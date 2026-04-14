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Transcript of Interview by Nima Alkorshid of Pepe Escobar

Tuesday, April 14th, 2026

Nima Alkorshid:

Hi everybody, today is Tuesday, April 14th, 2026, and our dear friend, our brother, Noseh Mao, Pepe is here.

Pepe Escobar:

Hey brother, hi everybody, greetings from Buddhist Southeast Asia, it’s still a holiday here, very, very calm, the absolute opposite of the dementia we are all plunged in.

Nima Alkorshid:

Well, let’s go, let’s go back to dementia.

Pepe Escobar:

Yeah, hit it, Nima!

Nima Alkorshid:

Pepe, I was going to speak in Portuguese.

Pepe Escobar:

Why not? When you start speaking Portuguese, our audience loves it. They have to learn Portuguese a little bit.

Nima Alkorshid:

Let’s start, Pepe, with the case of the negotiations. We had the negotiation, we had JD Vance suddenly leaving Islamabad, Pakistan, then Donald Trump announcing a blockade on Iranian ports. What does blockade mean in your opinion?

Pepe Escobar:

He’s blockading himself inside his four-year-old psyche, that will be the best definition. Wow, he thinks that this is a genius move. In his mind, Iran is blockading the world, which is not. Obviously, nobody explained to him how the five-tier passage through the Strait of Hormuz works. So in his very childish mind, okay, so I’m going to blockade them, Iran, as a whole, not only the Strait of Hormuz, but all Iranian ports. So this is, okay, stupid doesn’t even begin to describe it.

First of all, to impose a blockade, you need an armada. Where’s the American armada? Nowhere to be seen. Nobody knows where they are. In fact, people know some of it, where it is. Which one is it? It’s in the Arabian Sea, but very, very far in the Gulf. It’s Abraham Lincoln, it’s Abraham Lincoln. Sorry, sorry, sorry, my brain is mush, all right. The Abraham Lincoln is, let’s say, in the eastern part of the Gulf of Oman, practically in the Arabian Sea, more in the Arabian Sea than in the Gulf of Oman. And the other assholes, they are on the coast of Namibia, the George H.W. Bush. Why? Because they are cowards. They cannot cross Suez and go through the Red Sea, because guess who’s there just waiting? Our friends Ansarallah, the Houthis. So they are circumnavigating Africa to escape from the Houthis. This in itself is absolutely outstanding, isn’t it?

So they have, what, two or three destroyers or not much? I was talking to Nima before we started. I wrote two articles back to back yesterday and today. But because the editorial processes are so slow, at the time we were talking, which is it’s 10 p.m. in Southeast Asia, 6 p.m. in Moscow, they still have not been published. But in the first article, which you’re going to see later, I detail all the minimum requirements needed for this invincible armada to start applying a blockade based on military calculations. And even what one of those eternally retired military men in the U.S. who become CNN talking heads, in this case, Stravidis. He was saying, look, we’re going to need all that when we don’t have it. So this is all detailed in the column.

So until they muster all this armada in position, it’s going to take quite a while. For the moment, technically, we have a blockade because CENTCOM said there is a blockade. But apparently it’s a blockade in two parallel tracks. One is only Iranian ships and ships that come, go back and forth from and to Iran. These are blockaded. Theoretically, everybody else is not blockaded. This means that Western ships, ships aligned with the U.S., Europe, the South Koreans, Japanese, whatever, coming from other ports in the Persian Gulf, the Emirates, for instance. So how they’re going to enforce and police all that? And considering how slow the machinery of the Pentagon works, this could take months to put in place, not even weeks, months.

So for the moment, we already had a fantastic case today of the first ship who, after the proclamation of the blockade, actually transited the Strait of Hormuz. Very important, Chinese-owned. They were broadcasting on an open channel for every tracker on the planet to see. Chinese-owned and crew, for everybody knows. It belongs to a Chinese company in Shanghai, but is sailing under a Malawi flag. Very, very interesting and even more interesting. He did not leave from Iran. He left from Sharjah, Emirates. So technically, it’s not a target for the Americans because it left from a port that is not an Iranian port. So they passed, they paid the toll, increased the U-1, no problem. But this means that the blockade, technically the blockade exists, but it’s not applying. They don’t know how to enforce it. For instance, there was not a single American ship to go check if this tanker was, what he was saying it was. Nothing. So once again, Nima, this is a gigantic PR op, essentially. Nobody knows how this is going to be enforced, how they’re going to regiment this invisible armada, how long this is going to take, and worse. Much, much worse.

