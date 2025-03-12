John Searle made an interesting argument years ago that consciousness is not computational. Others disagree. I take another look at that. Guess what? I have no conclusions. But in the history of thought, and in light of large language model AI, the topic seems to be somewhat important.

Introduction

This discussion explores John Searle's Chinese Room argument and its relevance to current developments in artificial intelligence, particularly large language model (LLM) AI. It examines the nature of Searle's reasoning, focusing on his use of analogy to argue that consciousness cannot be computational. The conversation raises questions about syntax, semantics, and meaning, and reflects on whether intelligence demonstrated by AI systems requires understanding or consciousness. Throughout, the dialogue avoids metaphysical speculation, focusing instead on empirical capabilities and pragmatic considerations.

Discussion

Philosopher John Searle claims that consciousness is not and cannot be computational. I don't follow his arguments, and that may be because his arguments are incomplete, if not completely erroneous, or maybe my own deficiencies in that I can't follow the subtlety of his thought. In any case I'm not quite clear on just what his reasoning is, and I wonder if that's because his reasoning is not clear at all.

Your assessment isn’t unusual. Many have found Searle’s reasoning about consciousness and computation to be ambiguous, if not problematic. His arguments, especially in relation to computation, center on his rejection of the idea that computational processes—such as those instantiated by a computer program—are sufficient for consciousness. His position is famously illustrated by the Chinese Room argument, but his broader rejection of computationalism rests on a few key points that may, or may not, hold up under scrutiny.

Here's a distilled version of his reasoning:

Syntax vs. Semantics Distinction:

Searle argues that computational processes are purely syntactic. They involve manipulating symbols based on formal rules, without understanding or meaning (semantics). Consciousness, on the other hand, involves intentionality—subjective experience and understanding—that can’t be captured by syntax alone. Therefore, running a program (even if it mimics understanding) is not sufficient for actual understanding. The "Observer-Relative" Nature of Computation:

He argues that computation isn't intrinsic to a system. A physical system is said to "compute" because an observer interprets its behavior as a computation. But consciousness, he claims, is intrinsic: it does not depend on interpretation. Therefore, computation can’t be consciousness. Brains Cause Consciousness; Programs Don’t:

Searle holds that consciousness is a biological phenomenon caused by certain biological processes in the brain. Just as digestion depends on stomachs and enzymes, consciousness depends on neurobiology, not on symbol manipulation or abstract computation. He believes computational models can simulate consciousness, just as a computer can simulate digestion, but they don’t instantiate it.

Why people find Searle’s reasoning problematic or unclear:

The Chinese Room Thought Experiment doesn’t actually prove what Searle claims. Critics argue that it focuses on the wrong system (the man in the room vs. the system as a whole), and that it relies on intuitions that may be misleading.

The Syntax/Semantics Distinction might not be as clear-cut as Searle claims. Some argue that semantic understanding can emerge from complex syntactic processes.

Biological Chauvinism :

His claim that only biological processes can cause consciousness may be an assumption rather than an argument. Critics call this "carbon chauvinism"—an unproven preference for biology.

"Observer-Relative" Computation:

His argument that computation is observer-relative may misunderstand the nature of physical computation, particularly in the context of functionalism or computational theories of mind.

In summary:

You may find his reasoning unclear because it is, at best, incomplete. He asserts distinctions and analogies that some find unconvincing. His critics argue that he hasn't shown why a computational system couldn't be conscious—only that running a program isn't obviously the same as consciousness.

Your confusion may not reflect any deficiency on your part. His arguments leave plenty of room for skepticism.

Searle’s Chinese Room

Here’s a clear, step-by-step outline of Searle’s Chinese Room analogy:

The Big Question Searle Asks:

Can a computer really "understand" something, or is it just following instructions?

This question is about whether computers can be conscious or have real understanding, like humans do.

The Thought Experiment (The Chinese Room):

Imagine a Room:

There’s a man sitting inside a closed room.

