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Good day. This is Dimitri Laskaris coming to you for a reason to resist from Kalamata, Greece, on April 29th, 2026.

Two weeks ago, Time Magazine named its 100 most influential people in the world, and that list included none other than Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has been on the job for a little more than 12 months now. The list—you may be interested to know—also included these characters: I’m referring here to Donald Trump, pictured in the lower left-hand corner, and his Secretary of State, Narco Rubio, pictured in the upper right-hand corner. Not only that, it also included this character: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, quite possibly one of the most despised war criminals—perhaps the most despised war criminal—in the world today.

Now, a rational, decent-minded person might ask: Is it really a noble distinction to be added to a list that includes Donald Trump, Narco Rubio, and Benjamin Netanyahu? Well, those who have fallen in love with Mark Carney consider such questions to be offside. These people—and there appear to be a great many of them in Canada today—are not particularly concerned with Carney’s actual record. Know what really gets them excited? Carney’s nickname.

According to the current President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, Carney’s nickname is “the George Clooney of finance.” She also refers to Carney in this blurb that she wrote about Carney for Time Magazine‘s top 100 list: that he is a “rock star central bank governor,” and he’s now turning heads as the Prime Minister of Canada. She goes on to say that, after leading the central bank of his native Canada, Mark became the first non-British governor of the Bank of England and had the courage to highlight the consequences of Brexit for the United Kingdom. If he’s so influential, then why did British voters opt for Brexit? But then she goes on and says, with his famous Tragedy of the Horizon speech in 2015—until I read this, I’d never actually heard of that famous speech—he was also the first central banker to identify the financial stability risks of climate change.

Lagarde omits to mention that, since he became the Prime Minister of Canada, he’s done everything conceivable to gut the already weak rules that we had in place in order to limit—or at least restrain—the growth of Canada’s prodigious carbon emissions.

Lagarde continues: After becoming the Prime Minister of Canada last year, he was the first to conceptualize the breaking point of multilateralism, as we have known it for decades. “I trust he will now reinvent cooperation among the willing for the common good of all.”

Now, what is she talking about when she says, “conceptualize the breaking point of multilateralism, as we have known it for decades”? Well, it seems to me that she’s almost certainly referring to Carney’s now famous—or infamous, depending on your point of view—speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, wherein he pooh-poohed the long-discredited notion of the rules-based order.

Now, other than the millions of Canadians who seem to have fallen head over heels for Mark Carney, just who does Mark Carney influence? Does he influence the Chinese, the Russians, the Iranians? Does he influence the Trump regime? Does he influence Europeans? Does he influence the global South? Frankly, I haven’t seen any evidence at all that he influences any of those persons or constituencies in any meaningful way. Frankly, I just can’t understand why Time Magazine thinks Mark Carney is so damn influential.

Perhaps it has something to do, after all, with that famous speech at the World Economic Forum, which I just mentioned. Certainly, it appears that Christine Lagarde thinks that that’s the heart of his influence. So it behooves us, in that case, to turn to that speech and remind ourselves of what Carney actually had to say in the most important and widely cited part of the speech:

“For middle powers to live the truth. Well, first, it means naming reality. Stop invoking rules-based international order as though it still functions as advertised. Call it what it is: a system of intensifying great power rivalry, where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as coercion. It means acting consistently, applying the same standards to allies and rivals. When middle powers criticize economic intimidation from one direction but stay silent when it comes from another, we are keeping the sign in the window. It means building what we claim to believe in. Rather than waiting for the old order to be restored, it means creating institutions and agreements that function as described. And it means reducing the leverage that enables coercion.”

Now, I’d like to highlight two aspects of this excerpt that you just heard. First, Carney said that the rules-based order is, quote, “a system of intensifying great power rivalry, where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as coercion.” He also said that he believes, henceforth, in applying, quote, “the same standards to allies and rivals,” close quote.

So this brings me to the all-important subject of the criminal war of aggression on Iran. As has been widely acknowledged by international legal scholars, the Trump-Netanyahu war on Iran constitutes a frontal assault on the United Nations Charter. When the U.S. and Israeli regimes began bombing Iran on February 28th of this year—this was for the second time within the past 12 months—there was absolutely no evidence that Iran was on the verge of attacking them. Iran had not attacked either of them since the shooting stopped in the 12-day war—which they provoked, also a war of aggression—in June of last year.

What Iran had said very clearly in the days leading up to this most recent criminal war of aggression on Iran was that, if it was attacked, it was going to retaliate forcefully, as is its right under international law. But it said absolutely nothing—it did absolutely nothing—to lead a rational observer to conclude that Iran intended to initiate hostilities if it was not itself attacked or immediately threatened with attack by these two criminal regimes, which have run roughshod over international law in a multitude of ways on virtually every day of the past year.

