Apr 2, 2026 #Geopolitics #MacroEconomics #Iran

Last night, the President went on live television and delivered an absolute masterclass in the American extortion racket. If you listened closely to the “Epic Fury” address, the cartel said the quiet part out loud: the domestic working class is going to foot the bill, the allies are on their own, and the military-industrial complex has absolutely no exit strategy. Sitting here in Akron raising an 11-month-old, hearing the Commander-in-Chief literally say “we can’t take care of day care” because the government needs to fund another trillion-dollar Middle Eastern meat grinder is the ultimate mask-off moment. They are actively cannibalizing American families to keep the defense contractors paid. And having worn the uniform, watching the empire use “satellite surveillance” as an excuse for failing to actually secure a nuclear site—while simultaneously telling the world to fend for themselves in the Strait of Hormuz—is mathematically sickening. They are profiteering off the oil crisis they created and preparing the public for a WWI-style forever war. This is exactly why the middle powers are building an economic lifeboat. When I pack up my family for our 90-day stretch across Europe later this month, we are flying directly out of a collapsing empire and into a continent that watched this exact speech and realized they need to quarantine the US dollar immediately. Accept the math. The casino is open, the doors are locked, and it is time to secure your own local supply lines. 🌍 The Global Ledger: What was the most terrifying takeaway from the address for you? Drop it in the comments below. We need to document this collapse in real-time. Time Chapters: 0:00 - The Masterclass in Extortion 1:35 - Thing 1: “No Daycare” (The Empire Cannibalizes Us) 3:50 - Thing 2: The “Satellite Surveillance” Nuclear Grift 6:15 - Thing 3: Abandoning the Strait of Hormuz 8:30 - Thing 4: The Ultimate Oil Profiteering Trap 10:45 - Thing 5: The WWI/WWII Forever War Timeline 12:20 - Welcome to the Global Quarantine (Build a Lifeboat) #Geopolitics #MacroEconomics #Iran #WorkingClass #MacroDoom #LargeManAbroad #CostOfLiving #MilitaryIndustrialComplex #SupplyChain #EmpireCollapse #ExtortionRacket #SystemicFailure #ForeverWar #Prepping #GlobalQuarantine