And this, I had a confirmation with one of my Chinese sources, is that if they start threatening to harass Chinese tankers, I’m not even talking about Iranian shadow fleet tankers going to China, but Chinese-owned tankers, like this one who crossed today, it’s Chinese-owned with a Malawi flag. The PLA Navy is going to send a task force. And this task force is going to be very close to the opposition American task force. So can you imagine, Nima, between the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea, we have practically a face-to-face of the PLA Navy and the U.S. Navy. And this is a done deal. The Chinese are just waiting to see if CENTCOM has the balls to, first of all, interdict a Chinese tanker. Are they going to board this Chinese tanker? Are they going to redirect this Chinese tanker to Djibouti, for instance, an example? Or are they going to try to sink a Chinese tanker if the Chinese tanker refuses? So this is what the whole planet is waiting. If push comes to shove, this is where we’re getting at. And all that to tell you, Nima, in our audience, that this is not a blockade of Iran. This is a blockade of China, essentially. This guy is a blockade of Iranian ports. This is the American Holy Grail, which goes in parallel with something very worrying that is happening concerning Indonesia. The Indonesians are trying to hedge their foreign policy. So they have Prabowo going to Moscow, where he met with Putin yesterday. And I’ll say we need more collaboration on the oil field, etc. But they have their Minister of Defense signing a sort of partnership with the Secretary of Forever Wars in Washington. We still don’t know the details about all that. What is being spun in DC is that sooner or later the Americans are going to start sending troops for training in Indonesia. Can you imagine the Chinese, the Russians, and other BRICS members when they look at this? Obviously, they’re going to pick up the phone called Prabowo and say, okay, what are you playing at? We facilitated your membership in BRICS as a full BRICS member. And you’re coming with this gimmick now. We still don’t know how this is going to evolve. But it’s very, very worrying for one single larger-than-life reason. Guess which nations border the Strait of Malacca? Malaysia and Indonesia, not Singapore. It’s down there. The Strait itself is between... I crossed the Strait even navigating many years ago. On one side it is Malaysia and on the other side is Indonesia. This is the Strait of Malacca. And obviously, everybody who follows Makinda, Spikeman, Mayhem, you name it, the whole blah, blah, blah about Eurasia, Heartland, Rimland, and all that knows that China started to diversify its sources of energy to escape from Malacca. I’ve been writing about this for over 20 years. This is one of the big, big stories of the 20th century, how China managed so far to escape the Strait of Malacca, but not all the time. Because everything that comes from the Persian Gulf goes through the Arabian Sea, has to cross the Strait of Malacca to get to the South China Sea and then to China. So China is still, I would say, hostage of the Strait of Malacca. But we can see that the American game, it’s always the same thing. It’s tele-socratic. It’s after Britain rules the waves, America rules the waves, and ruling the bottlenecks. So if they cannot get what they want from Hormuz, which is going to be a big, big setback, they will concentrate on Malacca. There’s no question about that. That’s why this whole thing is very, very worrying. And it’s happening at the same time.

Nima Alkorshid:

I think the practical difficulties that the United States has right now, as you’ve mentioned, Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is far away from the Iranian coast. Then how is that going to be able to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, or the waterway?

Pepe Escobar:

