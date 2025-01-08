Trump Flirts with US Expansion Threats Over Canada, Greenland and Panama Canal w/ Joe Lauria
Rachel Blevins and Joe Lauria Jan 08, 2025
Rachel Blevins
Trump Flirts with US Expansion Threats Over Canada, Greenland and Panama Canal w/ Joe Lauria
Trump is less than two weeks away from returning to the White House, and instead of focusing on ways he can serve the American people, he seems to be more focused on U.S. expansion. During a press conference on Tuesday, he said he wouldn’t rule out using military force to seize the Panama Canal or Greenland, as he also shared a map on social media that …