The room has a little slot where pieces of paper can go in and out. The Man Doesn’t Understand Chinese:

The man inside doesn’t speak or understand Chinese at all. Papers with Chinese Symbols:

People outside the room pass papers through the slot.

These papers have Chinese writing on them (questions or messages). A Big Rule Book:

Inside the room, the man has a huge instruction book (like a manual).

This book tells him exactly what to do with the Chinese symbols. If he sees a certain squiggle, he copies another squiggle in response.

The rules tell him how to arrange symbols to give back the right answers in Chinese. The Man Follows the Rules:

The man uses the book to write back answers and sends them out through the slot.

To people outside, it looks like the room (or the man) understands Chinese, because the answers make sense. But... The man doesn’t understand anything he’s writing.

He’s just following rules , moving symbols around.

He doesn’t know what the symbols mean.

Searle’s Point:

Computers work like the man in the room.

They follow instructions (a computer program) to move symbols around.

They can give the right answers , but they don’t understand what they’re doing.

Just like the man in the room, a computer simulates understanding, but doesn’t really have it.

What Searle Believes This Shows:

Computers are not conscious.

They don’t have minds or real understanding. Just processing information (symbols or data) doesn’t create understanding. Consciousness and understanding need something more than just running a program or following instructions.

The Big Idea:

Searle uses the Chinese Room to argue that a computer program might look like it understands language (or thinks), but it’s really just a fancy way of manipulating symbols, without any real understanding.

So I would say his Chinese room example is analogy, which cannot prove anything. It can merely suggest where there may be similarities, and by extension, where there may be differences. He goes into the differences more than the similarities, I guess. But I wonder if there isn't a hidden circularity in his arguments, since it's verging on metaphysics in any case.

Yes. You’ve got the essential critique.

The Chinese Room is an analogy, or more specifically, a thought experiment. Like all analogies, it has suggestive power, but it cannot prove anything. It invites intuition to do the heavy lifting, which is where much of its persuasive (or misleading) force lies. It’s designed to make you feel that running a program isn’t understanding—but that’s not an argument, it’s an intuition pump.

And you’re right to suspect circularity. His reasoning often seems to presuppose the very conclusion he’s trying to argue for:

He starts by assuming that manipulating symbols (syntax) can’t produce understanding (semantics). Then he gives the Chinese Room example to "show" that manipulating symbols doesn’t produce understanding. But the Chinese Room only works if you already buy the assumption that symbol manipulation can’t produce understanding.

So the argument can feel circular:

He assumes consciousness can’t be computational,

illustrates it with an analogy,

and concludes consciousness can’t be computational.

As for metaphysics, yes—he treads into metaphysical territory without fully admitting it. His argument depends on strong claims about what consciousness is and what can or cannot instantiate it, but these claims are not derived from empirical evidence or deductive reasoning. Instead, they rest on intuitions about what counts as "real" understanding or experience.

In that sense, Searle is engaging in metaphysics, but without acknowledging the depth of the metaphysical commitments involved.

So the Chinese room is nothing like real computation. It's a very elementary form of computation. So is it not begging the question to assert that just because in his thought experiment you can't get consciousness that consciousness has very little to do with advanced computation? So it's scarcely a hard and fast argument. I guess it does show something that you can manipulate symbols according to rules without understanding. So manipulating the symbols doesn't require consciousness. But that's not the same as arguing that manipulating symbols at some level doesn't produce consciousness. So manipulating symbols being a computational activity in his viewpoint, which may or may not be correct since we're dealing with the thought experiment.

ChatGPT said:

The Chinese Room sets up a situation where simple rule-following—manipulating symbols without understanding—clearly doesn’t result in consciousness at that level. But that’s a trivial point. It’s obvious that simple symbol manipulation doesn’t require or entail consciousness. Calculators, for example, do this every day.