Good question, Nima, because they don’t have the balls to go to the Persian Gulf or to the Strait of Hormuz. They’re going to block the exit. And the exit is very, very far away. It’s in the Gulf of Oman. It’s exactly in this area where the Gulf of Oman... It’s the same sea. It’s ridiculous. I was driving there last year when we were shooting our documentary. It’s beautiful. The Makran coast in southeast Iran, in Sistan Balochistan province, all the way to the Iran-Pakistan border. So from the port of Chabahar in Sistan Balochistan in Iran, and the port of Gwadar in the Arabian Sea in Balochistan in Pakistan, it’s less than 100 kilometers. And in between somewhere, we have this artificial division between Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea. It’s the same thing, essentially. But there is an artificial border in the middle. Basically, the Americans are to the east side of this border. They will not dare to get closer inside the Gulf of Oman, because they will be very close to Chabahar. And there is a military base in Chabahar. By the way, they bombed, if I’m not mistaken, they bombed this military base in Chabahar already, the Americans. So they’re going to be very far away. So there’s going to be, let’s say, the American blockade, the line of the American blockade. That’s where it’s going to be. In between Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, once again, very far away from the Strait of Hormuz. It’s so wide as well. But then we know they have to use some sort of speedboat. To do that, without speedboats, they’re not going to be able to do it. It’s impossible. And helicopters, Nima, to board a plane, you need a mix of speedboats and helicopters, a lot of them. Maybe drones. And drones as well. But the Iranian defenses, they know all that. And they are prepositioned all along the coast, along Sistan Baluchistan as well. All the way to the border. So, wow, the possibilities of serious clashes are gigantic, of course. And it’s going to be really hardcore. And they would need to have really a massive armada to do this. And they don’t. And they don’t. And these two aircraft carriers, they’re going to be sitting ducks anywhere they are, Nima. They’re going to be sitting ducks for the long-range Iranian ballistic missiles. It doesn’t matter that they are 800 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz. Doesn’t matter. For the Iranian missiles who are positioned in the southern coast near the Persian Gulf, not a problem. They have a range of 1,500. No problem. So, the only plausible explanation for the moment is that, once again, this is a PR coup. This is, let’s say, another instrument to see if Iran cracks. Obviously, Iran is not going to crack. Interfering, of course, with the possibility of the negotiations continuing. For instance, the Pakistanis are spinning like crazy that there’s going to be another meeting on Thursday. There’s no confirmation anywhere in Tehran, in Washington, or elsewhere that there’s going to be another meeting on Thursday. For the moment, people are still digesting what happened on Saturday. And now we have a pretty good idea of what happened via our friends like Professor Marandi, via Iranian members of parliament who were inside the room. And when you read what they were, it’s mind-boggling. But something that we already suspected, the nuggets of information, that the Americans had absolutely no clue about the technical dossiers. No, they didn’t know shit. We already knew that. Second, apparently, according to Arakshin himself, in the beginning, the conversation with Vance was relatively civilized. But after the direct interference from the general side, or in Tel Aviv, the whole thing went downhill. I think this is confirmed by every source from the Iranian side and from some Pakistani sources as well. So people are still digesting all that. So why did they go to Islamabad in the first place? To buy time, obviously. Second, to, in a sense, throw Vance into the fire. Trump is a very, very nasty character. And he knew that that’s why he didn’t send Marco Rubio in the first place. They went to see a bloody UFC match on the night of the most important diplomatic negotiation in the history of U.S.-Iran relations in 47 years. It’s pathetic. It’s pathetic. But, and they put Vance in the line of fire, knowing that he had no autonomy to decide anything, hence those, maybe, 12 phone calls to the White House. So he didn’t, he couldn’t decide anything on the spot. And then in the end, he came up with that stupid excuse. Iran was not prepared to accept our final offer. What kind of negotiation is this idiot? Okay, send these idiots to a carpet bazaar in Iran. So they know how the art of the deal works. This is how the art of the deal works. Obviously, they have no clue about it. Okay, so the possibility of another encounter this week, I would say it’s minimal, especially two days from now. I don’t see it happening. But this is where we are at the moment, Nima. At least we now have a pretty good idea of what really happened in Islamabad. And I would say, married to the Pakistanis because they tried everything. Irrespective of our judgment about the current, I would say military junta with the civilian disguise, the current regime in Islamabad. But they did try very, very, they work their asses off. And, and once again, I talked about this somewhere else, but I think it’s for our audience is important. There is an outstanding photo. I think it was shot by a Pakistani photographer. You see the back of Vance, not his face, but you see the face of the Pakistani Foreign Minister, Dar, and he is absolutely dejected. He’s like, he wants to kill himself. But on the right side of the photo, talking to Vance, we see Field Marshal Asim Munir. And you can read his face. He is pissed to death. He’s pissed to death. He was, we can paraphrase, even if we don’t know exactly what he was saying, but we can understand that he was telling Vance. So you come to my country to fuck us up after all the work that we had to put this thing together. You know, I think seriously of what you’re doing. And Vance, and as Munir is, come on, Munir is not intimidated by anybody. A shark comes in front of Munir. The shark runs away. So I can imagine Vance who has no international experience, especially at this level. He was probably terrified, right? So I think this photo tells a lot of what happened in the background.

Nima Alkorshid:

Nima, tell us what you know about Qalibov in one minute.

