Author’s Preface

I return to the subject of balance after some months of reflection, prompted by both personal experience and ongoing curiosity. My aim is to understand more clearly what balance is, how it becomes impaired, and how it might be improved. Like many others of my generation (nearly dead), I find balance to be not only a practical concern but also a philosophical one. It is about walking, standing, and recovering—but also about aging, adaptation, and the body's ongoing negotiation with space. This is not a medical analysis or theoretical model. It is a reflection on balance as a lived condition: one that is partly learned, partly lost, and often felt most keenly when it begins to fail.

Introduction

Balance is usually taken for granted—a background capacity that goes unnoticed until it falters. With age, illness, or injury, it moves abruptly to the foreground, becoming a central concern in both functional and existential terms. What once operated silently now demands attention: balance becomes something to monitor, to manage, to recover.

What follows is a reflective exploration of balance as a perceptual-motor skill—something that must be learned, that can be impaired, and that may, with effort, be regained or improved. The discussion draws on anatomy, sensory integration, neural adaptation, physical decline, and the possibilities of rehabilitation. This will be an account of what balance is, how it works, and why it matters.

Discussion

On Balance as a Perceptual-Motor Skill—Part Innate, Part Learned

Balance is not one thing. It is not a discrete function that resides in a specific part of the brain or a particular muscle group. It is a condition maintained through coordinated interaction between multiple sensory and motor systems. It is both learned and inherited, both automatic and trainable. It is implicit in every movement but experienced directly only when disrupted. For much of life, balance operates quietly in the background. But when it begins to fail—whether due to age, injury, or neurological insult—it becomes unmistakably central.

1. Balance as a Perceptual-Motor Skill

Balance is best understood as a perceptual-motor skill, meaning it requires the integration of sensory input and motor output. It is not simply a matter of strength or stability. It is a learned ability to coordinate information from the environment and the body in order to maintain orientation and prevent collapse. Like speaking, walking, or playing an instrument, balance is refined through experience. Infants wobble before they stand. Toddlers fall before they run. Each successful adjustment improves the body’s internal models for predicting and correcting posture.

However, unlike most perceptual-motor skills, balance is continuous. It is not executed and completed, but sustained across time and condition. It requires ongoing calibration. One never “finishes” balancing; one is always balancing.

Balance can be trained, lost, and—critically—retrained. Learning to balance is not something that ends in childhood. After illness, stroke, or injury, the system must often relearn how to interpret sensory input and coordinate movement. This relearning is effortful and often non-intuitive. But it is possible, which confirms that balance, while grounded in innate systems, remains plastic throughout life.

2. Architectural and Neurological Substrates

The neurological foundations of balance are distributed but interdependent. Strong evidence supports the view that the cerebellum plays a central role in integrating motor commands with sensory feedback, correcting for error, and fine-tuning movement. Unlike the primary motor cortex, which sends commands to muscles, the cerebellum monitors those commands in real time and adjusts them to maintain smooth, stable action. It is particularly active in balance tasks, especially those involving dynamic or unstable conditions. Damage to the cerebellum—common in stroke or neurodegenerative disease—often results in ataxia, a loss of coordination that is most evident in tasks requiring postural control.

Other critical structures include the vestibular system, housed in the inner ear, which detects angular and linear acceleration of the head. The vestibular organs—the semicircular canals and otolith organs—send signals to the brainstem about motion and position. These are integrated with visual input from the eyes and proprioceptive signals from joints, muscles, and skin. The brain must reconcile these streams of data to form a unified sense of orientation.

That integration is not trivial. The systems sometimes disagree. For example, in motion sickness, the eyes may perceive stillness while the inner ear detects motion, triggering nausea. This same conflict can emerge in balance disorders, where mismatched input from different systems leads to confusion, instability, and physical discomfort. The body depends on harmonious input across channels; when the harmony is disrupted, the result is not just mechanical instability but perceptual incoherence.

3. The Experience of Balance and Imbalance

When balance fails, it is not merely a physical limitation. It is a felt state. Even minor disturbances produce unease. A momentary loss of equilibrium—a sudden sway, a misstep, a brief sense of tilting—elicits a rapid and involuntary reaction. This reaction is not limited to those with diagnosed conditions. It is universal. All humans are wired to respond with caution and alarm when their spatial orientation is compromised.

At greater levels of dysfunction, balance loss becomes physically and psychologically distressing. Dizziness, vertigo, disorientation, and nausea are not abstract symptoms. They are full-body experiences that can overwhelm attention and function. Many individuals describe vertigo not just as a sensation of spinning, but as a collapse of trust in one’s ability to stand, walk, or even remain upright in space. The intensity of discomfort can rival physical pain, not in its tissue damage but in its capacity to overwhelm and disorganize the self.

This distinguishes balance from most other impairments. One can have limited range of motion or reduced strength without emotional distress. But balance loss triggers a deeper reaction—It is something felt as distinctly unpleasant. There will typically be an immediate fear of falling. It reflects the centrality of balance to our sense of bodily coherence and agency.

4. Decline, Injury, and Rehabilitation

Balance is fragile in part because it depends on so many interrelated systems. It can be degraded by muscular weakness, sensory deficits, joint problems, neurological damage, circulatory conditions, or even medication side effects. Age-related loss of muscle mass and nerve conduction speed, for example, reduces the body’s capacity to make rapid corrections. Peripheral neuropathy limits proprioceptive feedback from the feet. Visual degradation impairs spatial referencing. Vestibular decline—common in older adults—reduces the sensitivity to motion and tilt.

More acute causes include stroke, particularly in the cerebellum or brainstem, Meniere’s disease, which disrupts fluid regulation in the inner ear, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. Each of these can degrade balance through different mechanisms—loss of coordination, signal noise, delayed feedback, or impaired motor response.

Yet in many cases, balance is also rehabilitable. Through physical therapy, task-specific training, and exposure to graded challenges, individuals can improve their ability to maintain stability and reduce fall risk. Improvement does not always mean restoration. Often it means compensation—relying more on vision, or consciously rehearsing movements that were once automatic. But even compensation can enhance function. The nervous system remains adaptive, and the perceptual-motor skill of balance can often be strengthened through effort, even when anatomy has been compromised.

5. Balance as a General Life Skill

Balance is not confined to narrow tasks. It underlies almost every form of mobility: walking, climbing stairs, turning, transitioning from sitting to standing, reaching overhead, walking on uneven terrain, or even turning over in bed. These are not athletic feats—they are daily necessities. Impaired balance threatens independence not because it prevents extraordinary activity, but because it destabilizes the ordinary.

Moreover, balance is context-sensitive. It must adapt to changes in lighting, surface friction, fatigue, multitasking, and spatial constraints. It is not one generalized ability but a collection of situational adaptations: to curbs, slopes, moving crowds, and dark rooms. This contextual dependency underscores its status as a life skill, not a sport-specific or clinical concern.

6. The Uniqueness of Balance as a Coordinated and Felt Skill

Among perceptual-motor abilities, balance is uniquely composite. It draws on an unusually wide range of systems and demands real-time integration. It is continuous, rather than discrete. It is invisible when functioning and intolerable when impaired. And it is felt, not just enacted. Disruptions to balance are embodied events. They register as disorder, as threat, as nausea, as fear—not just as inconvenience.

This felt aspect may explain why balance decline is so distressing. It is not simply the risk of falling. Balance is not merely how we move through space—it is how we locate ourselves in the world.

Distinguishing Static and Dynamic Balance

Although balance is often treated as a unified faculty, there is an important functional and neurological distinction between static balance and dynamic balance. This distinction is not simply one of posture versus movement. It reflects fundamental differences in how the nervous system organizes control, how sensory systems are engaged, and how feedback is processed in each context.

1. Static Balance—Reliance on Sensory Anchoring

Static balance refers to the ability to maintain upright posture without movement—standing still, holding a stance, or pausing during transition. In these conditions, the body relies heavily on sensory anchoring, especially visual and proprioceptive input, to detect sway and make fine postural corrections. The corrections are typically subtle, low-amplitude shifts, often occurring at the ankle (so-called “ankle strategy”) or through small adjustments in the hip and trunk.

In static situations:

· The vestibular system plays a background role unless the head is moving.

· Vision becomes primary—serving as an external horizon and vertical reference.

· Proprioceptive feedback from the soles of the feet, joints, and muscles helps the brain estimate body position and sway.

· Postural tone must be maintained with continuous low-level muscle activation.

