Note: Some emerging science, some interesting speculation, from Randall Carlson. He discusses the Younger Dryas cometary impact hypothesis.

Some of Carlson’s material (presented elsewhere) is quite esoteric and almost seems to be numerology, but nevertheless, but his views are interesting even there. He does not go into that sort of thing here, but he discusses some lines of research which have lead to many publications in academic journals. The main ideas in the video on cometary impact and megafaunal extinction are contentious but they are supported by published evidence from mainstream scientists.



When I grew up, continental drift was regarded with derision. Such is not the case now. When I was born, the notion that the channeled scablands in Eastern Washington state were the result of incredible floods was just becoming accepted by the broader scientific community. There is now a widespread acceptance. That is the nature of scientific paradigm shift.

Still, Carson is regarded as a fringe figure, a flake, a purveyor of woo, by conventional thinkers. That says to me that scientists can be as fundamentalist, as hidebound, as anyone. Science progresses, if it can be said to progress (ChatGPT is more bullish on this than am I), via maverick opinions.

I have long stated that there are more ways of being wrong than of being right, but that can apply to conventional views as much to esoteric opinion. As a holder of many unconventional views, I have a jaundiced take on the corrrectness of the views of mankind. Knowing that I am part of mankind, I try to maintain such a take on my own views. I sometimes succeed.

It seems to me that the science fiction movie from decades ago, The Planet of the Apes, was not too bad in showing how establishment opinion can be maintained despite evidence to the contrary. In the movie, it was maintained through dishonesty above all. Yeah, sure, it was just fiction of course.