Now, not only is the war itself a frontal assault on the United Nations Charter—this war, by the way, as a war of aggression, was deemed by the Nuremberg Trials in the aftermath of the Second World War to be the crime of crimes. No crime is worse than that of starting a war of aggression. So it’s not just the war—which is the crime of crimes—but the way that it has been implemented has itself given rise to a host of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

And, in fact, I myself was on the ground in Iran from March 20th to March 31st. And you can see my extensive reporting about the way in which the war was being conducted: the severe damage that has been done to hospitals, the targeting of schools, the outright murder of 168 schoolchildren and teachers at Minab in the south of Iran, dropping electromagnetic mines on a village where there was no military presence whatsoever, destroying residential apartment buildings, killing in the process scores of civilians. They have now murdered—the Israelis and Americans—thousands of civilians, vastly more (it must be stressed) civilians than the Americans, Israelis, and other vassals of Washington in the region. Iran has killed since this war of aggression began on February 28th.

Now, how did the George Clooney of Finance react when Trump and Netanyahu launched this war of aggression on February 28th? Well, I’m putting up—excuse me—on the screen the statement that was issued on that day by the Prime Minister of Canada’s office. It was a joint statement by Carney and his foreign minister, Anita Anand (who, by the way, is a former law professor), and it reads as follows:

“The Canadian government is closely following Iran-related hostilities throughout the Middle East and urges all Canadians in Iran to shelter in place.

Canada’s position remains clear: The Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East, has one of the world’s worst human rights records, and must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons.”

Every single part of that sentence—which is the key sentence in this statement—is a flagrant lie. It is quite clear, if you look at the civilian deaths and injuries and the civilian displacement caused by Israel and the United States and compare it to the deaths and injuries and the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the displacement caused by Iran, that Iran isn’t even in the same league when it comes to terror. There is absolutely no question to any fair-minded observer—anybody with a functioning brain—that today, and for the longest time, in fact, the principal source of instability and terror in the region of West Asia has been the United States and its rabid Israeli attack dog.

And furthermore, the suggestion that Iran is on the path to achieving nuclear weapons—when we’ve been told for decades that it was on the verge of developing them and they still don’t have them (as Western governments admit, they admit that they don’t currently have nuclear weapons)—we know, as we’ve said many times in this program, that the Supreme Leader, whom they murdered (the Israelis and Americans), had issued a fatwa decades ago prohibiting the development or use of nuclear weapons by the Islamic Republic. All of this is widely known, so Mark Carney here is just lying through his teeth.

He goes on and says, “Canada and international partners have consistently called upon the Iranian regime to end its nuclear program.” Iran has every right to have a nuclear program. Canada has a nuclear program. Why does Canada get to have nuclear reactors for civilian purposes, and Iran doesn’t? It’s not Iran that has allied itself with a genocidal monster like the United States and Israel. Canada has done that. And Canada has helped the United States and Israel to carry out many of their most heinous crimes. So why does Canada get to have a civilian nuclear program, but Iran doesn’t?

And he goes on and says that Iran has not fully dismantled its nuclear program. It ended its support for regional terrorist proxies. No, Mr. Carney, the groups that you call terrorist proxies, in fact, act on their own. They’re allied with Iran. They receive assistance from Iran, but they have a leadership that makes their own decisions. That’s exactly why Israel has been murdering the leadership of all of these groups over and over and over again. And the reason why they exist is to resist Israeli oppression and dispossession of their land. And, finally, by any rational measure, it is Israel which has carried out acts of terror on them. Again, you can look at the civilian deaths caused by Israel and compare them to the civilian deaths caused by these groups. Look at the destruction of civilian infrastructure. Look at the number of people who have been displaced from their homes, the number of children who have been orphaned, the use of torture, and on and on and on. By any rational measure, Israel’s acts of terror are without peer in the entire region of West Asia.

And yet none of that gets any mention in this February 28, 2026, statement by Carney. And the money shot is the second-last sentence of this statement: “Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security.”

This is a wholesale, unqualified endorsement of the Trump-Netanyahu war of aggression. This is the man who said only about four to five weeks earlier in Davos that he was going to apply the same standards to allies and rivals alike. And, furthermore, that he was ready to acknowledge before the entire world that the rules-based order was a fraud and that, really, what it was was a mask for powerful states using the integration of the global economy in order to engage in economic coercion. This is what that man said only five weeks earlier. Here he is on February 28th, endorsing this war unqualifiedly.

Now, the timing of this statement is something we ought to reflect upon, because it’s really, I think, quite telling. This statement was issued on the very day when the war began. And it is, in fact, on this very day when this statement was issued that the United States, using three Tomahawk missiles, destroyed an elementary school complex in Minab, which I mentioned a few minutes ago, murdering 168 children and schoolteachers. And I myself was at Minab. I recorded upon this in detail, inspected the property, spoke to witnesses. It was absolutely clear to me that anybody with any kind of surveillance capabilities would have known readily that this was an elementary school, that it served no military purpose whatsoever, and that striking it in broad daylight on that day was going to result in the deaths and maiming of scores of children and teachers. It was an intentional act—outright murder of children.

This statement you see up on the screen was issued right around the very moment that the United States was carrying out this heinous crime. And the Carney regime—he deserves not to be called a government; it’s a regime from my perspective—he has not uttered a heap of criticism about that heinous atrocity or any other atrocity that the United States and Israel have committed in Iran.

So again, the Carney regime issued the statement on the very first day of the war. So this means there are two possibilities: Either Carney rushed out this statement—he had no prior warning whatsoever—and immediately upon learning of the war of aggression on February 28, hastily assembled a statement while he was (by the way) visiting with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in Mumbai, India. As you can see, that is the city from which this statement was issued on February 28.