When any of these inputs are degraded—by closing the eyes, standing on an unstable surface, or reducing contact area—static balance is challenged sharply. There is little momentum or inertia to “carry” the posture. The body must generate stability through finely tuned, anticipatory muscular control.

2. Dynamic Balance—Use of Momentum, Rhythmic Control, and Motor Planning

Dynamic balance involves maintaining stability while the body is in motion—walking, turning, reaching, transitioning between postures, or responding to perturbations. Here, balance is not about resisting movement, but adapting to it, predicting its effects, and stabilizing while in flux.

Dynamic movement recruits:

· Feedforward control—the brain anticipates the destabilizing effects of an intended movement and adjusts posture in advance.

· Vestibular signals—more strongly engaged, especially with head motion or acceleration.

· Rhythmic and learned motor patterns—like gait cycles, which are stored and practiced over time.

· Mechanical momentum—which provides a stabilizing effect when well-controlled.

Dynamic balance often feels easier because the movement itself provides a structure. Gait, for instance, is cyclical and reinforced by long-established motor programs. The body's motion generates sensory feedback that the nervous system can use to update position estimates in real time.

Moreover, dynamic tasks often rely on gross motor patterns, which are more resilient than the fine corrections required in static stance. In dynamic motion, slight errors are smoothed out by the flow of movement. In static posture, there is no such buffer.

3. Why Static May Be Harder After Injury

After cerebellar stroke or in age-related sensory degradation, static balance often proves more difficult than dynamic movement. This may seem counterintuitive—moving seems more complex than standing still—but the apparent simplicity of stillness is deceptive.

In static conditions:

· There is less sensory variation to recalibrate from. With no change in position, the brain receives relatively monotonous input.

· The vestibular system is underused, especially with the head still.

· Minor deviations are not masked by motion and must be corrected with high precision.

· There is no built-in rhythm, as in gait, to entrain movement or distribute effort.

The postural control system in stillness is operating near threshold: relying on small signals, fine coordination, and internally generated effort. When those internal systems are impaired, standing still becomes an exercise in ambiguity—where am I in space, and how far can I shift before I fall?

In contrast, movement generates richer and more predictable sensory feedback, which the nervous system can exploit. As a result, walking may feel more stable than standing—even when the individual remains vulnerable to sudden turns or unexpected surface changes.

Personal Experience

Almost two years ago, I had a series of strokes due to a blockage from plaque in the vestibular artery, the main one in the cerebellum. At first, I didn’t fully recognize what was happening to me as a stroke—there was a sort of partial recognition that some numbness in an arm should be worrisome—but I didn’t seek medical attention. I took aspirin. Foolish, I guess. I wasn’t thinking clearly; maybe that was an effect of the stroke itself.

Anyway, a few days later, I experienced a more significant episode, but I still didn’t recognize it as a stroke. It was a feeling of extreme dizziness, but I kept on with what I was doing, which was bicycling in the country. A couple of hours later, when I got back to my car, I couldn’t lift the bike onto the car rack. I had my wife do it. But I still thought it was maybe some kind of visual problem or something else. It didn’t really occur to me that it was a stroke. I didn’t tell my wife at first. Silly. Poor judgment. Perhaps it was because of the stroke. Perhaps it was just because I’m occasionally an idiot.

In any case, a few days later, while I was still having intermittent visual problems and dizziness, I had a serious episode and called 911. I ended up in the hospital for a number of days. After coming home, I had a bad fall and returned to the hospital. I think the bad fall was another stroke. The paramedics didn’t think so, the symptoms for a cerebral stroke are atypical, but I stayed in the hospital for probably a month or so. I couldn’t get up—couldn’t get out of bed—for a number of days.

Gradually, gradually, gradually, I returned to being able to walk. I used a walker for months. Eventually I abandoned it. I did some exercises. Eventually I got back on my bicycle. I walked. And now I’d say I’m back to the way I used to be—which is certainly not top-level athletic performance, but I don’t suffer from dizziness very often anymore. It’s very mild now. I don’t think it’s due to recurring strokes—I have no way of knowing, of course—but I think it’s just residual dizziness. Not vertigo—just dizziness.

So I made a recovery. And maybe working at it helped, I suppose, because without the practice, I might not have made the same recovery. I’ll never know, of course. I can’t rewind the tape (for those old enough to remember tape).

