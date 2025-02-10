Abduction and Everyday Reasoning

At some point in my life, I learned about abduction, as described by Charles Sanders Peirce. Some have equated it with hypothesis testing, but I find that understanding too narrow. Abduction belongs to a broader category of everyday reasoning—the way we make sense of the world through common sense, observation, and inference.

Everyday reasoning can be systematic or informal. It may incorporate elements of induction and deduction, but it is rarely concerned with formal fallacies or strict logical structures. Instead, we think things through, sometimes reaching sound conclusions, sometimes inaccurate ones—but the essential point is: we think.

The Mystery of Thought

Thinking itself remains a mystery, much like language, understanding, meaning, and consciousness—each an enigma in its own right. To single out consciousness as the only "hard problem" is far too limiting; in truth, they are all hard problems.

Fundamental Mental Operations

The most fundamental operations of thought include pattern recognition and pattern manipulation, abstraction and generalization, along with their opposites—specification and concretization (rarely used terms, but meaningful nonetheless).

Even more basic than these are the processes of categorization, classification, and cross-classification, which likely serve as underlying mechanisms of pattern-based thinking.

However, not all thinking is reducible to pattern recognition. While patterns play a significant role, thought is not easily mapped onto language, nor is it neatly separable into distinct operations. Mental processes are deeply interwoven, and our descriptions of them—no matter how structured—are merely approximations framed through language.

Formal Methods of Analysis

There are many formal, structured methods of analysis designed to provide guidance and organization, but none are truly algorithmic—they do not function as rigid, step-by-step procedures that guarantee correct conclusions.

The number of formal methods is vast and spans all fields. Many historical methods, though rarely used today, still exist and have influenced modern approaches. Some methods are highly structured, while others serve as frameworks for organizing thought rather than strict analytical systems.

In summary, there are countless methods for structuring analysis, not as algorithms, but as guiding frameworks that pose questions, suggest categories, and provide ways to describe the world. It would be difficult to find a field that has not developed at least some proposed method for analysis.

Beyond formal methods, there are universal ways of thinking—such as abstraction, generalization, categorization, sorting, itemizing, and pattern recognition. These are not formalized analytical techniques, but rather, fundamental cognitive processes. They are simply how we think.

Our Thinking Is Not Algorithmic

It turns out that human thinking is not algorithmic—it operates on an entirely different basis. Perhaps it functions as a neural analog of the statistical word prediction seen in large language models (LLMs). This remains unprovable and unproven, but at the very least, there are points of similarity between how we process information and how LLMs generate responses.

There may be more similarities than we currently recognize, though the differences are just as important. Even in its primitive state, LLM-based AI may appear highly advanced to some. But in reality, human cognition is far more complex, flexible, and capable of true understanding—and as AI research progresses, we will likely surpass current models significantly, provided we avoid self-destruction along the way.

Lines of Evidence and Cumulative Arguments Are Not Algorithmic

Both lines of evidence and cumulative arguments are ill-defined concepts—they do not follow a rigid, algorithmic structure. Cumulative argumentation, in particular, has no strict rules governing how pieces of evidence should be weighed or combined.

We recognize that some evidence supports a hypothesis, while other evidence contradicts it or at the very least fails to support it. But failure to support is not always meaningful—after all, any unrelated evidence fails to support some hypotheses.

For example, there is evidence that people commonly eat ice cream on Sundays—but this has no relevance to the hypothesis of global warming. This is obvious, yet it highlights an important issue: evidence must be relevant to the hypothesis.

But how do we determine relevance? You could say it’s common sense, or that it’s a matter of pragmatics, but these explanations only push the question further. How do we actually define, in words, what makes evidence relevant to a hypothesis? Often, we just know.

And sometimes, we don’t.

On Contradictions in Everyday Reasoning

Contradictions appear in everyday life in different ways. While formal logic discusses contradictions in an abstract manner, real-world contradictions are often practical, experiential, and sometimes subtle. They can be divided into three major types:

Deductive Contradictions – A direct violation of A and not A logic. Physical Impossibilities – A contradiction of reality, time, space, or physical laws. Inductive or Probabilistic Contradictions – A contradiction of expectation or likelihood.