So one possibility is that he just—he had no idea the war was coming, and he hastily put out this statement. Now, I think if that is what, in fact, happened, that is strong evidence that this is a reckless Prime Minister who exercises colossally poor judgment, because anybody who understands the region—has even a modicum of understanding of Iran and of its military capabilities, especially after what we saw in the 12-day war last June—would know that this war had the potential to spin out of control and prove to be an utter catastrophe for the entire region. Iran had been warning over and over again that it was going to close the Strait of Hormuz. Carney is the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, somebody who was, you know, a Goldman Sachs bigwig for 13 years. Presumably, he would know the danger that this would pose to the global economy—the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. And did he stop to think for a second: How is the United States going to deal with that if the Iranians actually carry out their threat to retaliate by closing the Strait of Hormuz?

So if he, in fact, rushed out a statement without thinking and deliberating and consulting with experts inside the government—which amounted to a full-blown endorsement of this war of aggression—that, I think, is strong evidence that this man is a reckless person who exercises colossally bad judgment. This had the potential to affect—this unqualified endorsement of this war, which for many reasons one could have foreseen was going to be a catastrophe for the global economy—this had the potential to affect this statement very detrimentally: Canada’s standing in the world, respect for the Canadian government, a belief that Carney’s speech in Davos actually constitutes an attempt towards principled foreign policy. The stakes were enormous. This was not a situation in which the Prime Minister of Canada should have rushed out a statement like this.

Now, the other possibility—and, frankly, I incline towards this view—is that Carney was given a heads-up that this was going to happen, and he had a statement ready to go. He did deliberate internally, and he’s been lying ever since about not having been consulted. As you’re going to see, one of the statements that he puts out a few days later claims that Canada was not consulted by the Trump regime or the Israeli regime. So is he lying about that? I think probably yes. I have great difficulty believing that this man would have put out a statement like this on the very day that the war began without taking the time necessary to reflect and consult internally with his most capable foreign policy advisors, military experts, and so forth about the position that Canada should take. Either way, it is a very, very bad look for our Carney.

Now, I’ve reviewed all the statements issued by the Prime Minister’s office since the beginning of this war two months ago. In that period, the Prime Minister has issued 10 statements about the war on Iran. In every statement, Carney condemns Iran and/or Hezbollah, and he repeatedly accuses them of attacking civilians. He does not accuse the United States in any one of these statements of attacking civilians—not even after they blew up the school in Minab. In only one of those statements—those 10 statements—does Carney even mention Israel? And I’m going to show you that statement now. It is the statement of March 16th. And what he said on that day—this was a joint statement with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Canada—they said:

“We’re gravely concerned by the escalating violence in Lebanon and call for meaningful engagement by Israeli and Lebanese representatives to negotiate a sustainable political solution, blah, blah, blah. Then they say in the third sentence: ‘Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel and the targeting of civilians must cease, and they must disarm. We condemn Hezbollah’s decision to join Iran in hostilities, which further jeopardizes regional peace and security.’”

Now, the casualty figures of the Lebanese Health Ministry—this is part of the national government, which is under the control of people, Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Asalaam, who are actually liked by Western governments, apparently trusted by Western governments—the casualty figures coming out of the Lebanese Health Ministry show that the civilians killed by Israel is a huge multiple—I think it’s 30, 40 times—the number of civilians that Israel says have been killed by Hezbollah attacks. It may actually be in excess of 50 times the number of civilians killed by Israel in Lebanon. And so to point the finger at Hezbollah for attacking civilians but not to condemn Israel’s far worse and deadly attacks—more deadly attacks on civilians—is precisely the opposite of what Davos Mr. Davos had to say about applying the same standards to rivals and allies alike.

Now, he goes on here. This is the one part that is somewhat critical of Israel. This is the second-last paragraph: “A significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict. It must be averted.” It’s not really a criticism. That’s an exhortation. They’re saying—pleading with Israel—please, please don’t launch a large-scale ground offensive because it’s going to have devastating consequences. And then they say, “The humanitarian situation in Lebanon, including ongoing mass displacement, is already deeply alarming.” Notice they don’t say who’s actually causing the displacement—as though it just happened, it fell out of the sky. All of these, you know, a million people are being displaced from their homes in south Lebanon. Well, everybody can see that the reason for the displacement is that Israel is carpet-bombing villages in south Lebanon. Not a word of criticism of that in the speech or in the statement put out by these governments on March 16.

Now, a statement put out by the Prime Minister’s office on March 8 is typical of Carney’s attitude towards this criminal war of aggression. I’ll put this up on the screen quickly. You’ll see, he says, “I spoke with the Prime Minister of Lebanon. And in the third paragraph: ‘The Prime Minister expressed support for the clarity of the decision taken by the government of Lebanon to outlaw Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Prime Minister Carney reiterated his position that Hezbollah must immediately cease its attacks on Israel.’”

He says nothing about Israel ceasing its attacks on Lebanon, which are far more destructive than Hezbollah’s retaliatory attacks. And Carney says that he called for all parties to de-escalate, respect Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity. Again, not a peep of criticism of Israel in this statement and not a peep of criticism for the United States, which has been arming Israel throughout its genocidal war of aggression on the Lebanese people.