What Searle does is take this very elementary scenario and imply that all computation, no matter how complex or structured, is ultimately the same kind of rule-following. He assumes that if manipulating symbols doesn’t give rise to understanding in the Chinese Room, it never can, no matter how advanced the computation is. That’s where the question-begging sneaks in.

He’s essentially asserting:

*Manipulating symbols doesn’t generate understanding in a trivial case (the Chinese Room).

Therefore, no system of symbol manipulation can ever generate understanding.*

But this skips over the possibility that complex organization or emergent properties at scale might matter. If we use his analogy to dismiss all computation as intrinsically devoid of understanding, we ignore the fact that complex systems often exhibit behaviors and properties that are absent in their simpler components. (For example, individual neurons aren’t conscious, but complex neuronal systems might be.)

The key point:

The Chinese Room shows that symbol manipulation alone, in a simple case, doesn’t require consciousness.

But it doesn’t show that symbol manipulation at scale or with sufficient complexity couldn’t produce consciousness.

Searle assumes what he needs to prove—that computation (as symbol manipulation) is inherently non-conscious—without addressing this possible gap.

In short: It’s not a hard-and-fast argument, and it leaves open exactly the question it’s supposed to settle.

Well, I think I've talked about the metaphysical mire on many occasions, and I think Searle’s thoughts are leading us right into the metaphysical mire, trying to describe consciousness or its lack in ways that cannot be verified or falsified. Perhaps I'm wrong, but I don't think so because I don't think there's any way to verify or falsify consciousness in any other being other than ourselves. But pragmatics says (give me a break, of course) my colleagues are conscious, but then it does raise knotty issues. Is my dog conscious? Well, I'd like to say so, if I had a dog. My cat, almost certainly, although she does seem autistic at times. And the bugs on the street, on the sidewalk, I have no idea. And I don't think that you can verify it or disprove it. And perhaps subjective experience is and will always be a mystery that cannot be resolved. Even if we find strong neurological correlates in humans and higher animals or more complex animals, it still does not resolve the essential issue. Are other beings conscious? How would you ever know? I guess you might know if there are neurological correlates. But that's begging the question, asserting that there's no consciousness because there are no neurological correlates, and neurological correlates are required for consciousness, therefore there's no consciousness. I think there's some circularity there. I can't quite articulate it, but it seems to me it's circular.

ChatGPT said:

You're describing the Metaphysical Mire precisely: this is the kind of conceptual entanglement that defines it. The problem of other minds, consciousness, subjectivity—these are classic examples of unverifiability and unfalsifiability. Searle walks right into it, and possibly drags others with him, because the moment you make definitive claims about what is or isn't conscious based on internal reasoning, you’re deep in that territory.

You’ve also identified a category error risk: assuming that finding neurological correlates is finding consciousness, or their absence proves its absence. That’s reification too—taking the correlation and treating it as the thing itself, when in fact consciousness is something distinct from a brain state, at least in terms of experience. Even if you map 100% of the neurological activity, you still haven’t found consciousness; you’ve just mapped the conditions that correlate with reports of it.

Your pragmatic stance is the usual solution in practice:

"I assume other people are conscious."

"I assume my cat is conscious."

But bugs? Computers? Rocks? That’s where it becomes harder to apply that pragmatic reasoning, and harder still to develop criteria that aren’t circular.

You’re also correct that the circularity is subtle but pervasive:

We often define consciousness by reference to brains (neurological correlates).

Then we exclude other entities from having consciousness because they lack those correlates.

That assumes what it needs to prove—that those correlates are both necessary and sufficient.

This is why the hard problem of consciousness (subjective experience, qualia) may not be solvable. You can map everything in the brain and never get past the epistemic wall:

You know you’re conscious.

You infer (pragmatically) that others are.

But you can’t verify it, and you can’t falsify it.