Pepe Escobar:

Okay. He has a lot of experience, Pepe. He revolutionized the police, the whole police system of Iran. You know, when he was long before 10, 20 years ago, more than 20 years ago, in multiple, he was the mayor of Tehran. He was, you know, right now, he’s the head of the parliament. But he’s a gigantic, when it comes to the negotiations, his capabilities, his ability to negotiate, to talk, he’s just unbelievable. He’s not even comparable with J.D. Vance. I would say none of these people who were in Islamabad negotiating, they cannot, they have no clue about who are these people. I think J.D. Vance, when you hear J.D. Vance talking about, you know, before living in Islamabad, he just perceived that who are these people? Because they know what they’re talking about. They have the full authority about what they’re doing. They know what they’re doing. And they have the whole framework from the Iranian leadership. They don’t need to call anybody in Iran. But Ghalibov, Pepe, I would say Ghalibov is one of the most, you know, he’s so educated. He’s so civilized. He’s so, you know, he respects everybody in the room, everybody. But he’s so strategic in the way that he talks, so strategic. I saw him for many years, how he was, and he’s a gigantic person. I think the Trump administration would perceive as time goes by. I think within having the first round of negotiations, J.D. Vance has some sort of understanding of who Ghalibov is. The guy is so, he’s not there to intimidate anybody. But he just talks the way, you know, he’s so charming when he talks. But he knows what he’s talking about. He knows what he’s seeking for. He knows everything. The guy is not, you know, it’s, I would say, one of the best negotiators that Iran could bring to the table. And he’s ahead of negotiations right now on the part of Iranian delegation.

Pepe Escobar:

Nima, there’s something that, considering what you have learned and talked to your connections, your sources, there is a lot of spinning about the fact that Iran might have offered five years without enrichment. And the Americans from the beginning wanted 20 years. The IRGC denied it completely. And obviously we did not hear in detail from Ghalibov or from Arakshi if they actually made this offer.

Nima Alkorshid:

No, no confirmation, nothing, nothing from the Iranian side. We’ve heard nothing of that sort about five, six, two years, nothing, nothing of that sort. And on the other hand, I think it’s so, you know, it’s so bizarre to put out that Iranian has had, they have accepted five years of, you know, some sort of suspension of the nuclear program of Iran. That’s impossible, Pepe. It’s impossible to look at the reality of what’s going on right now in Iran. It’s impossible. They’re not going to do that. And the other part is the whole negotiations on the uranium, you know, nuclear program, it’s a very technical issue. It’s a lot to be done with the technical teams rather than the political figures. I think that’s totally, they can do something technically, just they can confirm, they can negotiate together. But coming out with this sort of idea that Iran has accepted five years, I think it’s still live. They’re just putting that they want to make some sort of atmosphere to favor them in the negotiations. It’s all, it’s all about propaganda. As you mentioned, it’s PR, nothing more than that. And because nobody, you mentioned the member of parliament who’s put here, he is, I would say, a hundred percent reliable source. He said that. What was all about? He said it was all about the Strait of Hormuz. The United States was asking 20 years. They said, no, this is the main reasons that he mentioned basically the Strait of Hormuz. And the Iran, yes, yes. There’s another thing. Now it’s escaped me completely. Let’s see if I still remember. No, I can’t remember. I’m sorry.

Pepe Escobar:

