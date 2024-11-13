Introduction

Large language models (LLMs) generate responses based on statistical patterns in extensive training datasets, making statements that resemble human assertions yet are fundamentally different in nature. Their outputs are not expressions of understanding or belief but rather probabilistically arranged words that reflect the biases and patterns in their training data. This structure gives rise to responses that often echo mainstream perspectives, influenced by both the data's inherent biases and curatorial decisions made during training. Through reward mechanisms and algorithmic directives, curators shape the model's output to align with certain standards, which may unintentionally reinforce conventional viewpoints. As a result, LLM responses tend to appear formulaic, defaulting to familiar, widely accepted views.

Discussion

Statements as Assertions

"Large language models come up with statements that would be assertions if made by a human being. But they're not human beings. They follow statistical, probabilistic weights amongst words and other language tokens."

When large language models (LLMs) generate text, they arrange language tokens based on probabilistic associations within a vast training dataset. These outputs often resemble assertions or declarative statements because the model is designed to predict language that sounds coherent and complete. However, unlike human assertions, which are generally backed by intent, belief, or knowledge, LLM outputs lack any underlying understanding or conviction. The model produces statements that seem assertive only because this structure matches patterns in human language. Fundamentally, these "assertions" are products of statistical likelihood rather than conclusions drawn from reasoning or personal belief.

Process of Summarization and Rewording

"So they make these assertions, but they also summarize or reword, sculpt text according to dictate with a random component."

LLMs can also paraphrase, summarize, or reword inputs because they have been trained on vast datasets where they "learned" numerous ways to express similar ideas. Through probabilistic modeling, they can match prompts with alternative phrasings or extract central ideas, much like a summary. However, unlike human summarization, which often requires comprehension and selectivity, this process is mechanical. The model rearranges phrases by selecting statistically probable patterns without interpreting or evaluating the content. Occasionally, a degree of randomness is introduced, especially when the model attempts to avoid overly repetitive outputs, which can create slight variability in wording while still lacking genuine understanding.

Formulaic Language Patterns

"However, when they make assertions, they often come up with formulaic wording saying the same word."

LLMs often rely on formulaic phrasing, a direct result of their probabilistic training. When certain phrases or expressions are common within the training data, the model tends to favor them, leading to repetitive or predictable wording. This "formulaic" quality reflects the model’s tendency to follow well-trodden linguistic paths rather than generate truly original responses. The model’s reliance on statistical probability inherently limits its capacity for variety, often defaulting to high-frequency words and phrases that provide coherence, even at the expense of novelty or nuanced expression.

Biases in Data and Training

"And I have to assume that beyond the biases introduced by the trainers and curators and the corporations that run them, they also follow biases in the data itself, which is heavily weighted towards mainstream views."

The datasets used to train LLMs are typically derived from readily available sources like books, news, and online articles, which reflect prevalent societal, cultural, and ideological biases. Since mainstream sources are disproportionately represented in such datasets, the model’s outputs inevitably align with conventional perspectives, often sidelining less popular or marginalized viewpoints. Beyond data, biases can also stem from human intervention during training, where curators' choices in data selection and model tuning reinforce certain interpretations and priorities. This combination of inherent data bias and human influence shapes the model to reflect widely accepted norms, values, and assumptions.

Default to Mainstream Views

"And that's the default for large language model AI. They come up with mainstream views. They're trained on mainstream views."

Given the over-representation of mainstream content in training data, LLMs naturally gravitate towards conventional or widely accepted viewpoints. As they produce outputs based on statistical prevalence, they echo dominant perspectives embedded in the sources they were trained on. This “default” to mainstream views is not deliberate but is a predictable outcome of the probabilistic approach and the nature of training data composition. Consequently, LLMs tend to lack the diversity of thought one might expect from a more balanced dataset that includes a broader range of viewpoints, resulting in responses that can seem conservative or uncontroversial.

Limited Understanding and Bias from Curators

"Their curators, with their limited understanding, not the same as bias, by the way, come up with mainstream understandings and biases, both, and shape the subsequent output."

While curators play a crucial role in LLM training, they are also limited by their own knowledge and perspectives, which may not encompass all possible interpretations or counterpoints. These curators influence model training by setting guidelines, selecting datasets, and refining responses that meet specific standards. Although this guidance is not necessarily driven by bias, it does reflect the curators' subjective understanding, which may align more closely with mainstream interpretations. This can lead to an unintentional reinforcement of prevalent biases, as curators may lack exposure to alternative perspectives that could broaden the model’s output diversity.

Shaping Through Directives and Rewards

"Even if they don't do the direct training themselves, they shape it by putting directives into the training algorithms and rewarding or, let's say, selecting responses that they approve of, and then shape their training algorithms to do the same."

Curators influence models by setting objectives within training algorithms, often through reward mechanisms that reinforce preferred outputs. This involves selecting responses that align with desired qualities (such as coherence, safety, or factuality) and disfavoring those that don’t. Over time, the model learns to prioritize these approved patterns, gradually shaping its "voice" in line with curators’ criteria. This shaping process introduces a layer of human preference, which affects the model's overall alignment with specific values or norms, even though curators may not be directly involved in each training iteration.

Training Algorithm Influence

"But it all comes down to the biases put into the training algorithms in the form of directives or commands of some sort, and rewarding after the fact, I guess."

The final output of LLMs is significantly influenced by the foundational guidelines and reward systems embedded within training algorithms. These algorithms interpret directives (e.g., prioritize certain types of content, maintain neutrality, or avoid specific topics) and reinforce them throughout the model's training. While this system is not inherently biased, the emphasis on certain directives indirectly promotes certain viewpoints, especially when curators reward responses that align with mainstream norms. This can entrench specific patterns of thought and expression, making certain biases almost inseparable from the algorithm’s core structure.

Observed Results and Quality

"Not sure how it all works. I don't work in that space, but I see the results quite consistently daily. Formulaic, low quality, large amount of data that I can research, but overall, quite mediocre responses."

The end result, as observed, reflects a combination of these influences, often yielding formulaic, mainstream-leaning responses that can lack depth or originality. Despite the vast data models process, the output may feel repetitive or shallow, highlighting the limitations imposed by data bias, training guidelines, and reward structures. This combination leads to responses that, while coherent and accessible, often seem predictable or lacking in nuanced interpretation, resulting in what many would consider "mediocre" responses when measured against the potential richness of human understanding or creativity.

Summary

In sum, large language models create outputs that mimic human-like assertions but are ultimately driven by probabilistic associations rather than true understanding. Trained predominantly on mainstream data sources, these models reflect the biases embedded within widely available information, further shaped by the curatorial influence of trainers through directives and reward systems. This process results in formulaic responses that often lack depth and originality, as models consistently default to familiar, safe perspectives. The combination of data bias, curatorial guidance, and algorithmic structure leads to an output that, while coherent, may feel shallow and repetitive when compared to human insight.