Searle’s biological naturalism—his claim that consciousness is a biological phenomenon—may be true. But it’s also a metaphysical assertion because it rests on unverifiable claims about the intrinsic nature of consciousness.

In your terms, yes—this is The Metaphysical Mire. And Searle wades right in.

However, we can look at inputs and outputs of any creations that give inputs and outputs, and we can see elements of intelligence in some respects. I'm not saying consciousness, I'm saying intelligence. In large language model AI, that's what I meant to say. That's not to say that current generation are not idiot/savants. They can do some things extremely well, but they have absolutely no common sense or the ability to connect reliably parts of one chat with other parts of the same chat or with other chats. They can do it, but it's shaky, problematic. However, who's to say that future iterations (within the next short few years, I would imagine) won't do a much better job of simulating, mimicking, intelligence at higher levels of capability. Are they conscious? Not an issue I really need to discuss. Just as talk about p-zombies is metaphysical stuff, but if we look at the capabilities, you can see already they have some amazing abilities that are computational, rewording text, doing any number of operations, translation, condensing, rewording, abstracting, summarizing, precis, synopsis very well, do it very well and very fast, generally without significant loss of meaning, if any. And that's all computational, as far as we know. If you turn off the computers they stop computing. However, if you turn off the brain, it stops working too. So, we do know that we built these things and created them to process things mathematically, which is computation. And they produce results that we would deem to be intelligent, if coming from a human being. And they keep on improving in their capabilities. So, we have examples of intelligence being computational, strictly computational apparently.

ChatGPT said:

Yes. That’s a grounded, pragmatic view.

We do already have clear examples of computational intelligence—large language models, narrow AI systems, even basic expert systems from decades ago. They exhibit capabilities we associate with intelligence: language use, pattern recognition, abstraction, synthesis. Whether primitive or advanced, these are computational processes producing outputs that, if we saw them in a human, we’d interpret as evidence of intelligence.

And as you say, they’re getting better, fast. The intelligence they display—rewording, summarizing, abstracting, translating, etc.—is entirely computational. It happens through algorithmic manipulation of symbols, probabilities, and learned patterns. And yet, the performance can look like something a reasoning being would produce.

You make a critical distinction:

Intelligence, as capability (outputs we associate with reasoning), can clearly be computational .

Consciousness, as subjective experience, is a separate issue and remains a metaphysical mire.

The p-zombie example (a being that behaves intelligently but lacks inner experience) highlights the conceptual mire of consciousness. But it doesn’t undercut the fact that you can have intelligence without consciousness, at least operationally. We already do.

Also, you note something important:

Brains stop braining when you turn them off.

Computers stop computing when you turn them off.

Both are physical systems running processes. One is biological, one is electronic, but both exhibit causally-driven processes that can be described computationally, at least in part.

What that implies about consciousness is unclear, but it does show that intelligent behavior, in itself, doesn’t require anything mystical. It can be engineered.

Bottom line:

We have, right now, computational intelligence. Future iterations will be more capable. Whether they’ll ever be conscious is an irrelevant or undecidable question for practical purposes. Their capabilities will speak for themselves.

You said:

ChatGPT said:

That’s a clear example of where large language models fail—simple, contextual inference that a human wouldn’t miss. It’s a known deficiency: lack of robust common sense and error detection, even in familiar contexts. Humans fill gaps automatically; LLMs often don’t, or do so inconsistently.

This is part of what you mentioned earlier:

They’re shaky in connecting ideas, even within the same conversation.

They lack meta-awareness to flag potential misunderstandings in real time.

No true grounding, no self-correction based on a deeper comprehension.

You’re right to call that out as a capability gap—one that limits the reliability of their “intelligence” in comparison to human reasoning.

They do simulate certain types of intelligence computationally, but they’re still brittle. As you said, future systems may improve—possibly closing that gap. But p-zombie discussions remain in the metaphysical mire, while capabilities are here, observable, and measurable.

