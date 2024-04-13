Evil bastards control governments and media to fool the ignorant masses into taking bioweapons for depopulation and consolidation of wealth. — Anonymous

Yeah, that is part of it, but there are so many theories as to how it is organized.

Is there a top? Hierarchy, network? Planned, organic? Is it for profit (sure, it is that, but more than that I think).

I have read so many theories on how this is organized that my head spins.

Illuminati,

the Templars,

the Masons,

the Khazarians,

the WEF,

Bill Gates,

George Soros,

old boys (and girls) networks

the Democrats,

the messianic Eugenics adherents,

the CCP,

the American military,

the internal momentum of the bureaucrats,

the investment bankers,

the Rothchilds,

the DeMorgans,

the Rockefellers,

the asset management corporations such as Blackrock,

the American Intelligence agencies,

"mass formation",

imminent collapse of the petro-dollar,

the Marxists,

the communists,

the subversion of academic thought by neo-marxists,

a certain small state in the middle east,

aliens ... .

The list probably goes on. Some of these views can be permuted and combined, but surely they can not all be true. Lots of people tell a good story on any of these theories.

So at a level of abstraction: "Evil bastards control governments and media to fool the ignorant masses into taking bioweapons for depopulation and consolidation of wealth." But, I want a deeper explanation. Why? Dunno, since I have little chance of effecting events.

