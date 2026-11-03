Given that it is voting day in the U.S. of A. we will seen see if these fears are realized or are overblown. Not that I trust Trump, the Republicans, the Democrats, or the whole U.S. body politic with only a few exceptions. I have recently decided that Chris Hedges can be as full of it as any other commentator. This does not mean I don’t think that Trump is not a psychopathic, and now cognitively challenged, monster; one who is embedded in a system populated by monsters, and with moneyed masters behind the scenes.

I disagree totally on their analysis of the election where Trump and colleagues claimed to be cheated. Having looked at much evidence, I think that this claim of being cheated was right. Given that, I find the Hedge’s and company analysis plain wrong-headed. This from a decades long socialist, moi.

Elections in the U.S. are often corrupt. We don’t need to point fingers at the developing nations, just point them south of the Canadian border. As George Wallace (perhaps no hero himself) said, there is not a dime’s worth of difference between the main parties in the U.S. — Ephektikoi

Note: George Wallace, from his 1968 third-party run: “not a dime’s worth of difference.”