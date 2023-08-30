“All those reasons for not taking research fraud seriously have proved to be false, and, 40 years on from Lock’s concerns, we are realising that the problem is huge, the system encourages fraud, and we have no adequate way to respond. It may be time to move from assuming that research has been honestly conducted and reported to assuming it to be untrustworthy until there is some evidence to the contrary.” — Richard Smith

Summary by ChatGPT3.5

The author's primary concern is the integrity of health research and the assumption of its trustworthiness. They begin by highlighting the essential role trust plays in health research – health professionals and journal editors typically assume that clinical trials have been conducted and their results reported honestly. However, the author cites Ben Mol, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, who claims that this assumption is incorrect around 20% of the time.

The author reflects on their own concern about research fraud over a 40-year period and notes that the time might have come to change the default stance from assuming research is reliable to assuming it is fraudulent until evidence suggests otherwise. They mention the Cochrane Collaboration, an organization that provides "trusted information," which has taken a step in this direction, indicating growing recognition of the issue.

The author provides specific instances of research misconduct to underscore the problem. Ian Roberts, a professor of epidemiology, discovered that a systematic review he conducted was based on trials that had never actually taken place. These trials were published in prestigious journals and had multiple co-authors, some of whom were unaware they were listed as such. Even when doubts were raised about the validity of the trials, they were not retracted.

Similar issues were found by others. John Carlisle, an anaesthetist, analyzed trials submitted to Anaesthesia and found instances of false and untrustworthy data. The author notes that while retractions are increasing, they still constitute a small fraction of problematic studies. The author estimates that around 20% of trials could be false, a significant concern for the credibility of scientific research.

The author criticizes the effectiveness of peer review in detecting fraud, as reviewers often begin with the assumption of honest reporting. They recount a past investigation where a statistical reviewer identified issues with a study but didn't consider the possibility of fraud. The author suggests that systematic reviews should now start with a presumption of fraudulence unless supporting evidence indicates otherwise.

To address this challenge, the author mentions the REAPPRAISED checklist, developed by Andrew Grey and others, which includes items related to ethical oversight, research conduct, statistics, and more. However, the checklist's effectiveness is still being evaluated.

The Cochrane Collaboration has produced guidelines for reviewing studies with retracted data or data of questionable trustworthiness, but there is no consensus on what constitutes an untrustworthy study. The Collaboration faces potential loss of credibility and income if their reviews are perceived as based on untrustworthy trials.

The author argues that research misconduct is not merely a problem of a few "bad apples" but a systemic issue. They reference Barbara K Redman's perspective that the current research system incentivizes fraudulent research and lacks adequate regulation. The publication system's reliance on trust and peer review's inability to detect fraud make it easy to publish unreliable research. Journals and publishers prioritize quantity and have little incentive to check for fraud. The lack of consistent screening tools, legal resources, and international cooperation further exacerbate the problem.

The author concludes by stating that everyone benefits from the publication game except the patients who receive treatments based on fraudulent data. They compare the current state of affairs to concerns raised by their predecessor in the 1980s, suggesting that it might be time to shift from assuming research integrity to assuming the opposite until evidence suggests otherwise.