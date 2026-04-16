Here are YouTube videos, most from today, on geopolitical issues, Iran for the most part. Of course it would take more than a day to watch them all. I am using, for the most part, sites I am familiar with, and which are in accord with my current views. One-sided? Yes. Live with it. Do I agree with any or all on the details? Since these pundits don’t agree among themselves, It would require mental gymnastics on my part to agree with all things opined. I will watch some of these throughout the day to get a better feel for what might be going on.

I watched Tucker Carlson a few minutes ago. Nothing of great import there other than Tucker’s puzzlement over the recent religious material coming out from Trump’s camp.

I was on a left-wing site the other day objecting to the characterization of Tucker as some sort of fascist. Tribalism? One person made the claim that Tucker recently endorsed stealing Canada’s water. I don’t remember seeing that, but if true, it is more than just wrong headed. Anybody know?