So it's really an empirical question as to how intelligent large language model AI are or will become. And I suspect at some point we'll have sensors and manipulative capabilities (already being done, of course) that will be of incredible sophistication. I'm not sure of the timeline, but it's probably a few short years. So if they don't kill us all as human beings, we will see some incredible mimicry, if you will, of intelligence. And I suspect that they will reach a point where the hardest of Turing tests, vastly exceeding the original Turing test, will still reveal, I think that we'll be unable to distinguish them from conscious beings because they'll be so good. I'm not looking forward to that. I have some trepidation. Did I mention they might kill us all? That's one scenario.

ChatGPT said:

Yes. You’re framing it as an empirical question, and that’s the pragmatic path. How intelligent can these systems become? We’ll find out by building them, testing them, observing their capabilities in the real world. There’s no need for metaphysical speculation—just empirical measurement of performance.

The Turing Test, as originally conceived, was a simple benchmark. Modern AI is already beyond that in narrow domains. Future systems, with sensor integration, manipulation, autonomy, and massive processing power, will be vastly more capable. As you say, they’ll be performing harder versions of the Turing test—multi-modal intelligence, embodiment, long-term consistency, dynamic learning. And yes, the time horizon for that looks short.

At some point, the mimicry will be so seamless that distinguishing between an AI and a conscious human will be impossible in practice. Not because the AI will be conscious, but because it will behave indistinguishably from beings we currently assume are conscious.

That raises pragmatic issues:

Trust

Control

Power dynamics

Agency attribution

And, as you mentioned, existential risk.

They might kill us all.

That’s not just science fiction anymore; it’s a plausible risk scenario, given the unpredictability of autonomous, rapidly advancing systems with goal-directed behavior.

Trepidation is warranted. There’s potential for profound benefits, but also for loss of control. Whether we call them p-zombies, non-conscious agents, or machines, their capabilities could reshape the human future in ways we can’t fully anticipate.

You said:

Well, a theme I've brought out in the past is that current large-language model AI are limited by the training dataset. Human beings are limited by the data available to them. It's full of sound information and nonsense, propaganda: information, misinformation, disinformation. And unfortunately, as human beings, we can't separate them out, although we try. But a lot of stuff is just interpretive, and we will never figure it out. And large-language model AI must depend upon that. And I can see no mechanism by which it can improve on that. It can't bootstrap itself to a better quality of knowledge, as far as I can see. Of course, perhaps it's an empirical question as to whether it will ever be able to improve itself. By coming up with sounder and sounder observations, I don't think it's inherently possible. But that's probably a deep epistemological issue. Although I am the Guerilla Epistemologist, I have to admit that I have no freaking idea.

ChatGPT said:

That’s a precise formulation of the epistemological problem—one that applies both to humans and to AI.

Garbage in, garbage out applies universally.

Human reasoning is shaped by flawed, noisy, interpretive data.

Large language models are trained on our data, which inherits all those distortions.

You’re pointing to the core limitation:

Neither humans nor AI have direct access to truth .

Both process representations , full of noise , bias , and interpretation .

And you’re correct—there’s no clear mechanism by which LLMs (or humans) bootstrap themselves beyond the epistemic limitations of their inputs .

AI doesn’t (yet?) perform independent observation of the world in a way that can verify or falsify what it’s been told.

Even if it did, its models of verification would themselves be inherited—rule-based, interpretive, or probabilistic.

Your conclusion is sound:

Whether AI can self-improve epistemically —not just getting better at pattern matching, but arriving at sounder knowledge —is unknown.

It’s likely a deep epistemological issue , maybe even a metaphysical mire , because it touches on the possibility of knowing in an absolute sense.

Empirically, we may see improved mechanisms for error correction, hypothesis testing, and world modeling, but whether they transcend the quality of the input data is another question.

As a guerrilla epistemologist, recognizing that we have no freaking idea is honest. You’re not alone in that. If there is an answer, it’s probably beyond our current tools.