Talking About the Felt States

Medical Terminology and the Problem of Vague Descriptors

I’ve never found the term light-headed meaningful. It’s a metaphor used by the medical profession, presented as if its meaning were self-evident. But it isn’t. It’s supposed to describe a certain kind of perceptual-motor disturbance, but it fails to convey any concrete, felt experience. To me, it’s empty language—something that turns up in movies or medical questionnaires, but not in everyday speech. It sounds vaguely clinical, faintly poetic, and ultimately uninformative. I don’t use it, and I doubt many people do outside of medical contexts.

In contrast, dizzy is a term I do use. It’s lay terminology—imprecise but experiential. When balance is disturbed, I say I feel dizzy. Very occasionally, I might say my head is spinning. But I never say I’m light-headed. That’s a phrase I associate with what doctors say, or what they hope to hear from patients to match a diagnostic category. It’s not how all people naturally describe what they feel.

What’s more, medical language surrounding balance problems—terms like light-headedness, vertigo, disequilibrium, or presyncope—is often arranged as if it represents a tidy spectrum of distinct experiences. It does not. These labels are part of an imposed order, not a reflection of how the body actually feels. They assume that people can accurately sort their experience into these predefined bins, when in reality, most people just know that something feels wrong. Feeling is not inherently measurable, although the associated awareness will reflect the severity of the condition.

What is consistent—and urgently real—is that any disturbance of balance, even a mild one, is inherently unpleasant. The body is exquisitely tuned to notice spatial instability. Even a fleeting episode of dizziness brings discomfort. It is never neutral. It is always felt. The unease it produces is immediate and bodily. When more intense, the sensation can progress into full-blown vertigo or nausea, with a severity that rivals physical pain. And that reaction is not just personal—it’s general. All humans are wired to interpret disorientation as threat. Dizziness isn’t just a symptom; it’s a signal.

Balance is not merely a background motor function—it is a condition of bodily coherence. When it falters, even slightly, the reaction is visceral. This is why clinical language often falls short: it tries to describe lived states from the outside, using terminology that assumes shared understanding. We really can do no more than approximate these feelings with words.

Methods to Improve Balance

Improving Balance—Skill, Strength, and Adaptation

Improving balance is a process of retraining the entire system—muscles, nerves, perception, posture—to manage complexity, recover from error, and sustain uprightness under varied and changing conditions. Balance is resilient, but it is not automatic. Even after impairment, it can often be rebuilt, not perfectly, but meaningfully. Almost certainly the restored pathways will be different at the neurological level.

Balance training is not reducible to a checklist of exercises. It involves ongoing engagement with movement, with the body in space, and with the perceptual feedback that allows orientation and correction. What follows are some major principles and strategies through which balance can be improved, step by step, condition by condition.

1. Balance as a Trainable Skill

Balance has both static and dynamic forms, and each must be addressed in training. These, according to some experts, are different in their neurological underpinnings.

Static balance refers to the ability to remain upright and centered while the body is not in motion—standing on one foot, maintaining a stance, or remaining still while reaching. It requires sustained muscle tone and continuous micro-adjustments, particularly in the ankles, hips, and core.

Dynamic balance involves the ability to maintain control and orientation while the body is in motion—walking, pivoting, leaning, recovering from perturbations, or navigating unstable ground. This form of balance must accommodate shifting weight, changing momentum, and unpredictable surfaces.

In practice, the two are inseparable. Most daily activities—getting out of bed, stepping into a bathtub, walking in a crowd—involve rapid alternations between static and dynamic demands. Balance training must therefore target both: not simply standing still, and not simply walking, but the transitions between motion and stillness, between support and instability.

2. The Role of Muscular Strength and Coordination

Muscular strength, especially in the legs, hips, and trunk, is essential for balance. Weak muscles cannot easily generate the corrective forces needed to resist sway, recover from a stumble, or hold posture against gravity. But strength alone is insufficient.

Coordination—the ability to activate the right muscles in the right sequence with the appropriate force—is more central. Coordination governs timing, proportion, and the precision of movement. It allows for anticipatory adjustments before a loss of balance occurs, and for reactive corrections when balance is threatened. Both types of correction—anticipatory and reactive—are crucial. One must lean into a curve before turning. One must brace and shift quickly if footing slips.