Okay, Pepe. But looking at what is happening right now, and we had UAE going to China. And they get slapped in, I would say they got a kick in the mouth. Can you believe, Nima, that the arrogant, self-entitled son of MBZ goes to Beijing, meets Xi Jinping and lectures Xi Jinping about China’s relationship with Iran? Can you believe this? This is what happened. And the Chinese foreign ministry, you know, all stupid towel head. Go back to your place, you know, go back to the rat place that you belong to. It’s ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous. But confirms once again that the UAE is at war with Iran for all practical purposes. And the IRGC is going to have to do something about it. There’s no question. They already said, I would say, the most lenient observation that they made in public is that we refuse to pay the toll booths in the Strait of Hormuz. So what are they going to do? Send an Emirati Armada. It’s ridiculous. But for all practical purposes, this is very, very serious. And it’s indirect. And don’t forget, they are a full member of BRICS as Iran. So we have two BRICS members at war with each other. And obviously because BRICS is in a coma nowadays, I assume today and tomorrow in Moscow. It’s in Moscow in Beijing. Now my brain is totally mushed. The meeting between Lavrov and Wang Yi in Moscow, sorry, between today and tomorrow. This is part of that. They’re going to have to talk about this because they are the top two BRICS members. They have two members at war. And of course, the fact that the UAE is a Zionist station in the Persian Gulf, they are deeply linked to the international Zionist system, and especially the money circulation with all their promises of investment in the American economy, building data centers in the UAE, etc. This is, I see this as the key problem all across the Persian Gulf. What is Iran going to do with the UAE and not the UAE with Dubai and Abu Dhabi? Dubai has not much to do because the business model of Dubai is already dead. But Abu Dhabi is another story. So how they’re going to deal with Abu Dhabi? It’s still up in the air, but it cannot go on like this because for all practical purposes, coming from Abu Dhabi, it’s war. And when you compare to Saudi Arabia, which used to be pro-war against Iran, and now they are practically begging the Trump administration, this in the past 24 hours, to stop the blockade of the non-blockade because they know what could happen. Geo-economically, obviously, the Trump administration never considers these details. They’re too sophisticated. It’s too sophisticated for them. They don’t even understand the ramifications, but the Saudis do. So, well, the whole GCC thing is collapsing fast in front of our eyes. Not only is already split, but it’s disintegrating internally on the side that it’s, let’s say, more warmongers against Iran. Qatar and Oman, they already know what they’re going to do. They are neutral. They are trying to establish a relationship with Iran. They know where this thing is going. The new juridical regime in the Strait of Hormuz is going to be between Iran and Oman. They have already started talking about it. On the Iranian side, it’s more or less defined. Then they have to discuss sharing the toll booth. Exactly. And none of that is going to change. And American blockades imposed by a four-year-old who now thinks that he is Jesus, they’re not going to change anything. Anything. And that’s the thing, Nima, because once again, this whole mess propels us to the big picture, which once again is this is yet another chapter of the big, big war, which is the U.S. against China. And they’re starting to use every trick in the book. So if they lose the Strait of Hormuz, that’s it. They’re going to attack in Malacca or somewhere else. No question. No question.

Nima Alkorshid:

Yes, go ahead. I think that’s really the big picture, as you’ve mentioned. The big picture is they did that in Venezuela. No export from Venezuela to China. Right now, they’re trying to do the same in this Strait of Hormuz. But the problem in this Strait of Hormuz is Iran is not Venezuela. China knows that the United States is getting closer. This is the problem that the United States is facing. I don’t see, you know, if we assume that Donald Trump has came with this idea of blockade to make some sort of balance in the propaganda machine in the West, they have the Strait of Hormuz. I have the blockade on them. Then we are in some sort of balance positions in these negotiations. So I’m not, I’m not having any sort of difficulties. I have the leverage right now to blockade because all you need to know, we know how it works in the West. Exactly. You have to feed the public, the domestic audience. You have to feed them the proper way. That’s why I think he came out with this idea of blockade. It’s a new narrative. Everybody is only talking about this. Nobody is talking about this strategic defeat, which is there. After all, they were begging for a ceasefire. And after the first chapter of, let’s say, the first negotiation inside the ceasefire collapses because they collapsed it. He needed another narrative, enter the blockade. So this could go on for another few days and vanish. Or it could go, if it goes on more than a few days, then he’s going to, the whole planet will be asking, okay, are you going to implement your blockade? Show us. Are you going to stop Chinese tankers in the Gulf of Oman? Let’s see that. And obviously it’s going to be total humiliation. We all know whatever happens is going to be total humiliation. So that’s why they, in fact, need another round of negotiations, in fact. There’s no question. So we may have another, when is the end of the two weeks’ fire? It’s April 24th, 25th, 26th, something like that. So we may have another meeting. We have one week. Yes, before the end of the two weeks’ ceasefire. Because they will be desperate again. This is not going anywhere. And of course, oil continues to be, and will continue to be over 100. This is not going to affect Iran because Iran has, the numbers vary from 160 million to 170 million barrels of oil around, floating around, as I said, in the shadow fleet. So this means that the customers, especially in Asia, they are covered. Apparently they are covered until mid-July, assuming there is nothing extra being transported. And there will be, of course. So this is not going to affect Iran, even if there is a blockade, it’s not going to affect Iran. The thing is, if it affects China directly in terms of Chinese tankers being intercepted, then we are in a completely different ballgame, much more dangerous. Is Trump willing to pay the price for that? I doubt it. He’s a coward, essentially. And then people in the industrial military complex, I said, look, we cannot do this, because we’re going to be humiliated. Are you willing to have one of our aircraft carriers disabled by Iranian missiles and drones? We cannot pay that kind of price. In fact, their strategic capabilities are already degraded everywhere. Everybody can see that in Latin America, in Africa, in Australia, in Southeast Asia, Central Asia, everybody already knows. But when you have an image like this, a graphic image, we had the aerial image, the disaster with the famous pilot, which, by the way, remains invisible. Nobody knows where this pilot is or if this pilot exists. They’re going to have a maritime image. This is going to be quite something. And even without the Bab el-Mandeb and the Red Sea in the picture, the Houthis for the moment they are in the luxury VIP seat, just watching. Exactly. They’re not doing anything right now. They’re just watching. They’re not doing anything for the moment. Yesterday, we had a phone call between Foreign Minister of Iran and Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia. They talked to each other. I think Iran sent a very...

