premises, but whether those premises themselves are reliable and whether the methods of arriving at them are sound. This is where things become difficult because there is no single criterion for what makes reasoning "sound." Different fields have different standards, and even within a given field, what counts as strong reasoning is often debated.

The Broader Perspective on Thought

What all of this suggests to me is that reasoning is a far more complex and multi-layered process than is often acknowledged. We do not simply apply formal rules; we navigate a landscape of uncertainty using a wide range of cognitive tools. Some of these tools, like deduction, are formalized in patterns, while others, like intuition and pattern recognition, are more fluid.

I am inclined to believe that reasoning is best understood as an adaptive process rather than a strictly rule-based one. We use different strategies depending on context, and we are often forced to rely on judgment rather than certainty. This is not a defect in human reasoning—it is an inherent feature of thinking itself.

What follows from this is that rationality is not a matter of adhering to a single method but of effectively engaging with the world using the best available tools. This perspective challenges the notion that there is one "correct" way to reason, instead suggesting that reasoning is fluid, context-dependent, and deeply tied to the nature of cognition itself.

In Summation

I do not claim any of this as definitive, but it is how I see things. I think there is value in acknowledging the full breadth of human thought rather than trying to force it into narrow formal frameworks. Rationality, as I understand it, is not about rigid adherence to logic but about the ability to navigate uncertainty in a way that is coherent, justifiable, and ultimately useful.