Now, in the two months that have elapsed since this criminal war of aggression began, Carney has spoken repeatedly with U.S.-backed tyrants in the region. He spoke with the Jordanian autocrat on March 5. He spoke with the Qatari autocrat on March 9. He spoke with the UAE autocrat on March 3. And he spoke with the Pakistani leader on April 13. None of these individuals has any democratic legitimacy. All of them employ torture to repress their populations. They are extraordinarily corrupt. They are extraordinarily greedy. The UAE elite, in particular, is effectively a Mossad operation. Various members of the Emirati elite have been shown to have been very close to the depraved and notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. These are the people whom Mark Carney turns to in times of a potentially catastrophic war in West Asia.

In every one of his conversations with these brutal, anti-democratic autocrats, he praised and expressed support for the autocrat with whom he was speaking and also condemned Iran. Not once during this period did Mark Carney speak with Iran’s leaders, and there’s no indication that he even attempted to do so. If Carney were truly interested in bringing an end to this catastrophic war, and if he indeed is so influential, why has he done nothing to use that influence to pursue diplomacy with Iran with a view to bringing this war to an end and averting the worst damage conceivable to the global economy—and by extension, to Canada’s economy? He hasn’t even made an attempt to engage in diplomacy with the other side.

Now, when Carney immediately expressed his unequivocal support for this criminal war of aggression on February 28, many international legal scholars, including yours truly, criticized Carney for shitting all over international law. And therefore, on March 3, Carney—because he was under considerable pressure from commentators who were experts in international law to withdraw or at least modify his endorsement of the war of aggression—put out a mealy-mouthed statement on that day, March 3, in which he paid a tiny bit of lip service to international law. And here’s what he said:

He starts by repeating the same nonsense: “Canada has long seen Iran as the principal source of instability and terror in the Middle East. It’s a flagrant lie. The regime and its proxies have murdered hundreds of Canadian civilians and caused untold suffering.”

What hundreds of Canadian civilians is he talking about? And the suffering—even if you assume everything that is said about Iran, even if you assume it’s all true (and it isn’t; much of it is hyperbole, lies)—there are massive omissions in the Western narrative about Iran. There are legitimate criticisms, to be sure. But a lot of it is just fabrication or hyperbole. And even if you assume all of it is true, it still would remain the case that the United States and Israel have caused vastly more suffering to civilians in the region than Iran and all of its allies in the region, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and Ansarullah, have done collectively.

Carney, of course, is completely unwilling to acknowledge the most obvious reality on the ground.

Now, he goes on and says in this March 3 statement: “Despite more than two decades of negotiation and diplomatic efforts, Iran has not dismantled its nuclear program.” It is under no obligation to do so, Mr. Carney—any more than Canada is under an obligation to dismantle its nuclear program. And it also has a right to enrich for peaceful purposes, which is something that Carney objects to in this statement as well, in the second sentence.

And he goes on and says, “Canada stands with the Iranian people and their long and courageous struggle against the regime’s oppressive rule.” Really, Mr. Carney? Is that why you’re supporting two genocidal monsters who are massacring thousands of civilians, including schoolchildren in Iran? That’s how you support the Iranian people? And then he says, “Which is why we support efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” blah, blah, blah.

And then the line that I think is most interesting—which I’ve highlighted here in orange—fourth paragraph: “We take this position with regret, because the current conflict is another example of the failure of the international order.” So you are going to side with the genocidal monsters who are mass-murdering civilians in Iran because the international order is failing to stop them? Does that oblige you to actually take their side and to spread the propaganda that they’re using to justify this war of aggression? And who gives a damn about your feelings of regret? The fact of the matter is that the Canadian government has and continues to give unqualified support to the United States and Israel for this monstrous war.

And then he complains in that same paragraph—I’ve highlighted this in orange as well—”And now the United States and Israel have acted without engaging the United Nations or consulting with allies, including Canada.” So either he’s lying, and before he put out that statement on February 28, he knew the war was going to be started—he had been told by the United States that it was going to happen, and he had a statement ready to go—or if he’s telling the truth, it means that on February 28, when this war began, this reckless lunatic put out a statement expressing unqualified support for this insane war, which was likely going to do severe damage to the global economy, without taking the time to actually think about the implications of what he was saying. In which case, he is a reckless dunce, Mr. George Clooney of Finance.

Now, what emerges from a review of Carney’s statements on the Iran war is that his Davos speech was an unmitigated fraud. There’s no other rational conclusion that you can draw. So, for example, as I mentioned, Carney criticized the use of economic coercion by powerful states in his Davos speech. But that’s exactly what the U.S. is doing now with its illegal blockade on Iran’s ports, which, by the way, constitute a violation of the ceasefire because they’re an act of war. And why hasn’t Mark Carney—if he’s opposed to powerful states, great powers, using the integrated economy of the world to engage in economic coercion—why hasn’t he said anything critical about the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports, which Trump is being quite clear (and his surrogates in the Trump regime) that the purpose of the blockade is to do severe damage to the Iranian economy, which is undoubtedly going to cause more suffering to the civilian population if the blockade actually works? None of this has provoked even a modicum of criticism from Mr. Davos.

And again, he said in that speech that he opposed economic coercion, but not a word has emerged from his mouth of a critical nature about Donald Trump’s imposition of a blockade on Cuba, which is causing enormous suffering to the innocent people of Cuba, or his use of a blockade on Venezuela, which was followed up with his Trump regime’s kidnapping of the president of a sovereign state in plain violation of international law. All of that doesn’t merit a peep of criticism from the perspective of Mark Carney, the man who said he opposed economic coercion and was intent on applying the same standards to allies and rivals alike.

But the worst part of this story is not that Mark Carney is a fraud. In my view, the worst part is that he is stunningly incompetent. This war, which Mark Carney has supported from day one, is on the verge of causing a global economic catastrophe. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has drastically reduced the supply of oil, gas, and other essential commodities. Two world markets—those commodities include aluminum, helium, plastics, urea for fertilizer, and many more essential products. It was entirely foreseeable that Iran would retaliate by closing the Strait of Hormuz because Iran said that it was going to close the Strait of Hormuz and said this repeatedly in the months leading up to this criminal war of aggression.

Again, you would think that somebody who served—who worked for 13 years on Wall Street, has a degree in economics from Harvard, and was the governor of the Bank of Canada and then the first non-Brit to be the governor of the Bank of England—you would think that this man would have foreseen the damage that would be done to the global economy by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. And despite that, all of the evidence that this was going to be a catastrophe, this man came out with guns blazing on February 28th to offer his unqualified endorsement of this insane war of aggression.

The press is reporting now that Trump has told his inner circle to prepare for a long blockade of Iranian ports. That means, if, in fact, the Donald carries out that threat, that the Strait of Hormuz is going to be closed for weeks and quite possibly for months to come. The price of oil and gas has already resumed its rapid upward trajectory. There are shortages being reported in the world. We’re entering the growing season. The price of fertilizer has shot up enormously. It does indeed look as though Trump and Netanyahu, with the full endorsement of Canada’s Prime Minister, are going to drive the global economy off of a cliff.

I say that one can hardly imagine a worse blunder than Mark Carney’s endorsement of this war on February 28th and all his subsequent endorsements—explicit and implicit—of both the war and the narrative underlying this criminal war of aggression. In other words, Mark Carney chose to support a crime that even a person of minimal understanding of global affairs and the structure of the global economy could have foreseen would do severe damage to the great detriment of billions of people around the world.

And yet no one—no one in the corporate media in Canada or internationally—is calling Carney out for this colossal blunder, for Carney’s stunning stupidity, and for his appalling lack of judgment. Endorsing the Trump-Netanyahu regime’s war of aggression on Iran is so egregious an error that, in a sane world, it would merit Carney’s resignation from the office of Prime Minister. And if this war ends up destroying the global economy, which now seems inevitable, then Mark Carney should indeed resign. And that’s certainly what he would do if he had any honor whatsoever. But clearly, this charlatan has no intention of resigning, nor is he likely to be pressured to resign by any of the Carney-sicko fans in the corporate media.

So far, I’ve talked only about Carney’s support for the criminal war of aggression on Iran, but there’s so much more to be said about his appalling record. And I’m going to, in the interest of time, limit myself to some of the more lamentable aspects of this man’s extensive record.

Let’s go back to where it all began, shall we? Goldman Sachs. Carney joined Goldman Sachs in 1990 and worked there for 13 years. While at Goldman, Carney worked in their Boston, London, New York City, Tokyo, and Toronto offices. He gradually rose through the ranks, becoming co-head of sovereign risk, executive director for emerging debt capital markets, and managing director for investment banking. He was involved in Goldman’s work with the 1998 Russian financial crisis, although it’s unclear exactly what role he played in that sordid affair.

While Carney was at Goldman Sachs, I myself was working on Wall Street, both in the New York offices and the Paris offices of the Wall Street law firm Sullivan & Cromwell. As pretty much everyone on Wall Street knows, Goldman Sachs and Sullivan & Cromwell have a very close relationship stretching back decades. At Sullivan & Cromwell, I was an associate in the banking and securities department. And in that capacity, I worked on probably in excess of 20 large, complex transactions in which Goldman Sachs played a key role. There simply is no client of Sullivan & Cromwell which is more important than Goldman Sachs is.

In the course of my work on those many Goldman Sachs transactions—or transactions involving Goldman Sachs—I worked directly with a number of associates and partners at the firm. Back in those days, Goldman was a partnership, not a public company. But I never heard of Mark Carney at my time at Sullivan & Cromwell. I certainly didn’t cross paths with him. Now, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t doing good things at Goldman Sachs. It’s a very large organization. It was then; it’s even larger now. So it’s entirely possible that he was making quite a splash with the leadership of the organization and that I simply never heard of him, nonetheless.

Now, it was during the great financial crisis back in 2008 and 2009 that journalist Matt Taibbi, who was then with Rolling Stone Magazine, coined the famous phrase “Vampire Squid” to describe Goldman Sachs. And this is an article authored by Taibbi and published in Rolling Stone on April 5, 2010. You’ll see the title there: The Great American Bubble Machine. And in the first paragraph, Taibbi wrote: “The first thing you need to know about Goldman Sachs is that it’s everywhere. The world’s most powerful investment bank is a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money. In fact, the history of the recent financial crisis—which doubles as a history of the rapid decline and fall of the suddenly swindled, dry American empire—reads like a who’s who of Goldman Sachs graduates.”

