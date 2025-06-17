Author’s Preface

This essay continues an extended inquiry into the entanglement of thought, language, and understanding—particularly in relation to skill acquisition and embodiment. The focus here is the evident mismatch between linguistic description and the learning of perceptual-motor tasks. Drawing on decades of hands-on instructional experience in martial arts, the observations presented reject any neat separation between cognition and movement, or any simple faith in language as a sufficient vehicle for instruction. This reflection is about the persistent difficulty of conveying motion through language, and the epistemological implications of that difficulty.

Introduction: The Elusiveness of Instruction

Much of formal education proceeds on the assumption that knowledge is best conveyed through language. Yet this assumption breaks down when applied to skill domains involving bodily motion. The failure is not incidental—it is structural. Language, even at its most precise, cannot fully specify actions that are complex, fluid, and context-dependent. Riding a bicycle, a classic example, remains virtually unteachable by words alone. But this is not an exception. It is representative of a far broader category of learning tasks.

Philosophers might describe this as a case of underdetermination—words under-specify the phenomena they attempt to describe. In this case, bodily motion, which exists as an integrated perceptual-motor experience, resists clean abstraction into verbal code. Teaching motion through language is less like transmitting a message and more like gesturing toward an invisible pattern that must be enacted to be understood. This essay examines that gap, and the way language may scaffold—but not substitute for—experience.

Discussion

1. Language Is Not Thought, but a Scaffold for Thought

It is a tempting error to conflate language with thought. But language, while essential for structuring and sharing ideas, is not identical to the underlying cognitive or perceptual processes. This is evident in historical delays in conceptual development. Despite untold millennia of linguistic capacity, humans only gradually arrived at abstract concepts such as zero, negative numbers, or algebra. The emergence of these ideas required more than raw observation—they required both a conceptual and symbolic scaffold.

Even today, the articulation of complex notions relies heavily on prior embodied understanding. Language may help build, extend, and refine thoughts, but it does not generate them from nothing. Without prior perceptual or motor familiarity, linguistic explanation often fails to land. This is most obvious in physical domains, but not exclusive to them.

2. The Failure of Linguistic Instruction in Embodied Skill Learning

The teaching of martial arts provides an instructive case study. Decades of teaching experience show that verbal instruction, even when clear, rarely suffices. Students do not reliably replicate movements from verbal description alone. Repetition, demonstration, manual correction, and experiential feedback are all necessary. Even then, results vary widely. The teacher may name requirements, describe angles, or call attention to timing, but execution typically falters without extensive guided practice.

Language can direct attention, but it cannot implant sensation. Students misunderstand, misremember, and misperform—despite correct verbal instruction—because the words are not enough. Conversely, when instructors rely solely on demonstration without language, students often flounder, lacking a scaffold to structure their attempts.

Perhaps motion, once understood, is encoded differently in the nervous system depending on how it was learned—with or without linguistic mediation. This remains speculative, but plausible. Are language-supported learning and observational learning interchangeable modes; each yielding different patterns of understanding and error? One would think that this must be so.

3. Motion Is Not Easily Translated Back into Language

The difficulty of translating motion into language becomes most obvious when one attempts to write about it. Describing how to use a screwdriver, for example, seems simple—until it is attempted in earnest. A seemingly straightforward task quickly balloons into an ambiguous mess. What kind of screw? What orientation? Which muscles are engaged, and at what angle? Each answer invites a further branching of conditions and contingencies.

Even high-quality video, carefully annotated, fails to resolve this problem fully. Viewers miss critical timing, misread spatial orientation, or fail to map what they see onto their own bodily capacities. Only direct experience and correction produce the required coordination and timing. The body must be brought into the understanding—not just the mind.

4. The Limits of Observation Alone

One might suppose that observation alone could suffice, particularly if language fails. But empirical tests suggest otherwise. Go to a martial arts seminar and observe a complex technique multiple times. Prior to experience and correct, most observers cannot repeat what they have seen. Motion does not reliably enter memory in a useful way without practice and correction. Individuals differ greatly in their uptake of course. Language helps, but it is insufficient as a means of explanation.

Some animals show astonishing perceptual-motor skills, look at any tree dwelling animal for instance. There is a video on Youtube showing a chimpanzee executing a jumping spinning backwards kick. Did it learn through language? Whether these are driven by observational learning, innate capacity, or some minimal receptive language-like mapping remains unclear. What is clear is that most humans need more than vision. They need feedback, naming, correction, and repetition.

This does not mean language is essential—but it helps. Language seems to compress, organize, and stabilize perceptions that would otherwise remain fleeting or vague. Even when misleading or approximate, linguistic pointers improve the odds of acquiring a new motion. I speculate that without them, learners are often adrift.

5. The Incoherence of Purely Intellectual Knowledge

Modern education often defaults to abstract, linguistic instruction without experiential grounding. The result is a population that may know ideas in an “intellectual” sense but fails to apply them practically. This gap—between knowing and doing—is particularly visible in skill domains. A student may recite the theory of leverage or torque, yet misuse a wrench. A trainee may pass a test on ergonomics yet lift improperly on the job. Abstract knowledge without embodied reference is inert.

There is no clear solution. But one implication is obvious: verbal instruction, no matter how precise, must be anchored in repeated, embodied experience. Otherwise, it will mislead, misfire, or simply evaporate.

Summary

Teaching physical skill by language alone is a profoundly limited enterprise. Words under-specify movement. Observations are fleeting. Thought is not language, and neither is motion. Instruction that succeeds typically involves an ongoing loop: demonstration, linguistic framing, bodily imitation, feedback, and refinement. Each of these components compensates for the insufficiencies of the others. The process is slow, idiosyncratic, and always inexact.

Even after years of instruction and practice, understanding remains tacit and incomplete. The mind gropes to integrate verbal, visual, and proprioceptive experience, never achieving perfect clarity. Language scaffolds thought; the body must do the rest.

Suggested Readings

While the literature is thin on the precise distinctions between linguistic and a-linguistic skill learning, the following readings touch on related issues in motor learning, embodied cognition, and the philosophy of instruction.