Training coordination is more variable than training strength. It requires repetition, variation, and feedback. It is not enough to grow stronger; one must grow more precise.

Exercises that challenge control under load, rather than brute exertion, tend to have the greatest payoff. In older adults and those recovering from neurological injury, it is often the coordination—rather than strength—that is more degraded and more urgently in need of rebuilding.

3. Generalization vs. Specificity

A common misunderstanding in rehabilitation and physical training is the doctrine of specificity: the idea that skills do not transfer, and that one must train exactly the movement one wishes to perform. While this may hold in narrow experimental domains of athletic performance, it fails as a general principle for balance, which is governed by generalizable neural patterns.

The nervous system is built to generalize. That is a key function of our wetware. It extracts structure from experience and applies it to novel but similar conditions. Compare and contrast is not just a way of posing exam questions. This means that balance training in one posture or condition—standing on foam, walking a narrow line, stepping over obstacles—can yield improvements in unrelated tasks like turning while carrying weight or navigating stairs in dim light. The key is variation. We can not duplicate any motion with absolute precision, there is always variability handled by generalization, even from somewhat dissimilar motions.

What matters is that the training be sufficiently challenging and that it expose the nervous system to instability. It is this exposure to potential error, and the body’s effort to avoid or correct it, that drives adaptation. Training must include variation in base of support, head position, visual input, limb movement, and surface type. A person who learns to balance in ten ways may balance better in the eleventh.

4. Progressive Challenge and Sensory Manipulation

Progression is essential. To manage risk, training must begin within safe boundaries—wide stance, visual cues, stable footing, handholds—and gradually move toward more demanding conditions. The point is not to provoke falls but to force the nervous system to adapt to risk. Improvement occurs when the system is challenged just beyond its comfort zone but not so far beyond that it fails entirely.

Progressive variables include:

Base of support : feet together, heel-to-toe, one foot.

Visual input : eyes open, low light, eyes closed.

Surface stability : firm ground, foam, grass, gravel.

Cognitive load : balancing while counting or conversing.

Motion complexity: stepping, reaching, pivoting while maintaining posture.

Removing vision or narrowing the stance often reveals weaknesses otherwise hidden. For example, a person may walk comfortably but struggle to stand still with feet together and eyes closed. Stillness demands higher internal integration. The visual system, which normally dominates spatial orientation, is no longer available. The task shifts to proprioception and vestibular input. This exposes dependencies and opens pathways for retraining.

Sensory manipulation in training is not an abstraction. It mimics real-life challenges: navigating in the dark, standing on a bus, walking in snow, reaching while distracted. These are the environments in which balance must operate—and in which it often fails.

5. Types of Balance-Enhancing Activities

Formal balance training can be highly structured—consisting of step drills, stance holds, or supervised resistance exercises. But much of the most effective balance training takes place in naturalistic, full-body movements that engage multiple systems simultaneously. After base competency is achieved, one can move on:

Dance : Demands continual weight shifting, full-body awareness, rhythmic precision, and reaction to auditory cues.

Tai chi : Trains slow, deliberate transitions, single-leg stability, trunk rotation, and mindful awareness of posture and breath.

Walking on variable surfaces : Grass, sand, gravel, uneven paths—all introduce continuous, unpredictable adjustments.

Stair climbing and hill walking : Engage both strength and dynamic stabilization under vertical load.

Cycling: Requires coordination, continuous micro-adjustments, and spatial navigation—especially useful for dynamic balance recovery.

These activities have the added benefit of engaging attention, promoting psychological confidence, and restoring a sense of physical agency.

Did I mention Parkour, and if not why not?

The objective is not athletic display but functional competence: walking without fear, rising without bracing, navigating space without hesitation. The most advanced goal is not a handstand—it is independence.

For many, returning to ordinary life—walking, cycling, stepping over a curb without looking down—is itself a form of success. For some, these capacities are lost entirely. For others, they are partially recovered. For a few, they are gradually rebuilt through patient training. That training may be slow and unglamorous, but its outcome—dignity, autonomy, and mobility—is no small thing.