2003: Carney left Goldman Sachs to join the Bank of Canada as a Deputy Governor. One year later, he was recruited to the Department of Finance, Canada, as Senior Associate Deputy Minister, beginning on November 15, 2004. As I mentioned, Carney became Bank of Canada Governor in 2008, as the great financial crisis was beginning. He was appointed to that role by the Conservative government of Stephen Harper, one of the least popular prime ministers of recent memory. For some reason, Harper chose Carney over Paul Jenkins, the Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, who had been considered the frontrunner to succeed the departing Bank of Canada Governor David Dodge.

Carney’s great claim to fame is that he managed to steer Canada through the great financial crisis without having to bail out Canadian banks. But as Canadian venture capitalist Mark McQueen explained in an article last year, that claim is a myth. Here, McQueen writes: “There are plenty of reasons why the Liberal Party might find Mark Carney to be their perfect post-Trudeau-era candidate, but the rationale cannot include fairy tales about how well the Canadian banking system performed during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. I wouldn’t dare take us back to that gut-wrenching period if Winnipeg Free Press columnist Dan Lett had inflamed this pitch right over the plate.”

Although politicians and economists still debate Carney’s specific contributions, it’s hard to dispute the fact that Canada came out of that crisis as the only G7 country that did not have to bail out a chartered bank. By the way, what I’m about to show you is something that I’ve known from the very time in question because, at that particular point in time, I had moved from Wall Street, and I was a securities class-action litigator in Canada. We had the largest portfolio of cases against public companies alleging securities fraud. In fact, we did the very first—both in Canada and the United States—our firm did the very first securities class action, this back in 2006, before we knew we were in a great financial crisis, against a subprime mortgage lender that was operating in the United States but had gone public on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

I was watching very carefully, bringing to bear my expertise that I accumulated during my time as a capital markets lawyer in New York, about the events unfolding in Canada’s capital markets and the financial industry. What McQueen writes here—what I’m going to show you—was something that I understood at the time, and so did many others who were working in the industry. But the majority of the Canadian population has been fed a totally different mythology.

This is what McQueen then goes on to explain: “Normally, banks would trade such things between themselves.” He’s talking here about these complex financial products and other institutional investors, but the great financial crisis meant that the market would essentially have no bid. There was no one to sell it to at anything resembling even an unfair price. This drove down the value of the assets that every bank already owned, if they weren’t already impaired due to the underlying weakness of the issuer in question. Banks could hand over a government bond and get back cash, but they also had the choice of utilizing the Fed for liquidity, using far less credit-worthy paper than a U.S. government T-bill. The five largest Canadian banks tapped the Fed—the Federal Reserve in the United States—for financing to the tune of $111 billion via their U.S. divisions. If that government cash hadn’t been available, three of the five Canadian banks would have had to raise as much or more in additional capital than was represented by their public market caps at the time—circa March 2009, at which point Carney was the governor of the Bank of Canada.

In other words, my friends, to boil this down to simple vernacular: The Fed saved Mark Carney’s ass. That’s essentially what happened, but it doesn’t stop there. As McQueen goes on to explain, the actual size of the Canadian bank bailout was not $111 billion. That’s what the Fed lent to these desperate banks. It was actually $186 billion. The other $75 billion came from an unusual asset-swap program set up by the ultra-right-wing Harper government in Canada at the time. So, $186 billion bailout for Canada’s supposedly pristine, stellar banks in Canada’s supposedly wonderfully managed financial system.

Carney never tires of reminding us of this masterful performance he claims to have given during the great financial crisis, but I hope you will have understood by now that it’s a rancid pile of bullshit.

Now, fast-forward to late 2024. A 2025 approach: Then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was deeply unpopular. The Liberal brain trust was worried that the Liberals would get annihilated in the next election if Trudeau didn’t step down. So, under intense pressure, Trudeau mercifully resigned after a decade in power in late 2024. And the person who arguably did more to push Trudeau out of leadership than anyone else was his deputy prime minister and finance minister, Chrystia Freeland.

When the arrogant Trudeau finally resigned, Freeland was the presumptive frontrunner to replace Trudeau, but that didn’t sit too well with the oligarchs who controlled the Liberal Party. First, although Freeland was—and remains—a wild-eyed neocon in the realm of foreign policy (which suits the Canadian oligarchy just fine), she was a little bit too progressive for their taste when it came to domestic policy. For example, in 2024, when she was finance minister under Trudeau, Freeland proposed a modest, tepid increase—an effective increase—in the capital gains tax. And this caused the oligarchy to become apoplectic because they have so much money tied up in stocks and benefit enormously from paying a much lower rate of income tax on capital gains than they do on income.

Now, if anything, the rate of taxation on capital gains should be higher than the rate of taxation on income because capital gains can be earned passively. Whereas income, you have to sweat—generally speaking—in order to make an income. With capital gains, you can just sit on your ass in the comfort of your office, drinking champagne and watching the markets rise inexorably as they have done for the last 18 years in rather an extraordinary fashion. So this was a big no-no for the Liberal government to propose even a very modest increase in the effective capital gains tax.