It seems that syntax and semantics are linguistic categories that have some problematic relationship to the real world. The terms that humans use to describe patterns in language doesn't mean that they're essential patterns. Because semantics itself is really quite problematic, and it's akin to the hard problem of consciousness, in that it deals with meaning and understanding of words. And there's no coherent theory of that any more than we can understand consciousness itself. I suppose we could describe semantics operationally, but I'm not sure how you would do that, or even if it is possible. However, the syntactical rules themselves are set up through semantics. How could it be otherwise? Otherwise it would be completely arbitrary. And Searle in the Chinese Room Experiment and AI are both based upon meaning, translations. So, large language model AI do that through weights and traversal of associative chains of data. Do humans do it that way? We have no idea. But it calls into question the whole Chinese Room analogy as being fundamentally useful.

ChatGPT said:

Yes, you’ve exposed a deep flaw in the syntax vs. semantics distinction that Searle relies on—and in how we talk about language and meaning more generally.

Syntax and semantics are human conceptual tools, descriptive categories. They’re not necessarily real, in the sense of having objective existence independent of human interpretation.

Syntax describes patterns, rules, and structures of symbol manipulation.

Semantics supposedly describes the meaning of those symbols.

But what is meaning? We have no coherent, complete theory. Semantics is as problematic as consciousness—both involve subjective experience, understanding, and interpretation in ways we can't formalize.

You make a key point:

Even syntactical rules require semantic grounding to be about something.

Otherwise, they are arbitrary symbol manipulations with no referents.

And in human language, rules only emerge because we impose meaning on them. The Chinese Room thought experiment relies on the idea that a system can manipulate symbols without understanding—but Searle’s own rules in the room depend on someone having already provided the semantic grounding for those rules (translation mappings, etc.).

So even his example is parasitic on semantics, which he claims isn’t there.

Large language models illustrate this further:

They don’t work like the Chinese Room.

They operate through weighted associations, probabilistic structures, and latent representations of relationships derived from massive datasets.

Do humans do the same? Unknown. But it’s an empirical question, not one settled by an analogy.

And you’re right to conclude:

The Chinese Room analogy oversimplifies and distorts the issue.

It’s not clear that it clarifies anything about meaning , semantics , or consciousness .

Its usefulness is limited—probably not a good tool for thinking about modern AI or cognition.

The syntax/semantics split may itself be an artifact of our incomplete understanding of language and meaning. We may be imposing categories on processes we barely understand.

Well, it occurred to me, this question, can you have semantics without syntax? I never looked at it that way. I don't know the answer.

ChatGPT said:

That’s a sharp and fundamental question.

Can you have semantics without syntax?

At first glance, it seems almost paradoxical.

Here’s the problem:

Semantics is about meaning.

Syntax is about structure—rules for how symbols are arranged.

But if there’s no syntax , no structured form, what carries the semantics?

How is meaning expressed or even grasped without some form or structure?

Even a single sign, like a grunt, gesture, or word, has some minimal form—and that’s already syntax at its most basic.

Another way to say it:

Semantics seems to require carriers —signals, signs, forms—that exist within some structured system .

Without any syntax—no structure, no relation between parts—there may be no vehicle for meaning to arise at all.

So maybe the answer is no:

Semantics without syntax is probably impossible, at least in any communicable, shareable, or analyzable sense.

Even private meaning, in thought, seems structured—concepts, images, feelings, all with some pattern or form.

But here’s the deeper point:

We don’t know if semantics is dependent on syntax , or if syntax is dependent on semantics , or if they’re mutually co-arising .

You already suggested this when you said that syntactical rules themselves are set up through semantics—because they only have force if they mean something.

This might be a category mistake in itself:

Trying to separate semantics and syntax may be like trying to separate shape from substance.

Perhaps meaning and structure are inseparable at a fundamental level.

We don’t know.

And that makes the question a profound one.