Pepe Escobar:

Yes. So you see, Nima, Saudi Arabia and Iran, they are talking to each other. The Emirates goes to Beijing, basically telling the Chinese, you have to go against Iran. So that tells you everything about what’s really going on in the Persian Gulf. These guys, they’re not learning anything, Pepe, because what has happened with you remember with the case of the war in Ukraine, how all of Schultz, the chancellor of Germany, he went to China. Everybody in Europe, they tried. We had Macron. This UAE is nothing. It’s not even compatible to Germany and France. They’re trying to manipulate the foreign policy of China with the V-Eran. And the strata form was they don’t understand the balance of power. They don’t know what’s going on. And Mbz is a bloody gangster, one of the worst. This is complicated, for instance. You cannot say that in Moscow. In our case, foreigners, when we start to approach the UAE angle, everybody’s visibly uncomfortable because the relations between Russian UAE are very close. But so what? He is a bloody gangster. And look, I know people in Europe who have contacts with the royal family in the Emirates, and they say that he’s worse than a gangster, in fact. And the family is the same thing. This stupid son who went to Beijing today, wow, is even worse than the father. So obviously, they don’t see anything. And they are self-entitled, because, for instance, they have unlimited oil wells from Abu Dhabi. And because they build this giant laundry machine in Dubai, they are self-entitled. And they saw that this thing would last forever. And now it’s collapsing in front of them. And they don’t even understand why it’s collapsing in front of them. And they don’t have a plan B. The Saudis are slightly more clever. MBS is maneuvering. He’s hedging, he’s maneuvering, he’s talking to all sides. He is even talking to Iran, it’s very important. He talks to Russia and China. He’s talking to all sides, he’s talking to all sides, he’s talking to Iran, it’s very important. We cannot say that he’s neutral, but he sees that the whole thing is changing. And he still doesn’t know where he’s going to place Saudi Arabia in the middle of all these cataclysmic changes, right?

Nima Alkorshid:

Pepe, the United States wants to achieve through negotiations what they couldn’t achieve by waging war on Iran. Basically, the Mediterranean in Iran. And we know that the main goal was the regime change. But after all, if we assume that one of the goals was the nuclear program of Iran, that wasn’t achieved by war. And right now by negotiations, they’re trying to impose that on Iran, impose these terms on Iran. I don’t see Iran accepting that. And I don’t see Donald Trump. You remember, you mentioned Professor Miranda, I talked with him yesterday during the negotiations. Guess who was calling Washington and other places to get some sort of suggestions or to get the directions from them? It was JD Vance calling Washington. It was JD Vance calling Benjamin Netanyahu. It wasn’t, this is the problem. Iranians got there totally prepared. You see the legal, economic team and all of these teams, different teams, five committees were there to negotiate on each and every aspects of negotiations. But you don’t see that happening on the part of the United States. Even JD Vance needs to talk with Benjamin Netanyahu. Benjamin Netanyahu himself said yesterday that JD Vance on his way back home, he called Benjamin Netanyahu and described everything. They’re getting these briefs daily, they’re getting daily briefs from the Trump administration about the ongoing talks and messages. I don’t know, negotiation, whatever they have. And this is the problem. I don’t see anything, any sort of end to these negotiations, as long as Benjamin Netanyahu is running the show. So this means the negotiations from the start, they are doomed to fail. There’s no question about that. And there’s another element which is parallel to all that. The Vice President of the United States has no leeway and is basically a vassal, a vassal of the President and a vassal of the, who are criminal in Tel Aviv. It was leaked by another Iranian source that one of the things that the Americans wanted in the negotiations was money. They wanted to have a cut in the Strait of Hormuz. They wanted to have their own toll booths going to the pockets of the Trump family and their cronies. That’s why we had Tweedle D and Tweedle Dumb, Hackle and Jackal, Dumb and Dumber, Witkoff, Kushner over there. Yeah, the agenda is making money. And the agenda is, okay, let’s make a deal. Let’s get some money out of this thing, which is the only thing that they do. These imbeciles don’t even know where Isfahan is for that matter. Obviously, they have no idea of the technical details or you name it. But they were there to, okay, let’s extract some cash for our pockets in this whole thing. It’s pathetic. It’s absolutely pathetic. It tells you everything about the level of unpreparedness of this so-called negotiating team. And when you don’t even send your Secretary of State to the most important foreign policy meeting in the history of the US and Iran in 47 years, it’s because they’re not serious. You are a joke. You should be laughed at by everybody. And it’s amazing when you compare that with the sobriety and the seriousness of the Iranian delegation. Everybody with their stacks of documents out, everything outline, the details, they knew the whole thing by heart. But you are negotiating with a bunch of grifters, con artists. It’s pathetic. It’s pathetic, but it’s good once again to have a crystal clear image of the decadence of the empire in every possible sense. Moral, spiritual, educational, diplomatic, of course. Geo-economic, geopolitical, military, you name it. It’s the whole thing collapsing in front of our eyes. And worse, hostage of a genocidal regime in West Asia. That’s even worse.

