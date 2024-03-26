Share this post"This was the LAST straw for Ukraine, it's over" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted w Clayton Morrisephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"This was the LAST straw for Ukraine, it's over" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted w Clayton Morris Redacted 2.33M subscribersMike ZimmerMar 26, 2024Share this post"This was the LAST straw for Ukraine, it's over" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted w Clayton Morrisephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this post"This was the LAST straw for Ukraine, it's over" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted w Clayton Morrisephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare