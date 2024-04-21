Share this postThis OBSCENE Israeli Lie Taken Apart - And The Damning Truth It Tells Usephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThis OBSCENE Israeli Lie Taken Apart - And The Damning Truth It Tells Us Owen Jones 527K subscribersMike ZimmerApr 21, 2024Share this postThis OBSCENE Israeli Lie Taken Apart - And The Damning Truth It Tells Usephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postThis OBSCENE Israeli Lie Taken Apart - And The Damning Truth It Tells Usephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare