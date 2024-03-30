Share this post"This is ONLY Phase 2 of Biden's border invasion plan, wait until Phase 4 begins" | Redacted Newsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"This is ONLY Phase 2 of Biden's border invasion plan, wait until Phase 4 begins" | Redacted News Redacted 2.34M subscribers Mike ZimmerMar 30, 2024Share this post"This is ONLY Phase 2 of Biden's border invasion plan, wait until Phase 4 begins" | Redacted Newsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this post"This is ONLY Phase 2 of Biden's border invasion plan, wait until Phase 4 begins" | Redacted Newsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare