Don’t mistake me for an expert—whatever that means. I call myself a guerrilla epistemologist under the name “Ephektikoi.” I also refer to myself, half-jokingly, as a Cheap Seats Polymath, suggesting I know a little about a lot but from the low-budget seats, not the VIP section where you might find a “real” polymath—it’s a bit of a stretch, I admit. Sometimes I describe myself as a smart-ass, which is accurate, or a cracker barrel philosopher, which feels about right. But again—don’t confuse me with an expert. Maybe I’m somewhere on the spectrum, but I think true expertise probably belongs to those deep in the Asperger’s range—and that’s not me. I’m more of a generalist than a specialist. Not brilliant, but reflective. Like everyone, I’m badly misinformed. Maybe I’m a gadfly? I might be gadding about.

I feel driven, especially now in what may be my final years, to write. I've always written—decades of it—but rarely published, and even more rarely sought publication. Aside from putting things on the Internet, which I suppose counts as a kind of publishing, I’ve mostly kept my writing to myself. Over the past two or three decades, I’ve also become an aggregator—collecting articles I find interesting or potentially significant, reposting parts, linking to them, cross-posting, and adding my own commentary. Lately, that’s been supplemented—though I’m not sure if “improved” is the right word—by ChatGPT, since my typing has deteriorated. I never typed well to begin with, but these days I fumble through three or four typos per paragraph as my coordination declines. Still, I keep at it.

I tend to avoid mainstream sources, finding them broadly propagandistic, though I’m not entirely convinced the alternative voices I follow have it right either. At least they don’t generally seem to be corporate shills for the moneyed interests, though a few might be. On balance, I think they’re less corrupted than mainstream journalists. But in the end, what I write is opinion, and what others write is, more often than not, opinion too. I’ve often said that when opinions differ—when claims conflict and contradict—there’s no way they can all be correct. Sometimes, with enough nuance or qualification, you can reconcile disparate views. But when there are genuine contradictions, not everyone can be right, and there’s no guarantee anyone is. That’s a simple truth to me, and should be to anyone who thinks it through.

Yet despite knowing this, I keep writing and publishing ideas I know can’t all be true. Maybe some of it is. Some people make strong cases, and I find myself persuaded—and being human, I have no choice but to form beliefs, to live within a worldview. It couldn’t be otherwise; it’s a psychological necessity. So, I do have beliefs—some tentative, some deeply held. That doesn’t make them right, but I hold them just the same. I accept some arguments and dismiss others. We all do. How could it be otherwise?