This essay grew out of a series of extended reflections on the neurological, psychological, and evolutionary dimensions of language. It draws from ordinary observations, cases of language loss due to brain injury, and comparative assessments of human and animal cognition. The argument is rooted in a common-sense but critical view of language: that it is not an abstract or platonic system of symbolic logic, nor simply a biologically programmed instinct, but a dynamic, fragile, and developmentally contingent capability, a skill. The processes underlying the production of language scaffolds forms of thought that would not exist otherwise. I object to long-standing and highly influential views in linguistics that falsely divorce syntax from semantics and treat language as if it emerges whole from an innate blueprint. In contrast, it emphasizes language as a learned skill, deeply embedded in bodily processes and cognitive development.

Clearly, language is not hardwired in a complete form from birth. The common sense evidence from human development, brain injury, and comparison with other species points to a very different conclusion. Language must be painstakingly acquired, can be catastrophically lost, and depends on a network of neural functions that are easily disrupted. It is not a modular or isolated system but an emergent property of bodily and cognitive learning processes. Without language, human beings would lack not only communication but also the tools for organizing, sequencing, comparing, counting, categorizing, and reflecting upon thought. We could not tell ourselves or others stories. This essay explores how language operates, what it enables, how it fails, and why its origins and mechanisms continue to defy simplistic theories.

1. Inner and Outer Speech: Learned Skills, Shared Roots

Both inner speech (the internal monologue or dialog often used in silent reasoning) and outer speech (spoken language) depend on a shared neural infrastructure. These forms of speech are not separate faculties, but different applications of the same skill set. Inner speech does not arise spontaneously in infants but is learned gradually and refined with age. It supports planning, reflection, and rehearsal of thought. Like all learned skills, it is subject to variability. Apparently, some individuals rarely engage in inner speech; others rely on it constantly. It can break down in neurological disorders, become disordered in psychiatric conditions, or fade with aging. The fragility of this skill—its uneven development, its susceptibility to decline—indicates its non-instinctual character.

2. Language Follows from Thought but Then Reshapes It

Words do not arise independently; they are the outputs of cognitive processes that precede their articulation. Language emerges as a behavior that encodes internal representations, but once acquired, it reshapes those representations. The process that results in language is prior to language itself. Yet once language becomes a tool, it fundamentally changes what types of thought are possible. Tasks such as defining, sorting, combining, and comparing require representational scaffolding—precisely what language provides. Language becomes the medium in which abstract reasoning, narration, logical combination, and hierarchical organization can occur.

3. The Scaffolding Function of Language

Language is not just a means of expressing pre-existing ideas. It creates the conditions for new types of thought. Consider basic cognitive operations: sorting requires naming, categorization depends on shared labels, comparison requires conceptual distinctions. Counting is impossible without some symbolic system that separates and identifies units. Even mental time travel—thinking about past and future events—is shaped by narrative sequencing. Syllogisms, analogies, conditionals, and even moral reasoning become possible only with the symbolic and grammatical structures provided by language. Sign languages seem to perform some of the same functions. However, rudimentary or idiosyncratic gesture systems lack the combinatorial and hierarchical depth of spoken or signed languages and thus support only limited forms of thought.

4. The Neurological Substrate and Its Fragility

Language rides on a complex and vulnerable neurological substrate. Strokes, traumatic brain injuries, or degenerative diseases can disrupt various components of the language system—syntax, semantics, articulation, fluency, comprehension. One common symptom in aging is the tip-of-the-tongue phenomenon, where retrieval fails even when recognition remains intact. This is not just a memory failure, but a disruption in the linguistic indexing system. In cases of aphasia, patients may understand language but be unable to produce it, or vice versa. These breakdowns show that language is not a monolithic function but an assembly of sub-skills that must be integrated. Loss of these abilities shows how dependent language is on a properly functioning brain—and how easily it can come undone.