1. Deductive Contradictions (A and Not A)

A deductive contradiction occurs when someone asserts both a statement and its direct negation at the same time and in the same sense.

Everyday Examples:

"I never lie." → Later: "I just told a little lie." The person asserts that they never lie , but then admits to lying, directly contradicting themselves.

"I completely trust John, but I don’t trust him with my money." Trusting someone and not trusting them is a contradiction of definition in this context.

"This contract is both valid and invalid." It cannot be legally valid and not valid at the same time .



These contradictions happen naturally in everyday speech when people are not being careful or when they hold conflicting beliefs without realizing it.

2. Physical Impossibilities (Contradictions with Reality)

These contradictions violate the laws of physics, biology, or reality itself.

Everyday Examples:

"I was in my office working all day, but I also went to the bank during lunch." If they claim they never left the office , yet also went to the bank, that is a physical impossibility unless they had some unknown means of being in two places.

"I ran so fast I traveled back in time." A violation of physical laws , though people might say this figuratively .

"She touched the candle flame but didn’t feel any heat." If the flame is real and burning, this contradicts basic physics unless there is a special condition (e.g., brief contact, calloused skin).



People don’t always recognize physical impossibilities when they exaggerate or when their memories fail to match reality.

3. Inductive or Probabilistic Contradictions (Unlikelihoods)

These contradictions do not violate logic or physics, but they contradict common expectations, experience, or statistical likelihood.

Everyday Examples:

"I’ve never studied math, but I solved a calculus problem on my first try." Not impossible , but highly unlikely given ordinary experience.

"I won the lottery five times in a row." Technically possible , but the probability is so small that it contradicts normal expectations.

"Everyone in this city is friendly, but I got mugged twice this week." A contradiction between a general claim and specific contradictory experience .



These contradictions are where people often argue—because what seems unlikely to one person might seem plausible to another, based on different experiences and assumptions.

Conclusion

Contradictions in everyday life fall into three types:

Deductive Contradictions – Statements that violate A and not A logic. Physical Impossibilities – Violations of reality, space, time, or physics. Probabilistic Contradictions – Statements that are unlikely, even if possible.

People encounter these contradictions daily—in arguments, testimonies, memory failures, and exaggerated claims. Recognizing and resolving them is a key part of rational thought.

Supporting Evidence in Everyday Reasoning

Supporting evidence can take different forms in practical reasoning:

Unequivocal Supporting Evidence – Evidence that directly and indisputably confirms an assertion. Credibility-Lending Evidence – Evidence that makes an assertion more plausible but does not fully confirm it.

1. Unequivocal Supporting Evidence (Direct Confirmation)

This type of evidence directly proves an assertion without ambiguity.

Everyday Examples:

Assertion: "It rained last night." Unequivocal Supporting Evidence: Puddles on the ground, wet sidewalks, and an official weather report confirming rainfall.

Assertion: "Sarah was at the café at noon." Unequivocal Supporting Evidence: A timestamped security camera recording clearly showing Sarah inside the café at noon.

Assertion: "The package arrived today." Unequivocal Supporting Evidence: A delivery confirmation email, a timestamped signature from the recipient, and the package itself in hand.



In these cases, the evidence is direct, clear, and leaves no reasonable doubt about the truth of the assertion.

2. Credibility-Lending Evidence (Partial or Indirect Support)

This type of evidence makes an assertion more likely to be true but does not confirm it definitively.

Everyday Examples:

Assertion: "John went to the gym today." Credibility-Lending Evidence: A friend saw him wearing workout clothes in the morning. He posted a picture of gym equipment on social media. His gym bag is missing from its usual place at home. Why it’s not unequivocal: None of this proves he was at the gym. He could have changed his mind , the photo might be old, or someone else could have moved his gym bag.

