The decision is out – and I couldn’t be more proud to share the news that we won. You can find the Court’s full decision here.

Today, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the January 2024 ruling that the Trudeau government unlawfully invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy. The Court affirmed that the government did not meet the strict legal threshold for using emergency powers – reinforcing that Charter rights must be respected, even when the Prime Minister is embarrassed by protesters.

This is a meaningful victory for the rule of law and for ordinary Canadians, including those whose bank accounts were frozen during the protest. This outcome sends a clear message to future governments: extraordinary powers cannot be used to target peaceful citizens. We will follow up soon with our analysis of what today’s ruling means for Canadians now and in the future.

The government may appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. If they do, we need to be ready.

This victory belongs to all of us. Your support is what allows us to fight for Canadians’ rights and hold the government accountable.

With gratitude and determination,

Joanna Baron | Executive Director

Canadian Constitution Foundation

