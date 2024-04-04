Share this postThe WEF plan to remake Canada just SCORED a big win | Redacted with Clayton Morrisephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe WEF plan to remake Canada just SCORED a big win | Redacted with Clayton Morris Redacted 2.35M subscribersMike ZimmerApr 04, 20241Share this postThe WEF plan to remake Canada just SCORED a big win | Redacted with Clayton Morrisephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share1Share this postThe WEF plan to remake Canada just SCORED a big win | Redacted with Clayton Morrisephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
What is the value of a human life?