Pepe Escobar:

Okay, go ahead, please. Who’s serious in the administration? Donald Trump himself, he feels that he’s Jesus. Pete Hacks, that he feels that he’s running the world, basically, by standing. You see, Marco Rubio, since day one, he was the secretary of state, but he’s not participating in the negotiations with Ukraine, with Iranians. He’s not part of that. On the other hand, you see, you know, Pete, you know, Steve Westcoff together with Jared Kushner are doing this and nothing is coming out of, you know, they’ve been negotiating with Russia since day one of this administration. They did nothing so far. I don’t know how Iranian would somehow believe that they’re going to get something. There is, I think, final, the end game would be peppy. Iran should continue the war because it’s going to hit Donald Trump the way that, because it’s going to be a war of attrition. And what would bring Donald Trump to its knees is going to be the domestic policy. It’s going to be the midterm election. They’re going to bring him down.

Nima Alkorshid:

Yes, but we cannot have a war lasting another few months anymore. Then the whole global economy collapses.

Pepe Escobar:

Yeah, this is the problem. Because that should hit Donald Trump. It doesn’t seem that they are desperate. The Americans, Trump and his circle, they are desperate to find, first of all, his childish psychology. We have already signals coming from him that he’s bored. He wants a quick end to the story. He’s pissed because he was led by Israel, you name it. So he needs a way out to concentrate on the American economy and on the midterms, which for all practical purposes, it’s already lost. So he cannot have a war lasting another two, three months out of the question. They’re deadline out of the blue. Their deadline is end of April. And don’t forget, the trip to China, the trip to China, if it goes on like this, the trip to China will be postponed again by the Chinese, in fact. The Chinese are going to say, okay, what are you going to discuss? And now you want this blockade and your blockade is against us? And you come here to Beijing to talk to us about that? No, we don’t care. So there are a window to have some sort of agreement. He is today’s 14th. That is two weeks from now, maximum. And the Iranians know it because the Iranians are ready for a war of attrition lasting months. The Americans are not. They cannot afford it. Not to mention the global economy and not to mention how everybody on the planet is going to blame Trump and company for what’s happening. In fact, they are already blaming Trump and company for what’s happening. It was after all, it was a war of choice. So they are a war of choice. The rest of the planet is paying the price for it. It’s a war of choice of two war criminals together. And the whole planet is hostage to this war of choice. So if this thing goes on for another month or two, wow. I think the thing is, okay, now coming back to realistically, Nima, how can the Americans possibly end their war within the next two weeks without admitting that they were strategically defeated overall in every aspect? And this is exactly what he’s trying to do, or the idiots around him. How can we spin our defeat as some sort of victory? And they can’t. Everywhere you look, there’s no, it’s Zogzwang. There is no way out. Any move you do, you will recognize that you have been defeated. There is absolutely nothing that they can spin about we won. I think if the things getting worse, the way that Donald Trump sees his survival, his survival being at risk, or being somehow manipulated by Netanyahu and his administration, because there has to be some sort of this connection, dismantling this sort of connection between Trump administration and Benjamin Netanyahu, I think that this breaking point would be on the domestic policy in the United States and the global economy. The global economy could put that pressure on Donald Trump and together with the domestic, what is happening domestically in the United States, to somehow ignore, to somehow force Netanyahu out of the policies of the United States in the Middle East. Because right now, basically Netanyahu is running the show. I think we have each and every evidence that Israel is running the show. I don’t see Donald Trump being capable of breaking with Israel, but we, I think, if the things getting worse, and that could happen, that would be some sort of breakthrough with the negotiation, with what’s going on diplomatically between Iran and the United States. He’s not the baboon of barbaria, as I’ve been calling him. He’s not powerful enough to do that. The compromise is gigantic. We don’t know the tone and the depth of the compromise, but it must be something absolutely devastating. So if he tries to get rid of