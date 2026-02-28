This is the definitive war of choice. It is the exact type of war that Trump and his movement spent a decade vowing to end. And the potential for destruction is infinite.

Summary by AI

The text argues that President Donald Trump has launched a large-scale regime-change war against Iran in partnership with Israel, fulfilling a long-standing objective associated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American neoconservatives. It portrays the bombing campaign, labeled “Operation Epic Fury,” as expansive and open-ended rather than limited or tactical, targeting not only nuclear facilities but broader Iranian military capabilities and potentially the Iranian government itself.

According to the author, Trump justified the war using familiar claims about Iran—support for terrorism, nuclear ambitions, repression, and past hostage-taking—while invoking rhetoric reminiscent of the “Axis of Evil” language from the George W. Bush era. The piece contends that Trump provided no clear mission statement or exit strategy, instead promising sweeping destruction and acknowledging possible American casualties.

The article frames the war as a betrayal of Trump’s long-standing campaign message opposing regime-change conflicts and neoconservative foreign policy. It highlights prior statements from Trump and his allies criticizing interventionism and contrasts them with the present military action. The author also disputes the claim that Iran refuses to forswear nuclear weapons, asserting that Iranian officials have publicly denied pursuing them.

The consequences of the war are described as unpredictable and potentially destabilizing, including Iranian retaliation and the risk of a regional power vacuum similar to post-2003 Iraq. The text further argues that the war lacks congressional authorization and public justification, characterizing it as a unilateral “war of choice.”

Finally, the piece contends that bipartisan political forces in Washington have historically supported interventionist policies and predicts limited opposition from Democratic leaders. It concludes that the conflict represents a continuation of decades of U.S. military entanglements, with uncertain but potentially severe human and geopolitical costs.