Assertion: "Lisa is a responsible person." Credibility-Lending Evidence: She always pays her bills on time. She helps her younger siblings with homework. She has held a steady job for five years. Why it’s not unequivocal: These behaviors suggest responsibility , but they do not define responsibility in totality —one could argue responsibility requires more than just these actions.

Assertion: "The store is open right now." Credibility-Lending Evidence: The store’s website lists its hours as open. Google Maps shows it as "Open." A friend who passed by earlier said the lights were on. Why it’s not unequivocal: The store could have closed unexpectedly, the website might be outdated, or the lights could be on for another reason.



Conclusion

Unequivocal supporting evidence provides direct, indisputable confirmation of an assertion.

Credibility-lending evidence makes something more plausible but does not prove it beyond doubt.

In everyday reasoning, most evidence is not unequivocal—instead, we rely on a combination of credibility-lending evidence to make reasonable judgments.

Mental Operations Involved in Evaluating Supporting Evidence

The process of recognizing supporting evidence, distinguishing unequivocal proof from partial support, and making reasoned judgments involves multiple mental operations, most of which are so automatic that they are rarely questioned or analyzed explicitly.

While it may seem obvious that "this follows from that," the mechanisms behind this type of reasoning are complex, layered, and subconscious.

1. Pattern Recognition & Association

The brain recognizes repeated relationships between causes and effects, between claims and supporting information.

Example: Seeing wet pavement and concluding it rained is based on years of experience observing that rain causes wet pavement .

Operation: Identifying previously learned patterns and linking them to the current situation.

2. Causal Reasoning

Determining whether one thing caused another or is merely correlated .

Example: "Lisa is responsible because she pays bills on time." → This assumes bill-paying is an indicator of responsibility, but it may just be one aspect of it.

Operation: Differentiating between cause-effect relationships and coincidental associations.

3. Categorization & Classification

Assigning supporting evidence to a category —"strong evidence" vs. "weak evidence," "proof" vs. "suggestion."

Example: A security camera recording is classified as "unequivocal proof," while a friend’s testimony is classified as "partial support."

Operation: Sorting and organizing information into conceptual categories.

4. Logical Deduction & Inference

Applying basic if-then structures : If X happened, then Y should follow.

Example: "If John was at the gym, he should have logged in at the front desk."

Operation: Connecting premises to conclusions based on rules of reasoning.

5. Evaluating Reliability of Sources

Assessing whether evidence should be trusted based on experience, credibility, and context .

Example: A weather report is seen as more reliable than a friend’s memory .

Operation: Using heuristics and past experience to judge the reliability of sources.

6. Handling Uncertainty & Probabilistic Thinking

Recognizing that most evidence is partial , not absolute.

Example: "The store is probably open because the website says so, but I won’t be sure until I get there."

Operation: Weighing likelihoods and uncertainties rather than expecting absolute proof.

7. Memory Retrieval & Analogical Thinking

Retrieving similar past experiences to inform the present case.

Example: "Last time I saw wet pavement, it had rained, so it’s likely the same now."

Operation: Drawing analogies between past and present cases.

Conclusion

What seems "obvious" when evaluating evidence is actually the result of multiple subconscious mental operations:

Pattern Recognition – Linking observations with prior experience. Causal Reasoning – Determining cause-effect vs. correlation. Categorization – Classifying evidence into "strong" vs. "weak." Logical Deduction – Applying reasoning rules to connect facts. Source Evaluation – Judging credibility and reliability. Probabilistic Thinking – Handling uncertainty and weighing likelihoods. Memory & Analogy – Drawing from past knowledge to inform reasoning.

These basic but powerful operations allow us to process evidence fluidly, intuitively, and without conscious effort—which is why no one thinks to ask how we do it. The process is so automatic that it only becomes noticeable when contradictions, uncertainties, or failures in reasoning occur.

Analysis and the Role of Lists

One of the fundamental tools I’ve always used in analysis is making lists—itemizing, ordering, sorting, enumerating, refining, and expanding or collapsing hierarchies. At its core, analysis often comes down to structuring information into lists as a way to organize thought.