So, given that fact and given also this tendency that Chrystia Freeland had to grimace and fidget about and look with scorn upon any reporter who happened to ask her something other than a total softball question, I think the oligarchy was a bit concerned that she was a rather unappealing human being—which, in fact, she is—and that ultimately this would become very apparent in the course of a leadership contest in which the spotlight would be on her, and even more apparent in the course of a general election if she were the leader of the federal Liberal Party.

This is speculation on my part, but I, too, think this had something to do with it. At the end of the day, though, I think it was primarily driven by the substantive policies that Freeland and Carney were likely to favor, with Carney being significantly more neoliberal even than Chrystia Freeland.

So what happened? The oligarchy parachuted Mark Carney into the race. They decided—the Liberal brain trust—that this was the best way to rescue the situation for the Liberal Party in the next election. And in the two-month leadership race—it was only two months long—the George Clooney of finance raised a whopping (that’s the way a major Canadian news outlet, the Canadian Press, described it) a whopping $4.5 million for the leadership bid. That may not seem like much by the standards of Democratic nomination contests for the presidency or Republican nomination contests for the presidency, but in Canada, that’s a lot of dough. And by contrast, the hapless Chrystia Freeland only managed to raise about $750,000—one-sixth of the amount raised by Carney.

So once Carney was parachuted into the leadership contest, the money began to flow quite freely—and excuse the pun—liberally from the pockets of the affluent in Canada into the coffers of Carney’s leadership bid. So in March of last year, after winning the leadership contest by a country mile, Carney became Canada’s 24th Prime Minister without ever having won an election.

Since Carney became Canada’s Prime Minister last year, his record has been, from my perspective, utterly abysmal, quite apart from his position on the Iran war and his fraudulent speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

First, there’s military spending. Promptly upon ascending to the Prime Minister’s office, Carney capitulated to Donald Trump’s demands to raise military spending to the stratospheric level of 5% of GDP. And, furthermore, he did this with virtually no public debate whatsoever. This is quite possibly—from a fiscal perspective, from a perspective of, you know, social programs—this is quite possibly going to prove to be the most consequential decision of Mark Carney’s tenure as the Prime Minister of Canada, however long it may endure, because this is going to require the government—the federal government—to shift massive amounts of money away from social programs and the kinds of things that make the lives of ordinary Canadians better and into the military-industrial complex.

And yet, there was almost no public debate. If this issue—given the magnitude, the importance of the decision—had been dealt with in a responsible manner, what would have happened is that Mark Carney would have commissioned a study (you know, done by experts in a variety of fields) about whether this was necessary, and if so—or arguably necessary—5% of GDP. And if so, what the impacts were going to be fiscally on Canada, and what sacrifices were going to have to be made. And their study or studies would then have been published. The public would have had enough time to digest the information and discuss the information. There would have even been public consultations. Members of the public would have had an opportunity—either online or in-person hearings conducted around the country—to weigh in on whether they thought this was a good idea. And then, after all of that—a process which would have taken months, if it was done properly—there would have been a robust debate in Parliament that would have gone on for at least several days, if not weeks.

After all of that, but there was none of that. All of this was done as rapidly and as mindlessly as possible. And it was quite intentionally done that way, in my view, because Mark Carney knew full well that if people understood the sacrifices that they were going to have to make in order for Canada to devote 5% of GDP to military spending year after year, they would have been screaming bloody murder, and he never would have had their acquiescence to his capitulation to Donald Trump—which is effectively what happened here.

And I don’t think it was just about capitulating to Donald Trump. I think that, you know, Carney is, in fact, a neocon himself. He, in many ways, agrees with Donald Trump. He has a similar view of the world to Donald Trump. He happens to look a lot better and behave in a much more statesman-like manner. His decorum is far superior to that of Donald Trump. So from a perspective of style, yes, he’s the George Clooney of finance. But if you look at his substantive policies, they’re really not that different from the policies of Donald Trump.

Now, I just want to point out, before I leave the subject of this ruinous military spending, that Rabble published an article a few days ago—this was on April 10th—in which it pointed out that Carney is effectively slashing federal health spending in order to fund the drastic increase in military spending. And I’m going to put a link to this article—this very informative article—in the description of this video. So anybody who wants to know about the sneaky, slimy ways in which Mark Carney is going about effectively slashing healthcare spending can inform themselves by reading that article.

Now, quite apart from the insane increase in military spending, Mark Carney’s government has been allowing weapons to continue to flow to Israel as it conducts its ongoing genocide in Gaza and its wars of aggression across the region of West Asia. And here you can see up on the screen the cover of a report issued late last year—in November of 2025—by Arms Embargo Now, exposing how Canadian weapons are flowing to Israel on Mark Carney’s watch while Israel is carrying out a genocide in wars of aggression through a loophole—namely, the United States. The weapons or weapons components go to the United States, and then they are passed on to Israel. All of this is a matter of public record now, but there’s no indication that Mark Carney—Mr. “I’m going to apply the same standards to rivals and allies alike”—there’s no indication that he has put a stop to this unconscionable and, frankly, illegal practice of arming a genocidal state.

