Share this postThe Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis won't go away: more evidence!ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis won't go away: more evidence! The Prehistory Guys 81.7KMike ZimmerJun 21, 2024Share this postThe Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis won't go away: more evidence!ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postThe Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis won't go away: more evidence!ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare