Millions of dollars were spent to weaponize the public against all of us

Summary by AI

In "The Forgotten Side of Medicine," A Midwestern Doctor discusses a well-coordinated effort by pharmaceutical companies and associated public relations organizations to silence dissent about the COVID-19 response, particularly focusing on vaccines. The article presents a detailed account of how dissenting voices, especially healthcare workers who questioned the official narrative, were systematically discredited, censored, and, in many cases, professionally ruined.

Coordinated Campaign to Silence Dissent

The article begins by explaining how a nonprofit organization called The Public Good Project (PGP), which was funded by the pharmaceutical industry, led a concerted effort to defend pharmaceutical interests. PGP, with financial backing from groups like the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), played a central role in censoring voices critical of vaccines, both online and in the real world. The author asserts that this campaign involved deplatforming dissenters, revoking medical licenses, and organizing targeted harassment campaigns.

One such effort, "Shots Heard," started as a way to defend pro-vaccine doctors from online harassment but later evolved into a group that systematically went after healthcare professionals critical of vaccines. "Team Halo," a sister initiative run by the United Nations, trained influencers to promote vaccines and discredit vaccine critics online, particularly on platforms like TikTok.

PR Tactics and Pharmaceutical Influence

A significant part of the article discusses the role of public relations (PR) in shaping public perception of the COVID-19 pandemic. The author explains that PR is a refined form of propaganda, designed to manipulate public consciousness. PR tactics were employed to push vaccine mandates and suppress any debate or alternative views regarding treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. The author argues that public relations campaigns, like those led by PGP, deliberately misled the public, obscuring real scientific debate and promoting pharmaceutical interests at the expense of public health.

The article provides historical examples of similar PR campaigns that manipulated public opinion, such as using the Gulf War testimony about babies being taken out of incubators—a story later revealed to be false. The author compares this to the COVID-19 vaccine push, where PR campaigns made vaccine hesitancy seem irrational while suppressing legitimate concerns about vaccine safety and alternative treatments.

Censorship and Collaboration with Big Tech

The article explores how censorship became a critical tool in controlling the COVID-19 narrative. Social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram were enlisted to censor content labeled as "misinformation." Internal documents revealed by journalist Lee Fang, who examined the "Twitter Files," showed direct coordination between PGP and Twitter. PGP sent lists of accounts to be censored, while Twitter complied, working to suppress any vaccine-critical content. The author points out that this censorship was not confined to online spaces—dissenting healthcare workers faced real-life consequences, including losing their medical licenses or jobs.

Real-Life Consequences for Healthcare Workers

The author provides detailed examples of healthcare professionals who were targeted for questioning vaccine safety or advocating alternative treatments. For example, the article highlights how nurse Angela Wulbrecht was attacked and harassed after supporting a patient who suffered a widely publicized vaccine injury. Doctors and nurses who voiced concerns about vaccine side effects were subjected to professional repercussions, such as having their licenses revoked or being fired. Some were even doxxed or subjected to online harassment.

The author emphasizes that these attacks were not isolated incidents but part of a broader campaign organized by pro-vaccine groups, backed by pharmaceutical interests, to silence dissenters. These coordinated efforts often involved large-scale social media campaigns, fake negative reviews, and complaints filed with medical boards, which were time-consuming and costly for the targeted healthcare workers to defend against.

PR, Censorship, and Government Collaboration

The article links the censorship of vaccine critics to broader PR campaigns run by the pharmaceutical industry in collaboration with government entities. The author mentions that the groundwork for this censorship was laid by President Obama’s 2016 speech, which called for curating information in the "Wild West" of the internet to prevent misinformation. The article argues that this led to the mass censorship seen during the pandemic, where dissenting voices were swiftly labeled as misinformation and removed from major platforms.

The author also notes that PR campaigns, such as those run by PGP, were instrumental in framing dissenters as dangerous and irrational. These campaigns were designed to protect the pharmaceutical industry's financial interests by maintaining control over the narrative around COVID-19 vaccines. The article asserts that these campaigns were successful in manipulating public opinion but ultimately led to widespread distrust of the medical profession.

Ethical Concerns in the Medical Profession

A central theme of the article is the ethical concerns surrounding the medical profession's response to COVID-19. The author discusses how many healthcare professionals, driven by pharmaceutical-funded PR campaigns, supported vaccine mandates and demonized dissenters. Some healthcare workers expressed open hostility toward the unvaccinated, wishing harm upon them and showing a lack of empathy for patients who questioned the vaccines or experienced adverse reactions.

The author argues that this behavior was fostered by the prevailing narrative, which discouraged any questioning of the vaccines or alternative treatments. The article suggests that the medical profession’s close alignment with pharmaceutical interests led to the erosion of public trust. The author contends that if the medical establishment wants to regain this trust, it must acknowledge the harms caused by censorship, PR manipulation, and the suppression of legitimate scientific debate.

The Role of Private Social Media Groups

The article also delves into private social media groups where healthcare workers coordinated attacks on dissenters. These groups, such as those organized by "Shots Heard," often targeted doctors and nurses who publicly questioned the COVID-19 vaccines. The author claims that these groups acted with impunity, often using the power of medical boards to ruin the careers of healthcare workers who dissented. In some cases, members of these groups even encouraged reporting dissenters to immigration authorities or leaving fake negative reviews on their businesses to discredit them.

Organized Efforts to Discredit Critics

The article asserts that many individuals involved in pro-vaccine campaigns, such as Peter Hotez and others, concealed their financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry. The author provides evidence of how these influencers worked to suppress dissent, including orchestrated efforts to file complaints against dissenting doctors, spread misinformation about their practices, and ensure their removal from professional organizations. The article also exposes instances where individuals involved in these campaigns faked credentials to gain credibility.

The article highlights that these attacks extended beyond individual healthcare workers. Whole communities were targeted, such as businesses that promoted alternative COVID-19 treatments. These businesses faced professional harassment, fake online reviews, and legal threats aimed at discrediting them and destroying their livelihoods.

Long-Term Consequences and Public Distrust

The author concludes that these organized efforts to silence dissent have had long-term consequences, eroding public trust in the medical system. The systematic suppression of alternative viewpoints, combined with PR manipulation, has led to growing skepticism about vaccines and the pharmaceutical industry. The article asserts that the only way for the medical profession to regain public trust is through transparency, admitting past mistakes, and moving away from profit-driven motives in healthcare.

The article warns that unless these changes occur, the public's faith in medicine will continue to deteriorate, particularly as more people become aware of the manipulation and censorship that took place during the pandemic. The author sees the post-pandemic era as a turning point, where the public will no longer accept the medical establishment’s narratives at face value without demanding accountability and transparency.

Conclusion

In "The Forgotten Side of Medicine," A Midwestern Doctor presents a comprehensive view of how pharmaceutical companies, PR firms, and government entities coordinated efforts to silence dissent during the COVID-19 pandemic. The article illustrates how these campaigns affected not only public discourse but also the lives and careers of healthcare workers who questioned the dominant narrative. The author asserts that this censorship and manipulation have caused lasting damage to the credibility of the medical profession and calls for a return to ethical, transparent practices to restore public trust in medicine.