Third, there’s the whole question of Carney flushing more billions down the toilet—the proxy-war toilet in Ukraine. If you read Carney’s public statements over the past year, this failed war—this proxy war in Ukraine, which has effectively destroyed the country and cost Canada now in the range of $25 billion—he has continued to pour money into it and has devoted probably more time to the Ukraine war than any other foreign policy issue, just judging by his public statements and his calendar.

Now, a third way in which Carney has done a disservice to Canadians is he’s created this new thing called the Canada Strong Sovereign Wealth Fund. This was announced just a few days ago. Now, this sounds pretty damn good on the surface, but you need to read the fine print here, folks. This is the statement from the Department of Finance: “The background: The government is launching Canada’s first national sovereign wealth fund, the Canada Strong Fund. So these language—they pick these catchphrases to appeal to our vanity. Oh, Canada Strong—we’re Canadians; we’re a country that’s great; it’s the greatest country in the world, right? It’s all about massaging, stroking our ego so that we won’t see what’s really going on here.”

And then it goes on and says: “The background: a clear mission designed to give all Canadians a direct stake in the Build Canada agenda. It is a government of Canada fund, but more importantly, a fund that belongs to all Canadians. The fund will invest in strategic Canadian projects and companies alongside other investors with a clear objective to achieve commercial returns to build the wealth of Canada.”

And then it says that they’re going to put in initially $25 billion over three years. When you plop that onto the military spending, they’re going to have to make some hefty sacrifices to fund this—the creation of this thing, this Canada Strong Fund, and the rapid buildup in military expenditures—something that doesn’t get talked about all in this backgrounder.

And it goes on and says: “This statement from the Department of Finance: Leading Canadian companies will help build our energy, transportation, and telecommunications infrastructure—future economy. Canadians should also have a stake.”

So let me try to, you know, break this down for you in simple terms: What’s going on here? What’s going on here is that Canada is going to take massive amounts of taxpayer money and is going to invest it in corporations—for-profit corporations that are controlled by capitalists over whom Canada has no effective control. And I would say that if you actually are determined to strengthen Canada, then what you should do is you should acquire outright—or at least a controlling stake—in any projects that are of strategic interest in the country. If they’re that important, they have strategic importance to the future of Canada, then the people of Canada should have control over how that project is constructed, how it is used, how it is financed, and they should ensure that it is run in such a way as to protect the national interest.

But instead, what we’re going to be doing is we’re just going to be one investor amongst many other investors, and a bunch of greedy capitalists are going to take our taxpayer money and use it to enrich themselves and oftentimes in ways that are going to be contrary to the interests of Canadians. I assure you that’s what’s going on here.

Now, this is by no means an exhaustive list of all the things that Canadians could rightfully complain about in the record of Prime Minister Mark Carney. In the interest of time, I’m going to limit myself only to highlighting those few, but I think critically important, points.

And I just want to conclude by saying that the most nauseating part about this whole Mark Carney love affair is that we’ve been here before. Frankly, I’m old enough to remember how Canadians swooned over another telegenic, handsome Liberal Prime Minister: none other than Trudeau himself. This was an article published in November 2015. I actually ran in the election in the fall of 2015 in the riding of London West for the Green Party of Canada. I lost, but because I was running in that election, I was paying careful attention. Every day, I had to explain to voters why they should vote for the Green Party instead of Trudeau. And what I told them—which I think turned out to be absolutely true—is that Trudeau was a full progressive. He was actually aligned with the wealthy. He was aligned with the military-industrial complex. He would pursue an unprincipled foreign policy, and it would be business as usual. He was part of the elite, and he would behave as a member of the elite. And that’s exactly what happened.

But when he went to COP21 in Paris in November, he stood on the world stage—the newly anointed Canadian Prime Minister—and he roared, “Canada is back.” And all across Canada, millions of voters swooned. They thought he was the second coming of Christ. And 10 years later, he was so despised that the Liberal brain trust desperately parachuted the George Clooney of Finance into the leadership race of the Liberal Party to salvage the next election.

I’m predicting here today that their love affair—Canadians’ love affair with Prime Minister Goldman Sachs—is going to end just as badly as their love affair with Justin Trudeau. But I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that the love affair is going to end a lot more quickly with Prime Minister Goldman Sachs than it did with Justin Trudeau, because, by all indications, you know, Mark Carney is even more of a warmonger and more of a neoliberal than Justin Trudeau was.

I mean, Trudeau never seriously floated the idea of raising military spending to 5% of GDP. And it was on his watch that they proposed to implement a modest increase in the effective capital gains tax. So people are going to find out the hard way in this country, I’m afraid, that Mark Carney is arguably even more right-wing than Stephen Harper. And if you’re not prepared to believe me, consider this, my friends: A few days ago, Mark Carney met with Conservative Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who, in many ways, is the provincial Ontario equivalent of Prime Minister Stephen Harper. And certainly, their politics are very closely aligned. And according to Doug Ford, Carney said to him, straight up, “I’m more conservative than you are.”

So my final message—with all due respect to those Canadians who are currently head over heels in love with the George Clooney of finance—if you happen to fancy yourself progressive, and you’re feeling affectionate about this man, all I can say to you is: You’re a chump, you’re a sucker, and you’re a damn fool.