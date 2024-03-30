Big rant here Mathew, and I freely admit I may be full of it.

I have long tried to restrict the amount of bread that I eat, and try to buy very low carb bread. This is hard, since I love bakery bread. This is hard also since very few places even sell such a thing as low carb bread. Those few that do charge and arm and a leg for it.

Gluten free is easy to find, low carb and keto are very difficult to locate. I found one brand at one local Save On store which tastes OK.

You can bake your own, but I have yet to find a nice recipe. There is one on YouTube touted to be great, using bamboo fibre. How in the hell do you find bamboo fibre?

Glycemic index, glycemic load (often a better measure) low carbohydrate and keto are all closely related. I am still not sure about the reality of resistant starch, since I have seen some evidence (maybe not good evidence) that it may not prevent spiking insulin levels. Wish I knew for sure.

I have a loaf of very nice dark rye in the freezer, and maybe since it has been frozen, it will be better for me.

Low carb, started over a decade ago, let me lower my weight from 235 pounds or so to 195 pounds. I then stabilized at about 200 - too heavy for an average height man - but I could not get below that. Occassionaly I would cheat on my low carb far too much and start to climb again.

About five weeks of being in the hospital on my back and losing much of my appetite saw me drop another 10 - 15 pounds. Creeping up again, as I have regained my appetite.

There is a big low carb and keto community out there, with research results which they feel support the low carb approach. Keto is extreme low carb, and carnivore is - not quite sure what it is, although it sounds like it will suit very few; I can see a carnivore diet getting very aversive very quickly.

I do like to eat, and also like a lot of things that I am pretty sure are not good for me.

In any case, the field of nutition contains more conflicting claims than does medicine, and the study quality is even more suspect. Bias, vested interest, and outright fraud plague both fields.

I spend a fair bit of time daily trying to make sense of it all. So, far, I have not, although I have accepted some advice in both fields as being possibly correct, but never definitive.

Low carb did not save me from multiple strokes. Nor did various supplements and some moderate exercise. Did these lessen the effects? How would a person ever know?

Tangential thoughts:

You can only tell average effects based on studies, not matter how well controlled. Every person is different, and there are uncounted possible confounds which can not be identified and controlled for in any systematic way. That is why large randomized controls are more convincing - the assumption is that the large numbers will randomize the effect of the unknown confounds. Still, the values for the tests of significance used are low; 90%,95%, give me a break (I studied statistics in grad school) and the effect sizes are often of little practical significance.

Also, what may be true of large groups on average does not give any assurance that the effects will be the same for an individual. That is what variability is all about.

Ditto for low carb, keto, resistant starch, nutrition, and medicine I believe.