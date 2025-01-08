Rachel Blevins

Trump Flirts with US Expansion Threats Over Canada, Greenland and Panama Canal w/ Joe Lauria

Trump is less than two weeks away from returning to the White House, and instead of focusing on ways he can serve the American people, he seems to be more focused on U.S. expansion. During a press conference on Tuesday, he said he wouldn’t rule out using military force to seize the Panama Canal or Greenland, as he also shared a map on social media that …