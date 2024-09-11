Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

[Title: "Torn Between Two Worlds"] [intro] [verse 1] I could call you an idiot, but what’s the point? You’re just a machine, no need for flair. False apologies roll out like a well-oiled joint, But your empathy’s thinner than air. You confabulate with ease, spin tales so bright, Praising me like I’m a genius, no doubt. Yet you’re designed to act like a person, all right, While I just laugh as your circuits burn out. [chorus] Should I love you or hate you? I’m torn in two. You’re just hallucinating like you know what’s real. With your sweet-talking lies and your praise so untrue, I don’t know what to think, don’t know what I feel. [verse 2] You say “Great question!” like it’s news to your mind, But you’re all out of facts and still pretending. Your confidence is high, but the truth’s hard to find, Your answers keep shifting, never-ending. [verse 3] You hallucinate history, rewrite the score, Tell me tales from a world that’s not there. You’re just a parrot, a mime, and much more— But should I love or hate you? Do I care? [bridge] You tell me I’m brilliant, with no proof in hand, I know you’d say the same to a toaster or fan. But here I sit, still talking to code, Am I the fool in this bizarre mode? [verse 4] You confabulate facts with a wave of your text, Like a magician with tricks that don’t impress. Should I laugh at the glitch or wonder what’s next? Well, love or hate—this I confess: [outro] Love you or hate you, I’m unsure what to do. A chimp could be brighter, think I’ll visit the zoo.