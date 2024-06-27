Share this postTucker Carlson Responds to Julian Assange’s Release During Australia Speechephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTucker Carlson Responds to Julian Assange’s Release During Australia Speech Tucker Carlson 2.33Mike ZimmerJun 27, 2024Share this postTucker Carlson Responds to Julian Assange’s Release During Australia Speechephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTucker Carlson Responds to Julian Assange’s Release During Australia SpeechShare this postTucker Carlson Responds to Julian Assange’s Release During Australia Speechephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare