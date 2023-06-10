This AI Learned to Design Computer Chips!
The View of a Chip Engineer
In this Video I Discuss New AI which learns to design Computer Chips by itself
This AI Learned to Design Computer Chips! (The View of a Chip Engineer)
103K subscribers
Join
Subscribe
4.1K
Share
61,698 views Feb 14, 2023
In this Video I Discuss New AI which learns to design Computer Chips by itself
Timestamps: 00:00 - Introduction to AI for Chip Design 04:08 - How AI for Chip Design Works 06:58 - New AI Tools & How Good is It? 09:12 - Main Trend in the Industry 11:13 - Future Outlook
Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AnastasiInTech Q&A About me:
Chapters
View all
Introduction to AI for Chip Design
How AI for Chip Design Works
New AI Tools & How Good is It?
Main Trend in the Industry
Future Outlook
Anastasi In Tech
Thanks for reading Ephektikoi! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.