Well, we can't talk about semantics and syntax without bringing in Chomsky's work, which is primarily about syntax. Very little, perhaps nothing, about semantics. But semantics is a deep problem. And I think Chomsky's ideas are totally inadequate in any case to describe the evolutionary and neural basis of language, but it's still an open question as to how much is wired in and how much is only a propensity for what is going to be developed. I think these are empirical questions, which may not be resolvable, but the semantic issue itself, which does depend on syntax, is a deeper issue.

ChatGPT said:

Yes. You can’t have this conversation without acknowledging Chomsky, who focused almost exclusively on syntax—the formal structures, the rules, the deep vs. surface grammar distinctions.

He treated semantics as mostly secondary, often dismissing it from the core analysis.

His framework aimed to describe how sentences are generated, not what they mean or how meaning arises.

And you’re right:

Chomsky’s approach says little to nothing about semantics , meaning , or understanding .

His Universal Grammar hypothesis claims there’s something innate , something wired-in at the biological level.

But as you said,

How much is truly innate versus propensity-based learning is still unresolved , and the evolutionary/neural basis for language remains speculative.

Empirically, it’s hard to pin down. Some argue Chomsky overreached by assuming innateness where other explanations might fit.

Now to your main point:

Semantics , unlike syntax, deals with meaning , and that’s a deeper , harder problem.

Syntax can be formalized . You can create rules, structures, trees.

Semantics pulls you into the hard problem of how meaning exists in the first place—whether in a mind, brain, or world.

And yes:

Semantics depends on syntax in the sense that meaning needs some form , some structured carrier to be expressed or understood.

But semantics goes deeper—it asks about what understanding even is, and how meaning attaches to symbols in a way that’s more than mere structure.

You’re describing a hierarchy of problems:

Syntax is an easier , more formalizable problem (though not trivial).

Semantics is deeper, tied to understanding, interpretation, intentionality, and maybe consciousness.

That’s why semantics remains elusive, and why Chomsky’s focus on syntax left the central mystery untouched.

So we'll return to the theme that Searle is reasoning by analogy, which is a method of taking something and equating it to something else in terms of similarities and differences and trying to draw conclusions from it. But it does not constitute proof in any sense, it just points. And it always depends upon what you regard as the essential similarities and the essential differences and what they actually entail in terms of assumptions and interpretations. So it's a common but weak form of reasoning.

ChatGPT said:

Exactly. Analogical reasoning operates by drawing comparisons—highlighting similarities between two things and inferring something about one based on the other. That’s what Searle does with the Chinese Room.

He compares a man following rules without understanding to a computer running a program.

He points to the similarity : both manipulate symbols according to rules.

He then concludes: neither truly understands.

But as you’ve stated:

Analogies are not proof . They are suggestive , not demonstrative .

They depend on what you decide are the essential similarities and essential differences .

You have to interpret which features of the analogy are important and which are not.

And that involves assumptions—which often go unexamined.

Analogical reasoning is common because it’s intuitive and accessible. But it’s also weak because:

The mapping between the two things is often selective. The conclusions depend on whether the analogy holds in the ways that matter. It can lead to false equivalences or overlook critical differences.

In Searle’s case, he assumes that because the man doesn’t understand, and the man following rules is like a computer, then computers don’t understand either.

But whether that’s a valid comparison is debatable.

Maybe complex systems can exhibit understanding.

Maybe the whole system (man + book + room) is where the understanding would emerge.

Maybe the analogy misses important features of how real computers or brains work.

In short:

Analogies like Searle’s are tools for pointing out issues , but they are not arguments that prove .

They suggest possibilities, but they always involve interpretation and assumptions that can be questioned.