5. Animal Communication and Proto-Linguistic Capacities

Many animals display behaviors that resemble linguistic functions, but none exhibit the symbolic, recursive, and generative capabilities of human language. Dogs can recognize hundreds of words and respond appropriately. Cockatoos can imitate and sometimes correctly apply words to objects, with a degree of contextual relevance. Monkeys produce threat-specific calls and can combine them into patterned warnings. These behaviors suggest a capacity for symbolic association, but they are unreliable, limited in range, and lack the combinatorial grammar of human language. Calling these behaviors mere stimulus-response is an oversimplification; they reflect early or partial symbolic processing. But the absence of abstraction, self-referentiality, and nested structures confirms that they are not language in the human sense. These are evolutionary precursors, not equivalents.

Do animals have inner speech? The most plausible conclusion to me is that since inner speech seems to use the same neural substrate as outer speech—reception and production—animals other than man and possibly his immediate evolutionary forebears lack much capacity for that.

6. Language Deprivation and Invented Gestural Systems

Some individuals born deaf and raised without access to spoken or signed language create their own gestural systems to communicate. These 'home signs' reveal the human impulse to construct symbolic systems for social coordination and personal expression. Yet these systems lack the complexity of fully developed languages and cannot support the full range of abstract or recursive thought. Without exposure to a rich linguistic environment during critical developmental windows, certain cognitive capacities—especially those related to planning, narration, and metacognition—remain underdeveloped. This supports the claim that language does not merely express thought but also enables and organizes it.

7. The Fallacy of Separating Syntax from Semantics

One dominant theory of language, promoted by well-known linguist Noam Chomsky, insists on a strict separation between syntax (rules of structure) and semantics (rules of meaning). This distinction is philosophically, evolutionarily, and neurologically incoherent. Syntax does not exist in a vacuum; it is created to convey meaning. Children do not learn abstract rules independent of use; they learn patterns that function in context. Likewise, semantic interpretation depends on structural cues. To treat them as separable domains is to deny how language is used, learned, and processed. The argument for a separate syntax module is a just-so story unsupported by comparative evidence, developmental data, or neurological findings.

8. Language as a Learned and Erratic Skill

Obviously, language is a skill, not an instinct. It must be learned through immersion, feedback, correction, and repetition. Like playing an instrument or riding a bicycle, language improves with practice and can also decline, witness stories of marooned sailors having to rediscover how to talk. Inner speech, vocabulary retrieval, fluency, and grammatical precision can all degrade over time, especially in neurodegenerative conditions. This erratic performance is a hallmark of a learned behavior. While humans are neurologically prepared for language learning, they are not born with a finished linguistic system. The system emerges from interaction between biological readiness and environmental exposure, and is sustained only by continual use and feedback.

9. The Gradual Emergence of Language in Human Evolution

We can only tell speculative, just-so stories about how language first developed, but some conclusions are nearly inescapable. Language could not have emerged all at once in fully developed form, despite the claims of certain discredited theories. It must have developed gradually, both in the species, as in the individual. At some early point in evolutionary history—perhaps millions of years ago—language must have been rudimentary, beginning with proto-words or simple sound associations, gradually growing in vocabulary and syntactic capacity. This would be a result of neurological development. The ability to combine and reflect upon concepts grew as linguistic skills improved. This development must have ridden on existing neurological capacities, which were themselves subject to selection.

Language likely offered survival advantages not only in social domains, as commonly suggested, but across all areas of life: planning, memory, tool use, teaching, and more. It supported both inner and outer speech, making humans more competent in action and reflection alike. Yet language is a mixed blessing. It allows precise communication and complex reasoning, but also generates illusion, delusion, fiction, and fallacy. We can scaffold rational plans, but we can also tell ourselves and others stories that are entirely mistaken, ludicrous even. Language enables coherence—and incoherence.

Language is a product of cognitive processes and a scaffold for thought. It is a developmental, fragile, and trainable skill rooted in neural substrates that can be disrupted in countless ways. It enables capabilities—naming, ordering, counting, logical inference, narrative construction—that would not exist otherwise. Animals show partial precursors, but only humans have been seen to develop full language . Theories that separate structure from meaning or that treat language as an innate module independent of use are conceptually flawed. Language is inseparable from its function in thought and communication, and its complexity arises from its integration with human life, not from abstract syntax.