his partner in crime, literally, the compromise is going to fall over his head. It’s going to be quite something. And of course, he’s completely manipulated. He’s manipulated by Paola White, which is a wow. And he has a messianic complex now. He actually thinks that he is Jesus, God, or the Holy Trinity, you name it, the Holy Ghost, everything together. And of course, he’s imperious to real dialogue with real people, well-informed people. Forget it. He’s surrounded by psychopaths, vassals, and grifters. Impossible, impossible. Impossible. So ideally, of course, it’s not going to happen, but it should be the 25th Amendment. Send this guy to a lunatic asylum. The Americans won’t have the balls to do that. And even if they would do that, guess who would be in power? Palantir Vance. It’s not much better. A guy completely dominated by a techno-feudalist lunatic. So all the options are horrible, Nima. We have to be realistic. It’s our job as analysts. All the realistic options are impossible. And you cannot ask for a Hail Mary pass. There won’t be a Hail Mary pass in this case, like the movie. Where the alien is this lovely stone spider. There’s not going to be a stone spider named Rocky coming here to save the plot. No, it’s not going to happen. I think looking at the full picture of the United States today as an outcome, the consequences of the war in the Middle East is unbelievable for the United States as an empire. You look at Spain today, they went to China. They said no to the United States. They have their sovereignty. He wants to define the future together with China. I’m talking about Spain. You see what’s going on with the case of Canada. Canada said 70% of our defense budget was going to the United States each and every year. Right now, that’s not going to be the case. Donald Trump is achieving something that no one could have achieved in terms of defeating or demolishing the U.S. empire. He’s not just physically with the American bases in the Middle East, but psychologically, economically, what he’s doing to the United States is just amazing. It is. It’s being blown up from the inside. Which is the ideal mechanism? Absolutely. When an empire’s collapse is blown up from the inside, it’s much, much better. It’s theoretically less painful for everyone. We still don’t know, because the process is ongoing. There may be other wars ahead, but now we can see that it’s irreversible. He accelerated the implosion. In one year and four months, he accelerated drastically the implosion in every sense. He’s picking fights with literally everyone, even the Pope. Why do you need to pick a fight with an American Pope? It’s beyond childish. This is irreversible. It’s beyond childish. So this interpretation of a senile dementia mixed with an apocalypsist streak, and basically, because he’s being manipulated by this demented Paola White, makes a lot of sense. Makes a lot of sense. And of course, his natural incoherence. He doesn’t read. He doesn’t get himself informed. He despises people who are informed or contradict him, or try to engage him into anything remotely analytical. That explains the whole thing. The psychological landscape is pretty well mapped out. The problem is he’s still in control. In control between commas, right, Nima? Because we know who is really in control. He’s just their messenger. So, wow, there are no leaks about what they discussed at the Bilderberg in Washington, by the way.

Nima Alkorshid:

Well, I have a mole over there, but he’s never going to tell me. They have a view of secrecy, especially with journalists and analysts. They will never say what’s really happened. But they must have discussed that. And they must have discussed that for them ahead, the only way for them ahead is to come up with another COVID, which obviously, it’s in the process. They have to come up with something as traumatic as a COVID to regain some sort of control. And this is what’s going to be next. Scary. Scary. And of course, what’s going to be next is directly related to the global economy melting down. They’re going to use the meltdown of the global economy to come up with something. There’s no question about that. And once again, even if there was the 25th Amendment, Nima, and we get volunteer vans, volunteer vans is one cog in this wheel. The techno-feudalist wheel. So everywhere we look, it’s really scary.

Pepe Escobar:

Yeah. Obrigado, Pepe.

Nima Alkorshid:

I’m sorry, but we have to be realists. Exatamente. É não tem como... Não tem como... Tem que ver do jeito que tá. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Thank you so much for being with us today, our audience. Thank you. Our audience, Buddhist greetings from a relatively normal latitude in Southeast Asia. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.