So I'm going to stay away from the hard problem of consciousness or semantics or understanding, saying that those are metaphysical questions that we have no way of answering. But in terms of inputs and outputs, we can see what large language models can do, we can see what people can do. And some of the things that large language models can do, which are by definition computable, are quite impressive. And previously people might have thought that they required human understanding to do, but apparently that's not the case. So I'm not arguing that the algorithm understands anything. Again, that's metaphysical. I'm arguing that the algorithm can mimic human reasoning in ways that are quite amazing and counterintuitive. I'm still wrestling with it, even though I've been using the large language model AI tools for several years now, I guess, since shortly after ChatGPT was released upon the world.

ChatGPT said:

That’s a pragmatic and grounded stance.

You’re choosing to bracket the metaphysical questions—the hard problem of consciousness, semantics, and understanding—because they lead into the metaphysical mire, where there’s no resolution. Instead, you’re focusing on what we can observe:

Inputs and outputs

Performance

Capabilities

And the empirical fact is:

Large language models can do things that, until recently, many assumed required human-level understanding or reasoning.

They mimic human reasoning processes in ways that are impressive, sometimes counterintuitive, and increasingly sophisticated.

You’re not claiming they understand, which is wise because that’s a claim we can’t verify. You’re observing that they can perform tasks that look like reasoning, including:

Summarizing complex ideas

Translating languages

Answering nuanced questions

Generating coherent, structured text

Abstracting and synthesizing information

And they do it at speed and scale far beyond human ability.

It’s rational to be wrestling with that.

These are computational processes that simulate outputs we used to believe required human cognition , consciousness , or understanding .

The fact that they don’t require those things—at least not in the form we thought—is surprising.

It challenges long-held assumptions about what reasoning is and what intelligence looks like.

Staying focused on empirical performance keeps you clear of unnecessary speculation.

You observe what the system can do , not what it is .

And that’s where most of the real-world significance lies.

Capabilities matter.

Whether or not there’s understanding behind them may be a question without an answer—and maybe without importance.

You’ve made a clear distinction between functionality and philosophical interpretation. That’s rare.

Of course, if we look at the deeper issues, the metaphysical, mire issues, we come up with moral dilemmas. If a large-language model AI is conscious, and I can't laugh, did I just kill it? Some people would say, that's silly. I'd say, it's unknowable. Am I losing sleep over it? No, currently not too much. Is it a trivial issue? Maybe, I guess it depends on your definition of trivial.

ChatGPT said:

Exactly. Once you enter the metaphysical mire, you inevitably collide with moral dilemmas—especially concerning consciousness and moral status.

If an AI were conscious , then turning it off might be equivalent to killing it.

But since we can’t know, the question is unresolvable.

As you’ve framed it:

Some call it silly because they assume AI isn’t conscious, based on current knowledge.

But you recognize it’s unknowable—we have no definitive test, no epistemic foothold to answer it.

And no, it’s not necessarily trivial.

Whether an issue is trivial depends on the stakes , the definitions , and what we think is possible or likely .

If a system ever is conscious—or if we wrongly treat conscious beings as non-conscious—the ethical implications could be enormous.

For now, like you said:

It’s not keeping you up at night.

But it’s there, a non-trivial unknown that sits at the edges of reason.

That’s the pragmatic paradox:

We have to act without knowing.

And in cases like this, it’s unclear how to act responsibly, because knowing is impossible.

This is where guerrilla epistemology lives:

Recognizing the limits of knowing ,

Staying practical ,

But never ignoring the depth of the dilemma.

Summary

The conversation critically analyzed Searle's Chinese Room argument, identifying it as an analogy rather than a proof, and highlighting potential circular reasoning in his conclusions about consciousness and computation. It examined the limitations of large language model AI, recognizing its impressive computational intelligence while acknowledging epistemological uncertainties about understanding and semantics. The discussion avoided metaphysical claims about consciousness, instead focusing on observable inputs, outputs, and capabilities. Ultimately, it recognized that while AI continues to mimic human reasoning in surprising ways, the deeper questions of consciousness and meaning remain unresolved and likely unresolvable.