Lists allow us to break apart and describe the world linguistically, but there are countless ways to do this—no single approach is definitive. When we attempt to enumerate items for completeness, we inevitably fall short, because new categories always emerge. Sometimes, these categories arise spontaneously, through moments of reflection, highlighting one of the fundamental mysteries of thought: the fluid, dynamic nature of how we classify and structure knowledge.

The Limits of Exhaustive Categorization

In some cases, we can create exhaustive lists by combining a small number of clearly defined factors. However, this quickly breaks down due to combinatorial explosion—as the number of factors increases, the number of possible combinations grows exponentially, making completeness unattainable.

Even when we manage to list all possibilities within a limited scope, this assumes that our initial categories are correct—an assumption that itself may be flawed or incomplete.

Evidence and Its Interpretation

Items on a list can serve either descriptive purposes or inference, such as generating hypotheses and testing them against available evidence. But what counts as evidence is always a matter of interpretation—it is never complete, never absolute.

New evidence can be discovered through proper investigation, but even then, it may be misleading, fraudulent, or deliberately hoaxed. Some evidence may be convincing, some may not. And even if evidence appears true, how can we ever be certain? In the end, evidence is always subject to scrutiny, context, and interpretation.

Lines of Evidence and Cumulative Argument

Years ago, I came across the concept of lines of evidence and cumulative argument as a way to structure analysis. More recently, I have revisited and explored it in greater depth. This framework provides a powerful method for reasoning, as it builds support for a conclusion by drawing from multiple, independent sources of evidence.

I have previously written about various considerations related to lines of evidence and cumulative argument, which I will outline below.

Considerations for Lines of Evidence & Cumulative Argument

All evidence must be interpreted – Evidence does not speak for itself; its meaning depends on context and analysis. You never have all the evidence – Any conclusion is drawn from incomplete information. Some evidence may be fraudulent – False or misleading data must be considered as a possibility. Some evidence is manufactured systematically – Evidence can be deliberately created through research, experiment, or controlled observation to explore causality or confirm hypotheses. The provenance of the evidence should be examined – Understanding the origin and transmission of evidence is crucial. Evidence must be assessed for soundness, relevance, and overall worth – Not all evidence is equally valid or meaningful. Some facts are pragmatically determined and widely accepted – Certain facts are nearly universally acknowledged due to their practical reliability. Many areas of knowledge involve interpretation – Beyond basic facts, much of what we "know" is shaped by how we interpret information. Interpretation depends not just on evidence but on worldview – Evidence is filtered through one’s existing understanding of reality. Interpretation is necessarily shaped by what one currently believes, feels, and knows – No interpretation occurs in a vacuum; it is influenced by biases, assumptions, and prior knowledge. It is not possible to interpret evidence without a framework of prior beliefs – Interpretation is inherently contextual and dependent on an individual's cognitive and experiential background. Cumulative arguments lack the strict rigor of deduction but are broadly applicable – They function through the weight of converging evidence, not by absolute logical proof.

Relevant Readings (APA Format)

On Everyday Reasoning & Thought Processes

Gigerenzer, G. (2007). Gut feelings: The intelligence of the unconscious. Viking Press.

Kahneman, D. (2011). Thinking, fast and slow. Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Polya, G. (1954). Mathematics and plausible reasoning. Princeton University Press.

On Evidence and Cumulative Argument in Everyday Life

Schum, D. A. (2001). The evidential foundations of probabilistic reasoning. Northwestern University Press.

Toulmin, S. (1958). The uses of argument. Cambridge University Press.

On Categorization, Lists, and Decision-Making

Lakoff, G. (1987). Women, fire, and dangerous things: What categories reveal about the mind. University of Chicago Press.

Rosch, E. (1978). Principles of categorization. In E. Rosch & B. B. Lloyd (Eds.), Cognition and categorization (pp. 27–48). Lawrence Erlbaum.