A Personal Case—Recovery from Cerebellar Stroke and the Relearning of Balance

1. Initial Misrecognition and Underreaction

The onset of the first stroke was clear and disorienting. There was no subtle sense that something might be wrong—it was evident that something was wrong. The problem was not recognition of symptoms but a failure to fully think through the underlying cause. I did not clearly interpret what was happening as a stroke, although the thought occurred to me. I took aspirin but delayed seeking medical help. That decision may have been shaped in part by impaired judgment from the stroke itself, or simply by faulty inference under stress.

A few days later, while still symptomatic, I had what was likely a more serious stroke—marked by extreme dizziness. Still, I did not identify it as a stroke. I continued with my day, riding through the countryside. Later, when I reached the car, I found I couldn’t lift the bike onto the rack. I had to ask my wife to do it. But even then, I attributed the problem to a possible visual disturbance, not to a neurological event. I didn’t share what was happening, and I didn’t yet take action.

Eventually, with symptoms persisting—dizziness, visual disruption—I experienced another serious episode. This time, I called 911 and was hospitalized.

2. Functional Breakdown and Emergency Response

Hospitalization confirmed the diagnosis: cerebellar stroke, due to blockage in a single artery. The damage had already impaired coordination, postural control, and orientation. Upon discharge, I returned home but soon experienced a major fall—likely another stroke, though the paramedics disagreed. I was hospitalized again, this time for a longer period—around a month. During this period, I could not get out of bed for several days.

The earliest stages of recovery involved assisted movement. I used a wheelchair, and later began assisted walking within the hospital—on level surfaces and stair climbing with handrails. The initial goal was simply to move without collapse. I used a wheelchair, and then a walker in the hospital.

Upon returning home, I began using a walker for stability. I gradually resumed walking outdoors, starting on sidewalks, with increasing independence. At the same time, I began integrating both active and static balance exercises, along with martial arts-based mobility drills I had developed in earlier years. These focused on stance, weight shifting, and coordination—useful for rebuilding spatial awareness and control, maybe a little bit of strength.

3. Rehabilitation and Gradual Return

In the first few months, my walking was a bit unsteady and erratic. I would sometimes lurch unexpectedly, occasionally failing to maintain a straight line. Sudden, unpracticed turns—particularly those made instinctively or without preparation—were especially prone to error. In such moments, I might overbalance or falter. I had to walk more deliberately and concentrate on basic motion that had once been automatic.

Surprisingly, I discovered that static balance was more difficult than dynamic movement. I could walk—albeit unsteadily—but simply standing still without visual reference was often more destabilizing than moving forward. This inverted what I had assumed about postural recovery. Stillness exposed weaknesses more sharply than motion did.

With time, my capacity expanded. I walked farther, over more irregular terrain. I resumed sporadic hill walking, tackling rough trails with elevation. I introduced conditions that would test vestibular and proprioceptive coordination—narrow foot placement, low light, uneven surfaces.

Later still, I returned to bicycle riding. This was a significant threshold. Cycling demanded constant postural readjustment, visual scanning, head movement, and dynamic balance—without the static hold that had been so challenging in the earlier stages. Each successful ride reinforced stability. Coordination that had degraded through neurological insult and disuse began to reform.

4. Insights from Recovery

Recovery was partially but certainly not solely a matter of regaining strength. It was a process of relearning coordination—reconstructing the body's ability to maintain orientation and execute controlled movement. That coordination was not restored symmetrically or predictably. Dynamic balance often returned faster than static control.

Another key insight was the role of risk management in recovery. Progress always involved judgment—deciding when to push forward, when to hold back. Every new challenge—turning without support, walking an uneven path, climbing stairs—came with its own subjective risk calculus. The possibility of falling or injury was ever-present. Some of my earlier caution—especially before the stroke—may have contributed to negative learning, reinforcing reliance on supports even when they were not strictly necessary. That caution had to be gradually undone, though never recklessly.

In time, I moved from clinical routines to more natural forms of training: walking outdoors, performing martial arts drills, riding my bike, climbing hills. These were not just exercises; they were acts of reengagement. Each one challenged the balance system not in isolation, but in context—with variation, feedback, and consequences.

Balance returned, not perfectly, but sufficiently. I am not without symptoms—occasional dizziness remains—but I am ambulatory, more confident, and capable of navigating the world without constant vigilance. What was rebuilt was not the original system, but a functioning equivalent—good enough to walk, turn, climb, and ride again.

